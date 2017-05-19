UK politics
The latest updates on the UK general election.
May's Conservatives see lead over Labour narrow to 14 points - ICMReuters UKBritish Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party has seen its lead over the opposition Labour Party narrow to 14 points from 20 points a week ago, polling firm ICM said on Monday ahead of a national election on June 8.
Rattled May forced into 'dementia tax' U-turn after poll lead halvesReuters UKBritish Prime Minister Theresa May was forced to publicly backtrack on one of her most striking election pledges on Monday after plans to force elderly people to pay more for their social care halved her party's opinion poll lead in just a few days.
May climbs down on 'dementia tax' plans after poll lead halvesReuters UKBritish Prime Minister Theresa May made a public climbdown on Monday over plans to force elderly people to pay more for their social care, after her governing Conservative Party's opinion poll lead halved in the run-up to a national election.
Britain will cap the amount elderly people have to pay for social care, Prime Minister Theresa May said after a backlash against her election proposal to make more people contribute to the costs.
Opinion polls ahead of a June 8 election have shown the lead enjoyed by her governing Conservative Party has halved since she set out proposals last week to reduce financial support for some elderly voters.
"We will come forward with a consultation paper ... and that consultation will include an absolute limit on the amount people have to pay for their care costs," she said at the launch of her party's election policy document in Wales.
"We will make sure nobody has to sell their family home to pay for care. We will make sure there's an absolute limit on what people need to pay. And you will never have to go below 100,000 pounds of your savings, so you will always have something to pass on to your family."
No time for Brexit delays, says May as poll lead slipsReuters UKPrime Minister Theresa May will on Monday urge voters to back her to deliver the country's exit from the European Union, playing one of her strongest cards in the election campaign as opinion polls show that her party's large lead has shrunk.
'Help us stop Scottish nationalists', UK PM May's Conservatives ask Labour votersReutersThe leader of Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives in Scotland on Friday made a plea to supporters of Britain's opposition Labour Party to lend her their vote at next month's election to halt the march of the Scottish nationalists.
May: "Only the Conservative + Unionist Party has the strength and credibility to stand up to the Nationalists and defend our United Kingdom"
"I have been clear that now is not the time for another independence referendum. This is a time to pull together, not apart," says May
May is wearing her tartan suit to launch the Conservative's Scottish manifesto
Ruth Davidson says she wants to give Sturgeon some advice: "The PM says she is a bloody difficult woman, well you ain't seen nothing yet."
Factbox - UK investors and shareholders welcome May's corporate governance pledgesReuters UKPrime Minister Theresa May vowed to make it harder for foreign companies to take over British firms and threatened to clamp down on soaring executive pay as she set out her plans for Britain if her Conservative Party wins a parliamentary election on June 8.
Conservatives set to outspend Labour in election battleReuters UKBritain's ruling Conservatives are expected to outspend the opposition Labour Party on campaigning for next month's election, with many of their traditional business backers opting to stick with them despite concerns over Brexit.
Citigroup says May to win majority of 104-190 in June 8 electionReuters UKBritish Prime Minister Theresa May is likely to win a majority of 104-190 seats in the June 8 election, Citigroup said in a research note published on Friday.
Theresa May has left herself some Brexit wiggle room with the Conservative Party manifesto #GE2017
May's pitch to voters: market intervention and stiffer rules for businessReuters UKPrime Minister Theresa May pitched selective market intervention and stiffer rules for businesses as the tonic Britain needs to navigate Brexit when she unveiled her main pre-election pledges on Thursday.
British power utilities Centrica, SSE add to gains on UK Tory manifesto relief
British energy suppliers Centrica CNA.L and SSE rose on Thursday, extending gains after the UK Conservative Party's manifesto pledge to cap household energy tariffs soothed investors' worries about the severity of the caps.
Centrica rose 4 percent, while SSE gained 1.8 percent. Both had been hit earlier in the month when Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party said that they would cap domestic prices if they won a general election in June.
Analysts at Jefferies and Bernstein both said that the hit to the companies from the proposed price cap might not be as great as initially feared.
Conservatives promise to abolish independent SFO
Britain's ruling Conservative Party on Thursday pledged to roll the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) into a broader, national crime-fighting body if it wins the June 8 national election.
According to a manifesto document listing the party's policy proposals, Prime Minister Theresa May's party wants to incorporate the SFO into the National Crime Agency (NCA) to "strengthen Britain's response to white collar crime".
Conservatives aim to end budget deficit by mid-2020sReuters UKPrime Minister Theresa May promised on Thursday to wipe out Britain's budget deficit by the mid-2020s if her Conservative Party wins the June 8 national election, sticking to a softer fiscal programme she adopted after taking power last year.
May seeks to tighten government grip on corporate BritainReuters UKPrime Minister Theresa May vowed to make it harder for foreign companies to take over British firms and threatened to clamp down on soaring executive pay as she set out plans for the government to take a greater say in the running of UK Plc.
Factbox - What are May's plans for corporate reform and Brexit?Reuters UKSetting out her pitch to voters, British Prime Minister said on Thursday she will press on with her approach to Brexit, cut immigration and introduce corporate reform.
"There is no Mayism", May says "There is good, solid Conservatism" #GE2017 #ToryManifesto
Britain faces dire consequences if it fails to secure good Brexit deal - May
British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday there would be dire consequences for Britain if it failed to get a good Brexit deal, and said the coming five years would be among the most challenging in our lifetime.
May made the remarks during a speech presenting her Conservative Party's policy pledges to voters ahead of a June 8 parliamentary election the party is widely expected to win.
"Make no mistake, the central challenge we face is negotiating the best deal for Britain in Europe," May said.
"If we fail, the consequences for Britain and for the economic security of ordinary working people will be dire. If we succeed, the opportunities ahead of us are great."
12:12 PM - 18 May 2017
May pledges to build 1.5 million more homes by 2022
Britain's ruling Conservatives said on Thursday they would deliver 1 million more homes by the end of 2020 and a further half a million by 2022 in a bid to tackle a growing housing crisis and appeal to voters ahead of a June 8 election.
"We will fix the dysfunctional housing market so that housing is more affordable and people have the security they need to plan for the future. The key to this is to build enough homes to meet demand," the Conservatives said in their campaign policy document.
UK to sanction digital firms which fail to take down illegal internet content
Britain will punish digital companies, social media platforms and content providers which fail to take down content from the internet which breaks the law, the ruling Conservatives said in their policy document ahead of a June 8 election.
"We will introduce a sanctions regime to ensure compliance, giving regulators the ability to fine or prosecute those companies that fail in their legal duties, and to order the removal of content where it clearly breaches UK law," the Conservative Party wrote in their manifesto.
-
May pledges extra health spending, increased charges for migrants
British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives said on Thursday they would increase spending on the state-run National Health Service by at least 8 billion pounds over the next five years and hike the migrant health surcharge if they win next month's election.
The Conservative election policy document also said it would prioritise the issue of the 140,000 nationals from other European Union countries who work in the health system during upcoming Brexit talks.
-
Conservatives receive most donations in first week of election campaign -data
British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party received 4.1 million pounds of donations in the first week of the campaign ahead of a June 8 election, elections watchdog the Electoral Commission said on Thursday.
That compared to 2.7 million pounds for the main opposition Labour Party, which is lagging behind the Conservatives in opinion polls.
-
