Support for British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party has slipped two percentage points ahead of a June 8 general election but they still hold a big lead over the opposition Labour Party, according to a YouGov opinion poll for the Times. The Conservatives were at 46 percent against Labour's 30 percent, the paper said in a limited extract released on Wednesday. YouGov interviewed 1,651 people between May 9 and 10.