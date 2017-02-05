UK general election 2017
The latest updates on the UK general election.
-
-
May's spokesman says reports on London clearing regulation are speculationReuters UKMedia reports that the European Commission is rushing out proposals to regulate clearing houses in London are speculation, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Tuesday.
-
UK says PM May to lead Brexit talks, approaching them with 'goodwill'Reuters UKPrime Minister Theresa May will lead Britain's Brexit talks and is approaching the negotiations with goodwill, her spokesman said on Tuesday, responding to criticism that her government underestimated the complexity of the process.
-
May says EU united in getting deal that 'works for them'Reuters UKPrime Minister Theresa May warned British voters on Tuesday the European Union was lining up to win a divorce deal that "works for them", using criticism she had "illusions" over the talks to bolster her election campaign.
-
-
May's Conservatives hold 19 point lead over Labour - ICM pollReuters UKThe governing Conservative Party holds a 19 point lead over Labour, a poll by ICM said on Monday, a commanding advantage just slightly lower than the record lead recorded the previous weekend.
-
May dismisses 'Brussels gossip' over talks with EU's JunckerReuters UKBritish Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday dismissed an account of a difficult meeting between her and the head of the European Commission as "Brussels gossip", reiterating that the meeting had gone well.
-
May expects tough talks; EU alarmed at Brexit 'illusions'Reuters UKBritish Prime Minister Theresa May expects divorce talks with the European Union to be tough, she said on Sunday after EU leaders agreed stiff terms and voiced alarm at "illusions" in London that may wreck a deal.
-
Labour gains in polls, but May's party keeps strong leadReuters UKThree opinion polls showed a rise in support for Britain's opposition Labour Party, although Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives maintained a commanding lead ahead of a June 8 election expected to define the terms of the country's EU exit.
-
-
EU to say united Ireland would be automatic full memberReuters UKEuropean Union leaders at a Brexit summit on Saturday should give a formal undertaking to embrace the British province of Northern Ireland in the EU if a referendum unites the island, diplomats said on Friday.
-
-
Conservatives resurge as Scots shun new referendum on independence - pollReuters UKNearly half of Scottish voters do not want another referendum on independence and the issue appears to be driving up support for the Conservatives ahead of a June election, according to a YouGov poll published in The Times newspaper on Friday.
-
-
Armed British police arrest man with knives near May's officeReuters UKArmed British police officers arrested a man carrying knives near Prime Minister Theresa May's office in London on Thursday on suspicion of preparing an act of terrorism.
-
State opening of British parliament to be held on June 19 - May's spokesmanReuters UKQueen Elizabeth will formally open a new session of Britain's parliament on June 19 after an early election on June 8, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday.
-
May says Merkel talk of UK illusions shows how tough Brexit talks will beReuters UKGerman Chancellor Angela Merkel's comments about Britain having illusions over its future relationship with the European Union show how tough the upcoming Brexit negotiations will be, Prime Minister Theresa May will say on Thursday.
-
British consumer confidence slips to four-month low in April - GfKReuters UKLONDON, (Reuters) April 28 - - British consumers were their most gloomy in four months in April as they weighed up the outlook for the economy and their fina
-
UK industry group warns against 'ill-considered' energy market regulationReuters UKBritish lawmakers should campaign to make the energy market more competitive instead of pushing "ill-considered" regulation, the head of Britain's energy lobby group said, days after the ruling Conservative Party promised an energy price cap.
-
Johnson says Labour's Corbyn no harmless 'mugwump' but a dire threatReuters UKBritish Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson told voters not to dismiss opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn as a harmless "mutton-headed old mugwump" but rather to see him as a serious threat to the economy and national security.
-
Who would make the best PM? Theresa May 48% (-6), Jeremy Corbyn 18% (+3), don't know 33% (+2)… https://t.co/rMRTzThl558:16 AM - 27 Apr 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Merkel warns Britons - don't delude yourself over BrexitReuters UKGerman Chancellor Angela Merkel told Britons on Thursday not to delude themselves that they would continue to enjoy EU rights after Brexit and insisted the bloc would only agree on future ties with London after they have nailed down a deal to leave.
-
State opening of British parliament to be held on June 19 - May's spokesmanReuters UKQueen Elizabeth will formally open a new session of Britain's parliament on June 19 after an early election on June 8, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday.
-
-
May's Conservatives take 23 point poll lead, matching Thatcher landslide - Ipsos MORIReuters UKBritish Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives have almost twice as much voter support as the opposition Labour Party ahead of a June 8 election, a lead equal to that commanded by Margaret Thatcher before her 1983 landslide victory, Ipsos MORI said.
-
Poll shows smaller lead for May's Conservatives - The TimesReuters UKBritish Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party holds a 16-point lead over the main opposition Labour Party ahead of a national election on June 8, an opinion poll showed on Wednesday, a smaller lead than other polls have suggested.
-
'Have a little swagger', CEOs tell May in bid to make Brexit payReuters UKGlobal chief executives and investors had some sharp advice for Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday: Make Brexit a success by looking beyond the European Union and adopting a little swagger about the benefits of the world's fifth largest economy.
-
this is looking like it may be the most policy-lite election ever (will be all BREXIT) - % voting on policy issues… https://t.co/3K7buLStLR1:17 PM - 26 Apr 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
More good news for govt - economic optimism edges upwards this month https://t.co/4ribEBD07C1:13 PM - 26 Apr 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Jeremy Corbyn breaks new records as opposition leader, but not in a good way https://t.co/yfnhVJQjIe1:07 PM - 26 Apr 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
-
-
May says pensioner incomes will rise, avoids hard commitmentReuters UKBritish Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday that old age pension payments would continue to rise if her party wins a June 8 election, but avoided renewing a pledge made by her predecessor that mandates a minimum 2.5 percent annual rise.
-
Brexit challenger begins tactical vote campaign, cautions markets over optimismReuters UKGina Miller, the London investment manager and prominent pro- European Union campaigner, said on Wednesday she would use 300,000 pounds to encourage Britons to vote tactically for candidates in the upcoming election who opposed a "hard Brexit".
-
-
-
-
-
May's Conservatives up 6 percent points on 49 percent, matching Thatcher's 1983 lead - Ipsos MORIReuters UKBritish Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party has increased its lead over the opposition Labour Party and now has 49 percent support ahead of a June 8 election, a lead equivalent to that held by Margaret Thatcher in 1983, Ipsos MORI said.
-
-
-
May's Conservatives hold 22 point lead in Panelbase pollReuters UKBritish Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party held a 22 percentage point lead in a poll conducted by Panelbase, putting her on course for a commanding victory in the June 8 election.
-
UK not seeking divide and rule approach in Brexit talks - ministerReuters UKBritain will not seek to take a divide and rule approach with the other 27 member states of the European Union in upcoming Brexit negotiations, Brexit minister David Davis said on Wednesday.
-
Barclays says banks will move operations to continent reasonably soonReuters UKBanks in Britain will begin shifting some operations to continental Europe "reasonably" soon to avoid disrupting links with customers, Barclays (BARC.L) Chief Executive Jes Staley said on Wednesday.
Trump, in Israel, says he has new reasons to hope for peace
TEL AVIV U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in Israel on Monday on the second leg of his first overseas trip since entering office and said he had new reasons to hope for peace and stability to the Middle East after his visit to Saudi Arabia. | Video