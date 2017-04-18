UK general election 2017
The latest updates on the UK general election.
EU tightens Brexit demands on residence, banks: documentReuters UKEuropean Union leaders will insist Britain grant permanent residence to EU citizens who arrive before Brexit in 2019 and stay five more years, according to a draft negotiating plan they will endorse this weekend.
Fighting for every vote, May takes on 'separatists'Reuters UKDespite her runaway lead in opinion polls, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday she would fight for every vote in an election she hopes will strengthen her in Brexit talks with the EU and help her prevent the break-up of the United Kingdom.
From coffee to carpets, British consumers count the penniesReuters UKBritons are cutting back on their daily coffee fix and hesitating before splashing out on bigger items such as new carpets, retailers said on Tuesday, further signs that consumer spending is slowing sharply ahead of a national election in June.
Theresa May takes her general election campaign to Wales with a warning that an anti-Tory coalition would damage Brexit negotiations. May's visit comes after an opinion poll suggested the Conservatives could win a majority in Wales for the first time in over a century.
It is with regret that I announce my resignation as @UKIP's Foreign & Commonwealth affairs spokesman.
https://t.co/IngCFkghkZ12:51 PM - 25 Apr 2017
Now all in one place: ⚡️ahead of #GE2017 YouGov's @chris__curtis exposes the new dividing lines in British politics
https://t.co/weUUG6YcWV12:20 PM - 25 Apr 2017
Hammond hits budget deficit target helped by resilient economy since BrexitReuters UKChancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond met his budget deficit target in the 2016/17 financial year, avoiding another fiscal slip-up after he was forced into a tax policy u-turn last month.
Labour to guarantee EU citizens rights if wins electionReuters UKThe Labour Party will immediately guarantee the rights of EU citizens living in the country if it wins a June election, it said on Tuesday, setting out a Brexit strategy aimed at eating into Prime Minister Theresa May's runaway lead.
Poll gives May's Conservatives commanding lead ahead of June electionReuters UKBritish Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives have a commanding lead over the opposition Labour Party, an ICM opinion poll for the Guardian newspaper said on Monday.
UK election cuts time for Brexit talks, key EU lawmaker saysThe snap general election called by British Prime Minister Theresa May will reduce the already limited time available to negotiate a Brexit deal, an influential EU lawmaker said on Monday.
Latest Westminster voting intention (20-21 Apr)
Con 48%
Lab 25%
LD 12%
UKIP 5%
Oth 10%
https://t.co/Sg9OVb4BO2 https://t.co/eunDwvTgKE2:19 PM - 24 Apr 2017
UK wants to delay air pollution report until Sept. 15 - May's spokesmanReuters UKThe British government is seeking to delay publishing a report on tackling air pollution until Sept. 15, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday.
Centrica shares slide on UK Conservative energy price cap pledgeReuters UKShares in British energy providers Centrica (CNA.L) and SSE (SSE.L) fell by as much as 3 percent on Monday after Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party vowed to cap domestic prices if it retains power in an election in June.
Holidays, burka bans, Brexit vote - UK parties set out election stallsReuters UKMore holidays, a burka ban and an end to hard Brexit - just some of the policies Britain's opposition parties hope will prevent an overwhelming election victory by Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May in June.
Conservatives to focus on Brexit, energy in poll- ministerReuters UKBritain's ruling Conservative Party's election manifesto will focus on Brexit and domestic concerns, such as strengthening the economy and putting a cap on energy prices, Work and Pensions minister Damian Green said on Sunday.
Factbox - Candidates in Britain's snap election: comings and goingsReuters UKBritain's election on June 8 will mark the departure of some prominent lawmakers, while others are hoping to return.
Conservatives hold 22-point lead ahead of UK election - ICM pollReuters UKPrime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives have a 22 point lead over Labour, an ICM poll said on Sunday ahead of a general election on June 8.
Labour leader Corbyn says could suspend Syria air strikes if electedReuters UKThe leader of Britain's main opposition Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn said on Sunday he could suspend British involvement in air strikes against Syria if he was elected prime minister at a June 8 election.
May's Conservatives on course for sweeping election victoryReuters UKTheresa May appeared on course to win a crushing election victory in June after opinion polls put support for her ruling Conservative party at around 50 percent, double that of the opposition Labour party.
Hammond says 2015 tax promises hamper governmentReuters UKBritain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond said on Friday that earlier promises not to increase key taxes limited his ability to manage the economy, as his Conservative party prepares to set out its manifesto for an election on June 8.
May says June election result 'not certain' despite front-runner statusReuters UKBritish Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday that she was not taking anything for granted as she gears up for a snap election in June in which polls suggest her Conservative party is heading for a landslide victory.
In Swindon this morning talking about how a Labour government will transform Britain. Had to get the train as May w… https://t.co/OwOU2D0m721:30 PM - 21 Apr 2017
UK government says it will extend Northern Ireland talks' deadline to June 29The British government on Friday said it was willing to extend the deadline on talks to form a power-sharing executive in Northern Ireland between Irish nationalists and pro-British unionists to late June in light of a snap UK-wide election.
Former UKIP leader Farage says won't stand in 2017 election - TelegraphReuters UKFormer UKIP leader Nigel Farage said he will not be standing in Britain's 2017 election, in a opinion piece for the Daily Telegraph.
Labour's Corbyn sets election tone, targeting British establishmentReuters UKOpposition leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Thursday he would defeat a "cosy cartel" at the heart of British politics, casting himself as the anti-establishment challenger in a snap election called by Prime Minister Theresa May.
Labour MP says her party is not trying to win electionReuters UKA lawmaker from Britain's opposition Labour Party publicly admitted that the party is not trying to win a snap election that Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May called for June 8.
UK PM May says sticking to net migration target of less than 100,000 a yearReuters UKBritish Prime Minister Theresa May plans to stick to her pledge to reduce annual net migration to below 100,000 a year, she said on Thursday, as her governing Conservatives put together their manifesto for a snap election in June.
-
Over and out https://t.co/EwJpU26xPf12:13 PM - 20 Apr 2017
Labour vows to take on 'cosy cartel' that protects wealthyReuters UKOpposition leader Jeremy Corbyn will vow on Thursday to defeat what he calls a "cosy cartel" at the heart of British politics that protects the interests of the wealthy.
May's Conservatives lead in latest election YouGov poll: The TimesReutersIn the latest poll conducted since Britain Prime Minister Theresa May called election, the Conservative Party lead with 48 percent, followed by the Labour Party with 24 percent, The Times reported, citing YouGov poll data.
France fights to keep Macron email hack from distorting election
PARIS France sought to keep a computer hack of frontrunner Emmanuel Macron's campaign emails from influencing the outcome of the country's presidential election with a warning on Saturday it could be a criminal offence to republish the data.