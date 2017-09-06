UK politics
The latest updates on the UK general election.
Northern Ireland's unionist kingmakers may help shape May's BrexitReuters UKPrime Minister Theresa May's failed election gamble has cast a party in Northern Ireland in the role of kingmaker, giving the province an unexpected chance to have a big say in Britain's divorce from the European Union.
@jeremycorbyn People in the U.K., the U.S. and elsewhere want governments that represent all the people, not just the 1%.1:43 PM - 09 Jun 2017
@jeremycorbyn All over the world, people are rising up against austerity and massive levels of income and wealth inequality.1:42 PM - 09 Jun 2017
I am delighted to see Labour do so well. I congratulate @jeremycorbyn for running a very effective campaign.1:41 PM - 09 Jun 2017
And here's our final edition today @EveningStandard - says it all https://t.co/Ju8W2ZC6tM1:48 PM - 09 Jun 2017
May to form fragile government after UK election debacle, uncertainty over Brexit talksReuters UKBritish Prime Minister Theresa May will form a government supported by a small Northern Irish party after her Conservative Party lost its parliamentary majority in an election debacle days before talks on Britain's EU departure are due to begin.
Election gamble leaves 'strong and stable' British PM anything butReuters UKIt was never meant to be a high-stakes gamble for Britain's risk-averse prime minister, but Theresa May's attempt to strengthen her leadership by calling an early election has instead left her authority in tatters.
While waiting for the Kensington results, check out this tale of two Kensingtons via @reuterspictures https://t.co/IPls4nMtMO12:58 PM - 09 Jun 2017
Congratulations @theresa_may. Our responsibility now is to secure least disruptive #Brexit. No time to lose. https://t.co/bOOzzwr82k1:30 PM - 09 Jun 2017
May says will govern with 'friends' for successful Brexit dealReuters UKPrime Minister Theresa May said on Friday she would form a new government to provide certainty and lead Britain in talks with the European Union to secure a successful Brexit deal.
Scottish secessionist dreams of swift independence vote dashedReutersScottish secessionist dreams of a swift second independence referendum were dashed on Friday when they lost 21 of their 56 seats to parties that want to keep the United Kingdom intact.
Britain's pound dives after UK election shock, lifting main FTSE sharesReuters UKBritain's pound tumbled as much as 2.5 percent on Friday, lifting the country's main FTSE share index, following an election that denied any party a majority in parliament and fomented political chaos just days before Brexit talks begin.
Ratings firms eye fallout from shock UK electionReuters UKBritain's inconclusive election could delay negotiations with the European Union over its exit from the bloc and throws the future path of its economic policy into doubt, ratings firms said on Friday.
Irish PM designate says UK election means rejection of hard BrexitReuters UKThe inconclusive outcome of Britain's election amounts to a rejection of a 'hard Brexit' and provides an opportunity for Ireland, Irish Prime Minister-designate Leo Varadkar said on Friday.
EU's Juncker urges London not to delay Brexit talksReuters UKEuropean Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Friday he hoped the result of Britain's elections would have "no major impact" on EU-UK divorce talks between the bloc and London, and advised London not to delay the start of negotiations.
Liberal Democrats leader rules out coalition with MayReuters UKBritain's Liberal Democrats party will not form a coalition to prop up the government of Prime Minister Theresa May after she failed to win a parliamentary majority in an election, Liberal Democrat Tim Farron said on Friday.
Scottish leader Sturgeon says will work to keep Conservatives out of powerReuters UKThe Scottish National Party will work to forge an alliance to keep Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives out of power after the inconclusive result to Britain's national election, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Friday.
Factbox - UK business leaders call on politicians to put differences asideReuters UKBritish voters dealt Prime Minister Theresa May a devastating blow in a snap election she had called to strengthen her hand in Brexit talks, wiping out her parliamentary majority and throwing the country into political turmoil on Friday.
Here's our second edition @EveningStandard: Orange is the new Blue. More editions to follow https://t.co/Wgs6F7hO9P11:37 AM - 09 Jun 2017
Moody's says will assess implications of UK election; Brexit and deficit keyReuters UKRating agency Moody's will assess the implication of Britain's election, which failed to provide a clear winner on Friday, casting the country's approach to Brexit and the future path of its economic policy into doubt.
May to appoint senior ministers later on Friday - SkyReuters UKBritish Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to appoint government ministers to senior positions later on Friday, broadcaster Sky News reported, citing unspecified sources.
Brexit forever? How May's failed election gamble changes BrexitReuters UKBritish Prime Minister Theresa May's failed gamble on a snap election throws Brexit - and the formal Brexit talks - into unchartered waters.
Hung-over sterling steadies https://t.co/Y24WS37Qzt11:01 AM - 09 Jun 2017
Dollar cleans up as UK election shock stuns sterlingReuters UKA shock British election result that left no single party with a clear claim to power hit sterling on Friday and left the dollar on course for its best week in over a month, while world shares headed towards their first weekly fall since April.
