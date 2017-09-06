Brexit talks should start when Britain ready - EU negotiator



The European Union's stance on Brexit and the timetable for the talks are clear, the bloc's chief negotiator said on Friday, adding the divorce negotiations should only start when Britain is ready.



"Brexit negotiations should start when UK is ready; timetable and EU positions are clear. Let's put our minds together on striking a deal," Michel Barnier said after Prime Minister Theresa May lost her majority in a snap British election, bringing more uncertainty to the divorce negotiations.