UK politics
The latest updates on the UK general election.
Leader of anti-EU UKIP Party quits after election failureReuters UKThe leader of the anti-EU United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) Paul Nuttall said on Friday he would resign after the party failed to win any lawmakers in the British parliament and saw its vote share fall dramatically.
British vote upset leaves European shares in choppy watersReuters UKEuropean stocks were choppy on Friday after Britain's election delivered no clear winner on the eve of Brexit talks, though a slump in the sterling gave an edge to shares in UK exporters.
May to seek Queen's permission to form a government - spokesman
British Prime Minister Theresa May will ask Queen Elizabeth for permission to form a government at 1130 GMT on Friday, a spokesman from her office said, after she failed to win an outright majority at a national election.
And here's our early first edition @EveningStandard - more editions to follow ... https://t.co/qtvI3CJTZR10:18 AM - 09 Jun 2017
EU's Tusk warns Britain Brexit time tight, risk of no dealReuters UKEuropean Council President Donald Tusk, who will oversee EU negotiations on Britain's withdrawal, warned on Friday that London faces a firm deadline to complete talks and that delays in starting them raise the risk of failing to reach a deal.
British voters are their currency’s worst enemy @swahapattanaik https://t.co/XbQpGF7SLh10:07 AM - 09 Jun 2017
Brexit talks should start when Britain ready - EU negotiator
The European Union's stance on Brexit and the timetable for the talks are clear, the bloc's chief negotiator said on Friday, adding the divorce negotiations should only start when Britain is ready.
"Brexit negotiations should start when UK is ready; timetable and EU positions are clear. Let's put our minds together on striking a deal," Michel Barnier said after Prime Minister Theresa May lost her majority in a snap British election, bringing more uncertainty to the divorce negotiations.
Defensives drive European shares after UK election upsetReuters UKEuropean shares rose in early deals on Friday as investors sought safety in defensive stocks after a shock UK election looked set to throw Britain into fresh political turmoil.
Little upside in prospect for British banks from election resultReuters UKBritish bank shares fell on Friday as investors priced in the likely negative impact on the sector of Prime Minister Theresa May's failure to win a majority in a snap election.
Weak government may be just what Britain needs #GE2017 @johnsfoley https://t.co/Pc8aVwbYuH8:11 AM - 09 Jun 2017
Colourful Conservative Davidson blunts drive for Scottish independenceReuters UKScottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson has delivered the party's biggest success in Scotland in a generation, leading a dogged charge against independence from the United Kingdom that has left the nationalist movement reeling.
UK election upset pummels pound, other currencies stay calmReuters UKThe pound fell sharply on Friday after British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party lost its parliamentary majority in a general election, throwing the country's politics into turmoil and potentially disrupting Brexit negotiations.
FTSE soars on sterling weakness, shock vote result hits housebuildersReuters UKA stunning election upset for Prime Minister Theresa May sent Britain's major share index shooting up on Friday, feeding off a weaker currency, while housebuilders and mid-caps suffered losses as uncertainty swirled around the UK's leadership ahead of crucial Brexit negotiations.
Factbox - Key results in the UK election as May loses majorityReuters UKPrime Minister Theresa May faced calls to quit on Friday after her election gamble to win a stronger mandate backfired and she lost her parliamentary majority, throwing British politics into turmoil and potentially disrupting Brexit negotiations.
Factbox - If May resigns, who could replace her?Reuters UKBritish Prime Minister Theresa May failed to win a majority in a national election on Friday, calling her future as leader of the Conservative Party into question.
Conservatives in talks with Northern Ireland's DUP after inconclusive election - SkyReuters UKBritish Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives are in talks with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party after failing to win a majority in Thursday's national election, Sky News reported on Friday, citing sources.
“If I lose just six seats, I will lose this election, and Jeremy Corbyn will be sitting down to negotiate" for Britain - Theresa May8:22 AM - 09 Jun 2017
Labour Party says will seek to form minority governmentReuters UKBritain's opposition Labour Party will put itself forward to lead a minority government after Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives failed to win a majority in a national election, the party's finance spokesman John McDonnell said on Friday.
Theresa May gambled, flubbed and lost. Welcome to more political chaos. https://t.co/XnnqoHw37O7:39 AM - 09 Jun 2017
BBC political editor says May has no intention of resigningReuters UKBritish Prime Minister Theresa May does not plan to resign after losing her parliamentary majority in a snap election she had called in pursuit of a stronger mandate for Brexit talks, the BBC's political editor said on Friday.
What a race! Congratulations to @jeremycorbyn and @UKLabour!7:30 AM - 09 Jun 2017
Just talked to Jeremy Corbyn on the phone. We agreed to meet very soon.7:51 AM - 09 Jun 2017
UK business lobby group says needs functioning government to protect economyReuters UKBritish politicians must get their act together and form a functioning government to protect the economy, business lobby group the CBI said on Friday after Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives failed to win a majority in parliament.
We must not waste any time negotiating Brexit - GermanyReuters UKThere is no time to lose in negotiating Britain's departure from the European Union, Germany's deputy foreign minister said after a general election left British Prime Minister Theresa May fighting to hold on to her job on Friday.
Scottish independence dealt a blow after nationalists suffer lossesReuters UKScotland's bid for a second independence referendum was dealt a blow when Nicola Sturgeon's nationalists lost 21 of its 56 seats to parties that want to keep the United Kingdom united.
Theresa May falls victim to anti-incumbent wave https://t.co/QpSANmol5c #GE2017 @peter_tl7:05 AM - 09 Jun 2017
Factbox - Should she stay or should she go? Conservative lawmakers on May's futureReuters UKBritish Prime Minister Theresa May looks set to lose her parliamentary majority on Friday after a surprisingly poor election performance, throwing her own future into doubt.
EU fears Brexit delay, uncertainty after shock UK voteReuters UKEuropean Union leaders fear Prime Minister Theresa May's shock loss of her majority in the snap British election will delay Brexit talks due to start this month and raise the risk of negotiations failing.
Trump says China tried but failed to help on North Korea
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Chinese efforts to persuade North Korea to rein in its nuclear program have failed, ratcheting up the rhetoric over the death of an American student who had been detained by Pyongyang.