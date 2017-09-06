UK politics
The latest updates on the UK general election.
UK election hangs in balance in disastrous night for PM MayReutersPrime Minister Theresa May faced calls to quit on Friday after her election gamble to win a stronger mandate backfired, throwing British politics into turmoil and potentially delaying the start of Brexit negotiations.
'the whole Brexit approach will have to be rethought' says @vincecable
Couldn't agree more! #GE2017
Just in from DUP leader:
Northern Ireland's DUP leader Foster says will need to reflect on what to do when results are clear; says no one wants to see hard Brexit.
DUP leader says has always found it very difficult to work with Labour leader Corbyn.
May says to provide stability if she wins most seatsReuters UKPrime Minister Theresa May said Britain needed a period of stability and that she would take responsibility for delivering it if she won the most seats.
Corbyn calls for May to stand downReuters UKBritish Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said it was time for Prime Minister Theresa May to stand down after election results indicated she had lost votes, support and the confidence of voters.

2017 General Election Live ResultsPrime Minister Theresa May called for an early election to be held on June 8
FROM UK LABOUR LEADER CORBYN:
- Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says politics has changed and it isn't going back in the box where it was before.
- Corbyn says PM May has lost her mandate; 'I think that's enough for her to go.'
- Says the participation in this election by many who haven't voted before shows determination for something different.
Stephen Kinnock of the Labour Party poses with his father Neil Kinnock, and his wife Denmark's former Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt at the count for his seat in Britain's general election in Aberavon, Wales, June 9, 2017. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Looking likely Alex Salmond (SNP) will lose his Gordon constituency.
Nick Clegg is gone #GE2017
May's grip on power in doubt as UK election heads for stalemateReuters UKBritish voters punished Theresa May for her electoral gamble by denying her the resounding mandate she wanted to strengthen her hand in Brexit talks, casting doubt over her premiership and raising the prospect of a deadlocked parliament.
Sterling shaken by UK election shock, damage limited elsewhereReuters UKSterling spiralled lower in Asia on Friday after British elections seemed to have left no single party with a clear claim to power, sideswiping investors who had already weathered major risk events in the United States and Europe.
Here is a list of the 100 most marginal seats from 2015, ranked from smallest vote margin to largest, with the percentage swing needed for the second place party to take the seat off of the incumbent. It also includes estimates of how each seat voted in last year's EU referendum.
Labour GAIN Battersea from Conservative.
