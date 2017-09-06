UK politics
The latest updates on the UK general election.
General Election Update
- After a shock exit poll which showed Prime Minister Theresa May failing to get a parliamentary majority, 27 out of 650 election seats have now been declared in the UK's general election.
- So far, Labour have 19 seats, Conservatives have 7 and others have 1. Early results have historically favored the Labour Party.
-Early results have historically favoured the Labour Party.
-The exit poll predicted the Conservatives would win 314 seats in the 650-member parliament and the leftist opposition Labour Party 266 -- a "hung parliament" with no clear winner.
- Home Secretary Amber Rudd faces a recount in her seat of Hastings, according to ITV.
-The BBC reported that 76 seats appeared too close to call.
Factbox: What happens with Brexit if there's no clear winner of UK election?ReutersPrime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party will fail to win a parliamentary majority in Britain's election, according to an exit poll on Thursday, a shock result that would plunge domestic politics into turmoil and could delay Brexit talks.
The pound, after recovering a bit, is back down near its lows - $1.2719, versus $1.2951 as polling ended #Election20177:57 PM - 08 Jun 2017
#GBP value versus the #USD slides close to lows. @thomsonreuters #Eikon #ElectionDay2017 #SnapElection #FX https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DB1i_zGVoAAIjNS.jpgby Financial & Risk via twitter 6/8/2017 11:48:52 PM
The night is still young. But if May is forced out, hers will be shortest tenure (<11 months) of any British PM since 1920s #UKElection201712:01 AM - 09 Jun 2017
It's obviously very, very uncertain, and it's possible the Conservatives may still squeak through with more votes than the exit poll suggests.
But Theresa May wanted a mandate to negotiate a very hard Brexit—and even a modest majority might not be enough to safeguard that.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn looks like he's done better than expected. But the simple truth is that he hasn't managed to convince the country either.
Conservative gaining votes in early safe Labour seats. But so is Labour - the story is UKIP collapse, and where those votes go12:05 AM - 09 Jun 2017
If the exit polls are right Britain is more polarised than ever in my life time. REALLY time now for the centre to get its act together.12:05 AM - 09 Jun 2017
Nomura makes initial estimate of Conservatives winning 331 seatsReuters UKPrime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives could win 331 seats, enough for an outright majority in Britain's parliament, London-based analysts at Japanese bank Nomura estimated on Thursday, based on results from the exit poll and the first two seats to declare.
If polls even vaguely right, the electorate clearly trust neither May nor Corbyn particularly well. Too extreme?11:19 PM - 08 Jun 2017
Northern Ireland's DUP says could help Britain's May reach majorityReuters UKThe prospect of no clear winner emerging from Britain's election is "perfect territory" for Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and they would be willing to negotiate with Theresa May's Conservatives, a senior MP said on Thursday
Sterling sinks after May seen falling short of majorityReuters UKSterling suffered its biggest fall in eight months, sliding more than 2 cents against the U.S. dollar after an exit poll unexpectedly showed Prime Minister Theresa May falling short of an overall parliamentary majority in Britain's election.
This election is a rejection of May and hard Brexit. A vote for one to go and the other to be revisited.10:51 PM - 08 Jun 2017
Could be messy for the United Kingdom in the years ahead. One mess risks following another. Price to be paid for lack of true leadership.10:20 PM - 08 Jun 2017
