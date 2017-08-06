UK politics
The latest updates on the UK general election.
Turnout in Newcastle central 67%. It was 57.5% in 201511:10 PM - 08 Jun 2017
This exit poll is a thunderbolt that leaves only two outcomes realistically in play: a slender Tory majority or a hung parliament. The exit poll’s biggest error in the last two decades was in 2015 when it under-predicted the Conservatives’ seats by 14. We see the risks to the seat projection as evenly balanced, given that its estimate was slightly too high in the four previous elections.
- Samuel Tombs, Chief UK economist, Pantheon Macroeconomics
Storm clouds over Westminster tonight https://t.co/bRCrg8qdX110:52 PM - 08 Jun 2017
After the most intense flurry of activity I have ever witnessed in the Reuters UK Bureau, the noise level has dropped a bit. #GE201710:35 PM - 08 Jun 2017
A hung parliament is the worst outcome from a markets perspective as it creates another layer of uncertainty ahead of the Brexit negotiations and chips away at what is already a short timeline to secure a deal for Britain."Now we move onto the results in the coming hours to see whether the exit polls do in fact accurately represent the voting. We should get the first result very soon and should it confirm what we’re seeing, it could be another very bad night for sterling.- Craig Erlam, analyst with brokerage Oanda in London
ETX Capital traders react as they watch the results for Britain's election in London. REUTERS/Clodagh KilcoyneParty activists wait at a counting centre for Britain's general election in Hastings. REUTERS/Kevin CoombsBallots are counted at a counting centre for Britain's general election in London. REUTERS/Darren StaplesBBC Television centre is illuminated with the results for Britain's general election in London. REUTERS/Eddie KeoghA man carries a ballot box as ballots are counted at a counting centre for Britain's general election in London. REUTERS/Darren StaplesBallots are counted at a counting centre for Britain's general election in Kendal. REUTERS/Andrew YatesA ballot box is rushed into the counting centre for Britain's general election in Sunderland. REUTERS/Ed SykesBallots are counted at a counting centre for Britain's general election in Kendal. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
The last two years have been so turbulent in politics. We thought tonight maybe there would be something predictable. This is the continuation of that turbulence and that unpredictability. This is an exit poll that nobody was expecting.
- Ed Balls, former Labour spokesman on economy
If this result is confirmed, Theresa May will have thrown away a bigger majority of 17 seats. There has got to be a good chance that she stands down as Prime Minister in this environment. The betting websites have Boris Johnson as 2:1 to be the next prime minister after Theresa May.
- Alan Clarke, Head of European fixed-income strategy, Scotiabank
Let's see some actual results to see if this is borne out - this is a projection, I think you made that clear, it is not a result. These exit polls have been wrong in the past, in 2015 they underestimated our vote. I think in a couple of elections before that they overestimated our vote. So we do need to see some actual results before we interpret this one way or the other.
- UK Defence minister Michael Fallon
-
It is early days. It's a poll. If the poll is anything like accurate this is completely catastrophic for the Conservatives and for Theresa May. It's difficult to see, if these numbers were right, how they would put together the coalition to remain in office. But equally it's quite difficult looking at those numbers to see how Labour could put together a coalition so it's on a real knife edge, and I think over the next few hours it's going to make a huge difference just a few ... seats because by my reckoning both parties have got coalitions which just fall short of an overall majority.- George Osborne, former UK Chancellor.
Shock exit poll suggests May fails to win majorityReuters UKPrime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party will fail to win a parliamentary majority in Britain's election, according to an exit poll on Thursday, a result that would plunge domestic politics into turmoil and could delay Brexit talks.
-
Prime Minister Theresa May will win 314 seats in Britain's election, short of a majority in the 650-seat parliament, according to an exit poll released shortly after voting ended.
The nationwide exit poll conducted for major broadcasters predicted 266 seats for the opposition Labour Party run by socialist campaigner Jeremy Corbyn, 34 for the Scottish National Party and 14 for the Liberal Democrats.
-
Bear in mind that in 2015 the exit poll saw Cameron getting 316 seats. We remember that as very accurate, but it didnt forecast majority10:18 PM - 08 Jun 2017
this is the pound rn https://t.co/3mNa4cVV4510:15 PM - 08 Jun 2017
In 2015 the exit poll put the Conservatives on 316 and they ended up on 331. They could still get over the line #ge201710:11 PM - 08 Jun 2017
Vote counters eat snacks at a counting centre in Hastings, June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs https://t.co/7cjCBkCvpZ4:52 PM - 08 Jun 2017
Not long to the exit poll at 10. Having worked since 7am our 300 interviewers (and me) are fascinated by the result… https://t.co/FAOriKLhfu9:26 PM - 08 Jun 2017
Factbox: How will the United Kingdom election work?ReutersThe United Kingdom votes on Thursday. Here is a guide to how the election will work.
Commentary: Here’s what will really decide the U.K. electionReutersOnce again Britain’s general election has been disrupted by a deadly attack on civilians. This weekend’s assault by jihadists at London Bridge and the Borough Market area will keep security issues at the fore in the final days of campaigning before the June 8 vote.
-
Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip leave a polling station in Sonning. REUTERS/Eddie KeoghNicola Sturgeon, First Minister of Scotland, waves after voting in Glasgow. REUTERS/Russell CheyneA woman votes at a laundrette used as a temporary polling station in Oxford. REUTERS/Eddie KeoghNuns leave after voting at a polling station in Hyde Park, London. REUTERS/Clodagh KilcoyneJeremy Corbyn leaves after voting at a polling station in Islington, London. REUTERS/Neil HallCaroline Lucas, co-leader of Britain's Green Party, arrives with her husband Richard Savage, and son Issac to vote in Brighton. REUTERS/Adam Holtim Farron, leader of Britain's Liberal Democrat Party, arrives at a polling station in Kendal. REUTERS/Andrew YatesA voter leaves a polling station in Garthorpe. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Results to watch out for on election night:
EXIT POLL
When voting closes at 2100 GMT, an exit poll will be published simultaneously by BBC, ITV and Sky. It is conducted by pollsters GfK and Ipsos MORI, who will speak to thousands of voters at more than 140 polling stations around the county.
In 2005 and 2010 the exit poll accurately forecast the number of seats won by the largest party. In 2015 it slightly underestimated the number of seats won by the victorious Conservatives, but got the order of the parties right.
HOUGHTON AND SUNDERLAND SOUTH, RESULT EXPECTED 2200 GMT
Due to be the first result of the night. It was one of the first big Leave-voting areas to declare in last year's referendum on European Union membership, shocking markets by backing Brexit more strongly than expected.
It is held by the opposition Labour Party, with a majority of nearly 13,000 votes, but will be closely watched for the fortunes of the anti-EU UK Independence Party (UKIP), which came second here in 2015 with more than 8,000 votes.
UKIP's poll share has collapsed since 2015, and this seat could give an indication of how far May's Conservatives are succeeding in mopping up former UKIP supporters.
NUNEATON, RESULT EXPECTED MIDNIGHT GMT
Considered a national bellwether seat, Nuneaton could provide an early clue of the possible swing between May's Conservatives and Labour. The Conservatives increased their majority here in 2015, despite it being a Labour target, and it provided one of the first indications the Conservatives were on course for victory.
DARLINGTON, RESULT EXPECTED 0030 GMT
This Conservative target seat, which voted in favour of leaving the EU, is held by Labour with a majority of 3,158.
A YouGov regional poll last month showed support for Conservatives had risen significantly in the northeast of England, and the Tees Valley region, in which Darlington sits, unexpectedly elected a Conservative mayor last month.
A win for May's party here could mean she is on track for a landslide nationally, according to polling expert John Curtice.
NORTHAMPTON NORTH, RESULT EXPECTED 0100 GMT
This seat has elected a lawmaker from the winning party at every British national election since it was created in 1974. It is held by the Conservatives with a majority of 3,245.
UKIP, which won more than 6,000 votes here in 2015, are not fielding a candidate so it should be a comfortable win for the Conservatives if they are to increase their national majority.
BURY NORTH, RESULT EXPECTED 0200 GMT
This is a Conservative-held marginal seat, with a majority of just 378 voters. It has been a bellwether seat so if the Conservatives lose it, despite facing no UKIP candidate, it could be a sign they are at risk of losing their majority.
MORAY, RESULT EXPECTED 0200 GMT
The seat of the pro-independence Scottish National Party's leader in Westminster, Angus Robertson, who won it with a majority of just over 9,000 in 2015. At local elections in May the Conservatives won a greater vote share here than the SNP.
If the swing seen then is repeated, Robertson would lose his seat. Moray, which voted in favour of Scotland remaining in the United Kingdom in 2014, was the closest Brexit result in Scotland, with "Remain" just 122 votes ahead of "Leave".
WREXHAM, RESULT EXPECTED 0200 GMT
This seat in Brexit-supporting Wales is held by Labour with a majority of 1,831 and has never been won by the Conservatives.
UKIP, which won more than 5,000 votes here in 2015, is not fielding a candidate this time and Curtice points to it as one to watch for signs that May could substantially increase her majority nationally.
HASTINGS AND RYE, RESULT EXPECTED 0200 GMT
This is the seat of interior minister Amber Rudd, who has played a prominent role in the election campaign and is tipped as a possible successor to Chancellor Philip Hammond. She has held it since 2010, and won a majority of 4,796 in 2015.
The Green Party, which won just under 2,000 votes there in 2015, has agreed not to field a candidate in a bid to help Labour try and unseat Rudd. Pollster YouGov's election model has predicted they could succeed in doing so.
KINGSTON AND SURBITON, RESULT EXPECTED 0200 GMT
This seat is being targeted by the pro-EU Liberal Democrats, who lost it to the Conservatives in 2015.
The area voted strongly to remain in the EU at last year's referendum. Whether the Liberal Democrats are able to overturn the Conservatives' majority of 2,834 will be a key test of how far remain supporters are willing to back May's Brexit plan.
WESTMORLAND AND LONSDALE, RESULT EXPECTED 0300 GMT
The seat of Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron. He won it with a majority of nearly 9,000 votes in 2015 but his party's expected surge in support due to its anti-Brexit stance has failed to materialise.
Cumbria, where the seat sits, voted in favour of Brexit and the Conservatives are hoping to oust Farron. They are likely to be helped by the fact UKIP, which got just over 3,000 votes there in 2015, are not standing.
BRIGHTON KEMPTOWN, RESULT EXPECTED 0400 GMT
This marginal seat is held by the Conservative minister responsible for financial services, Simon Kirby, with a majority of just 690. It voted strongly in favour of remaining in the EU.
It has been a bellwether at national elections since 1979 and the Green Party, who won more than 3,000 votes here in 2015, are not standing. Labour need to win seats like this if they are to have any chance of being the largest party nationally.
HALIFAX, RESULT EXPECTED 0430 GMT
This is one of Labour's most marginal seats, with a majority of just 428. It voted in favour of Brexit. May's Conservatives launched their election policy document here and need to win seats like this if she is to win a comfortable majority.
From landslide for May to upset defeat - scenarios for UK electionReuters UKBritish Prime Minister Theresa May's narrowing lead in opinion polls ahead of the June 8 election has weakened sterling and raised questions over whether she will win the landslide predicted just over a month ago.
-
A British tradition on polling day. A 'paw's while people vote and our canine friends get a visit to the polling station. #DogsAtPollingStations Check the slideshow as we update it through the day.A voter arrives with a dog at a polling station in Brighton, Britain June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Adam HoltDogs wait for their owner outside a polling station in Penally, Wales, Britain, June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Rebecca NadenA man sits with his dog inside the Fox and Hounds public house used as a temporary polling station in Christmas Common, Britain, June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Eddie KeoghA voter arrives with his dog at a private garage which is being used as a polling station in Coulsdon, on general election day in south London, Britain June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKayA voter arrives with her dog at a private garage which is being used as a polling station in Coulsdon, on general election day in south London, Britain, June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKayA dog is seen close to the polling station sing in Hastings, Britain June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Peter NichollsA woman goes to vote at a polling station in Glasgow, Britain June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
1 of 9
Nuns leave after voting at a polling station in Hyde Park, London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
View more photos from the UK polls
Sterling edges down as investors eye UK election resultReuters UKSterling slipped against the dollar on Thursday while market bets on how volatile the currency will be over the next 24 hours touched their highest in a year, as Britain voted in a national election that some polls have suggested is too close to call.
