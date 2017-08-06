UK politics
The latest updates on the UK general election.
FTSE retreats to three-week low as Britons voteReuters UKThe UK's top share index dropped to a three-week low on Thursday as Britons headed to the polls after a tumultuous campaign which saw Prime Minister Theresa May's lead tighten in recent weeks.
A number to look out for in the #UKelection
reut.rs/2rI062B https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DBz1_KhV0AIVDme.jpgby ReutersOpinion via twitter 6/8/2017 3:56:44 PM
Britons vote in election seen strengthening May's Brexit handReuters UKBritons began voting on Thursday in a snap election predicted to give Prime Minister Theresa May a larger parliamentary majority, which she hopes will strengthen her hand in looming divorce talks with the European Union.
Final opinion poll shows May's Conservatives' lead wideningReuters UKA final opinion poll published on Thursday as Britons vote in a national election showed Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives widening their lead to 8 percentage points from a 5 point lead in its previous survey.
Investors hold breath, FTSE slides sideways as Britons voteReuters UKBritish shares marked time on Thursday as Britons headed to the polls after a tumultuous campaign which saw Prime Minister Theresa May's lead tighten in recent weeks.
Sterling implied volatility jumps to highest in almost a yearReuters UKMarket bets on how volatile the pound will be over the next 24 hours surged to their highest in a year on Thursday as Britain began voting in a parliamentary election which some polls show has become too close to call.
↵
From landslide for May to upset defeat - scenarios for UK electionWhat are the possible outcomes for today's general election? Read our explainer.
As the UK goes to the polls, how will the country's relationship with its media impact voter decisions?… https://t.co/8DrtIoDwrS9:05 AM - 08 Jun 2017
Daily Briefing: May hopes for payday with election gambleReuters UKPossibly the two most intriguing unknowns in the UK election as voters head to the polls today are how successful Theresa May will be in scooping up UKIP voters in former Labour Party bastions, and how many young voters will actually turn out to vote for Jeremy Corbyn.
May's lead over Labour holds at 8 points - Panelbase pollReuters UKThe lead of British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party over the opposition Labour Party has remained stable at eight percentage points, according to a Panelbase poll published on Wednesday, a day before Britain's national election.
May's lead halves to 5 points - Kantar pollReuters UKThe lead of British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party over the opposition Labour Party has halved to five percentage points, according to a Kantar poll published on Wednesday, one day before Britain's national election.
May's lead remains 1 percent point - Survation pollReuters UKThe lead of British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party over the opposition Labour Party has remained at one percentage point, according to a Survation poll published on Wednesday, one day before Britain's national election.
May's lead widens to 7 points - YouGov poll on eve of electionReuters UKThe lead of Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party over the opposition Labour Party has widened to seven percentage points in a YouGov poll, The Times newspaper said on Wednesday, one day before Britain's national election.
May's bid for stronger Brexit hand at stake in electionPrime Minister Theresa May faces the voters on Thursday in an election she called to strengthen her hand in looming Brexit talks, with her personal authority at stake after a campaign that saw her lead in opinion polls contract.
A look back at the UK election campaigns of @JeremyCorbyn and @Theresa_May, on the eve of the #GeneralElection https://t.co/I144MZIb0E pic.twitter.com/EFedyLJWUC— Reuters Pictures (@reuterspictures) June 7, 2017
May's lead narrows, still seen with bigger majority - ComRes pollReuters UKThe lead of Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party over the Labour Party has narrowed to 10 percentage points but she is still on course to increase her parliamentary majority, according to a ComRes poll conducted for the Independent newspaper on Wednesday, a day before Britain's election.
ICM say poll suggests Conservatives would have a majority of 96 seats in parliament12-point lead for Conservatives in poll by ICM compares with 11 point lead in previous ICM poll published on June 5ICM poll conducted on June 6-7, after Saturday's attack in LondonICM poll show's Conservatives on 46%, Labour on 34% ahead of Thursday's election - Guardian
Labour Party replaces Diane Abbot on the day before the election: https://t.co/MCsxlGBiXj #GE2017 https://t.co/7jox9sss634:50 PM - 07 Jun 2017
The British #GE2017 offers only bad choices - but businesses may prefer the incumbent Tories' inaction @johnsfoley https://t.co/8Bxy3W0iN71:14 PM - 07 Jun 2017
Political leaders hunt for votes on last day of tumultuous British election campaign https://t.co/tWse6ZUsAH #GE20171:55 PM - 07 Jun 2017
Voters in British town bemoan weak leadership choice after attacks https://t.co/ggkLWKpJM33:25 PM - 07 Jun 2017
After 4 minutes of small talk about the layout of the store and its background, May is now headed for the canteen3:31 PM - 07 Jun 2017Delete
From the glamour of a private jet, we're now in the warehouse of a furnishing store waiting for the PM to arrive… https://t.co/ojKoFE4Lm93:26 PM - 07 Jun 2017
