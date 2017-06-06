UK politics
The latest updates on the UK general election.
-
-
Third London attacker was Moroccan-Italian - Italy intelligence sourceReuters UKThe third Islamist militant who carried out an attack on Saturday in London that killed seven people was a Moroccan-Italian called Youssef Zaghba, an Italian intelligence source said on Tuesday.
-
Farm visit done, we're back on the road. They discussed #Brexit and farming subsidies, apparently. #GE2017 https://t.co/736F62XrjQ12:01 PM - 06 Jun 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Next stop, a farm in North Wales #ge2017 https://t.co/2o6qWMSOMz10:28 AM - 06 Jun 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
May seen 22 seats short of majority in June 8 vote - YouGovReuters UKPrime Minister Theresa May is on track to win 304 seats in Britain's parliament in an election on Thursday, 22 seats short of a 326-seat majority, according to a daily projection by polling company YouGov published on Tuesday.
-
-
Factbox - UK opinion polls: countdown to Thursday's electionReuters UKWith two days to go until Britain holds a national election, opinion polls have shown that Prime Minister Theresa May's lead over the opposition Labour party has ebbed over the last three weeks, with some putting her majority into doubt.
-
-
Two days from election, May's record on security in focus after attackReuters UKTwo days from a parliamentary election that has been upended by a van and knife attack that killed seven people in the heart of London, Prime Minister Theresa May's record on security dominated the campaign agenda on Tuesday.
-
Conservatives see poll lead narrow to 1 point - SurvationReuters UKBritish Prime Minister Theresa May's lead over the opposition Labour Party ahead of Thursday's national election has narrowed to just 1 percentage point, according to a poll by Survation for ITV television on Monday.
-
EU banks on 'bloody difficult' May for Brexit talksReuters UKEU leaders hope Theresa May is re-elected on Thursday, ideally with a bigger majority, even though the British prime minister has said this would help her drive a harder bargain on Brexit.
-
Rude Britannia: Mysterious effigy of UK PM May says 'up yours' to EuropeReuters UKA giant scaffold bearing the image of British Prime Minister Theresa May appeared on the cliffs of Dover on Monday, complete with a Union Flag skirt and a rude hand gesture indicating to the rest of Europe that it should go away.
-
UK consumer stumbles in May as surveys show spending squeezedReuters UKBritish shoppers kept a tighter grip on their credit cards last month as they felt growing pressure from rising inflation, new figures showed just two days before they vote on whether to keep Prime Minister Theresa May in power.
-
May plans global network of trade commissioners post-BrexitReuters UKBritish Prime Minister Theresa May plans to set up a network of nine trade commissioners around the world to boost trade after Brexit, her governing Conservative Party said on Monday.
-
Sturgeon sees independence from UK by 2025 - ITVReuters UKScottish leader Nicola Sturgeon said she expects Scotland to become independent from the United Kingdom by 2025 in an interview published on Monday.
-
Reuters columnist Peter Apps, who lives near Borough Market, looks at how British civilians -- and the security establishment -- are responding to the latest London attacks.Commentary: Calm down, America. Attacks won't break Britain.
-
Trump accuses London Mayor Khan of 'pathetic excuse' over attack statementReuters UKU.S. President Donald Trump accused London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Monday of making a "pathetic excuse" over one of his comments in the wake of the attack that killed seven people in London.
-
-
Violent attacks on civilians are designed to sow division. Troublingly, the multiple murders by militants in London’s city centre on Saturday night come at a time when Britain is already deeply fractured along economic, geographic and demographic lines. That shows why Prime Minister Theresa May’s repeated pledge to make Britain “strong and stable” ahead of Thursday’s election resonates, but also why it is so hard to deliver.
Read John Foley's latest commentary on the UK election.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
UK PM Theresa May makes a statement following the attacks in London over the weekend. She said that the national security threat remains at severs, that police have put additional security measures in places and that it is now clear that the victims came from a number of different countries.
-
UK new car sales fall 8.5 percent in May ahead of electionBritish new car registrations fell 8.5 percent last month, an industry body said, blaming the decline on the run-up to this week's national election and the effect of an April tax hike which boosted demand earlier in the year.
-
May seen 21 seats short of majority in June 8 vote - YouGovReuters UKPrime Minister Theresa May is on track to win 305 seats in Britain's parliament in an election on Thursday, 21 seats short of a 326-seat majority, according to a projection by polling company YouGov on Monday.
-
Trump says China tried but failed to help on North Korea
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Chinese efforts to persuade North Korea to rein in its nuclear program have failed, ratcheting up the rhetoric over the death of an American student who had been detained by Pyongyang.