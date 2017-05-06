UK politics
The latest updates on the UK general election.
-
-
-
'Enough is enough' May says after London attackers kill sevenPrime Minister Theresa May said Britain must be tougher in stamping out Islamist extremism after attackers killed at least seven people by ramming a van into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbing revellers in nearby bars.
-
'Difficult' talks needed with Saudis after London attack - CorbynBritain needs to have "difficult conversations" with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states about the funding of Islamist extremism, opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn said, resuming his election campaign after a deadly attack in London.
-
In shadow of deadly attacks, election campaign resumesAfter a militant attack on a nightlife district of London this weekend, British Prime Minister Theresa May will resume campaigning on Monday just three days before a national election which polls show is much tighter than previously predicted.
-
New poll shows May's lead down to 5 points as her campaign strugglesReuters UKBritish Prime Minister Theresa May's once formidable lead has been eroded to a slender advantage, an opinion poll indicated on Friday as her campaign was dealt a blow when one of her candidates was charged with electoral fraud.
-
Factbox - What happens with Brexit if there's no clear winner of UK election?Britain's June 8 election could be much tighter than previously thought, meaning that Prime Minister Theresa May could fail to win a clear majority in the 650-seat parliament.
-
YouGov 2017 election model results (2 June)
CON 42%, 279-346 seats
LAB 38%, 231-286 seats
For full results visit:… https://t.co/9u5QZUVFre12:57 PM - 02 Jun 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Sturgeon says no longer certain Conservatives will increase majorityScottish leader Nicola Sturgeon said she still expected Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives to win a majority at next week's national election, but was no longer certain it would increase.
-
Conservative MP charged with campaign finance offence - prosecutorsThe British lawmaker who beat Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage in a 2015 national election battle has been charged with criminal offences related to spending on the campaign, prosecutors said, a week before a fresh national election.
-
-
-
UK election exposes Northern Ireland's deep divisionsPolitical leaders in Northern Ireland are casting next week's British election as a referendum on whether voters want to be part of the United Kingdom or neighbouring Ireland.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Farage 'person of interest' in Trump-Russia investigation - GuardianBrexit campaigner Nigel Farage is a "person of interest" in the U.S. investigation into possible collusion between Russia and Donald Trump's presidential campaign, the Guardian reported on Thursday citing unidentified sources.
-
-
"I love a group hug" Corbyn says when asked whether he will reconcile with his critics if he does as well in election as polls suggest3:18 PM - 01 Jun 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
-
-
May's lead over Labour nearly halves to 8 points - Panelbase pollReuters UKPrime Minister Theresa May's lead over the opposition Labour party has almost halved to eight points in the space of a week, an opinion poll from Panelbase showed on Thursday.
-
-
-
-
-
-
May looks 9 seats short of parliament majority - YouGovReuters UKBritish Prime Minister Theresa May looks nine seats short of winning a majority at next week's parliamentary election, a model from polling company YouGov estimated on Thursday, a smaller shortfall than the 16 seat gap shown a day earlier.
-
-
Old loyalties fray in Welsh ex-steel town divided by BrexitLoyalties of the past are eroding in the Welsh town of Merthyr Tydfil, a stronghold of the Labour Party since its birth more than a century ago and a former powerhouse of now departed heavy industries.
-
May's lead falls to 3 percentage points, YouGov poll shows a week before electionBritish Prime Minister Theresa May's gamble on a snap election was under question on Thursday after a YouGov opinion poll showed her Conservative party's lead had fallen to a fresh low of 3 percentage points just a week before voting begins.
-
-
From no-hoper to crowd-puller, Corbyn gains groundFor a radical socialist written off by many as a no-hoper leading Britain's Labour Party to its worst ever election defeat on June 8, Jeremy Corbyn is pulling in big crowds.
-
YouGov model shows Conservatives 3 points ahead of Labour
YouGov's election model, which pointed to British Prime Minister Theresa May losing her majority, was based on a voting intention of 41 percent for the Conservatives and 38 percent for Labour, a difference of 3 points, the pollster said.
The model indicates Conservatives winning between 275 and 344 seats and Labour winning 227-289 seats, the company said on Wednesday.
May's Conservatives had 330 seats when the snap election was called last month.
"Obviously there are still eight days until polling day – even a small change could result in a healthy Tory majority," YouGov said in a tweet.
-
-
UK PM May dodges question on whether she will resign if she loses seats in election
May dodged a reporter's question on Wednesday about whether she would resign if she lost seats in a June 8 election.
In stark contrast to opinion polls that have until the past week shown May on course for a big election win, a YouGov model suggested she would lose 20 seats and her 17-seat working majority in the 650-seat British parliament.
Asked during a campaign event whether she would resign if her party lost seats, May said: "There is only one poll that matters and that is the poll that takes place on June 8."
"When it comes to that poll, people have a very clear choice and that choice is about who is going to be prime minister, about who is going to lead the UK in those Brexit negotiations, who has the plan to do that and the determination to get the best deal," she said.
-
-
Conservatives extend lead to 10 points over Labour - Kantar pollReuters UKBritish Prime Minister Theresa May's lead over the opposition Labour Party has increased to 10 percentage points, an opinion poll showed on Wednesday, contrasting with others which have shown the gap closing markedly over the past week.
-
Corbyn to join TV debate as gap with Conservatives narrowsReuters UKThe leader of Britain's main opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, will take part in a live televised debate on Wednesday, hoping to capitalise on his party's momentum as it narrows the gap with the ruling Conservatives ahead of a June 8 election.
-
-
Trump says China tried but failed to help on North Korea
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Chinese efforts to persuade North Korea to rein in its nuclear program have failed, ratcheting up the rhetoric over the death of an American student who had been detained by Pyongyang.