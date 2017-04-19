UK general election 2017
The latest updates on the UK general election.
-
-
British parliament backs May's plan for June 8 snap electionReuters UKPrime Minister Theresa May won parliament's backing for an early election on Wednesday, a vote she said would strengthen her hand in divorce talks with the European Union and help heal divisions in Britain.
-
↵
Labour vows to take on 'cosy cartel' that protects wealthyOpposition leader Jeremy Corbyn will vow on Thursday to defeat what he calls a "cosy cartel" at the heart of British politics that protects the interests of the wealthy.
-
-
-
-
I welcome @ITV's decision to attempt to hold a TV debate with the PM. If @Theresa_May is so proud of her record, why won't she debate it?3:41 PM - 19 Apr 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
-
May calls on parliament to back snap election planReuters UKPrime Minister Theresa May called on parliament to back her demand for an early election on Wednesday, saying the vote was a chance to heal divisions in Britain before starting divorce talks with the European Union.
-
-
Britain's parliament voted by 522 to 13 on Wednesday in favor of Prime Minister Theresa May's plan to hold an early national election.
Britain had not been due to hold a national election until 2020 but May said on Tuesday she wanted to bring that forward to June 8 this year in order to strengthen her hand in Brexit negotiations with the European Union.
She needed to win the backing of more than two thirds of parliament's 650 members in order to hold an early election.
-
So, I'm the last member of the Quad left standing....1:53 PM - 19 Apr 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
May urges parliament to vote for early election
British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday asked parliament to back her call for an early national election, saying the result would help unify parliament behind her Brexit plan and prevent instability.
Under electoral law, May must win a two thirds majority in a parliamentary vote due to be held later on Wednesday before she can officially call an early election. May is expected to win the vote, and wants to hold an election on June 8.
"I believe that at this moment of enormous national significance there should be unity here in Westminster not division," May told parliament. "That's why it is the right and responsible thing for all of us here today to vote for a general election."
-
The UK Prime Minister Theresa May has called for a snap election. It’s something that surprised quite a few people in the UK, but what about those based in mainland Europe and will the election cause confusion in Brexit negotiations? Our Brussels bureau chief Alastair MacDonald explains
-
-
-
-
-
Scotland's Sturgeon says attempt to block independence vote will 'crumble to dust'Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Wednesday that a victory for her Scottish National Party in a snap election on June 8 would make it impossible for British Prime Minister Theresa May to stop a new referendum on Scottish independence.
-
-
George Osborne quits as MP https://t.co/v4yx44XGEI https://t.co/V2oIDfAZqJ12:29 PM - 19 Apr 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
After calling shock (some may say unnecessary) election in middle of Brexit uncertainty, Theresa May tells SNP to "get back to the day job"12:25 PM - 19 Apr 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
Facing parliament vote, UK's May says early election will boost her in EU talksReuters UKPrime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday an early election would strengthen her at the "most crucial point" in Britain's divorce talks with the EU, as she prepared to ask parliament to approve a vote in just seven weeks' time.
-
-
May says SNP has tunnel vision over independence. "It's time they got back to the day job" #PMQs12:20 PM - 19 Apr 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Angus Robertson calls on May to condemn Daily Mail front page. She says free press is important.12:20 PM - 19 Apr 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
May saying Labour would bankrupt the economy if they got into power. That's a bit more of what we expect from a UK general election debate.12:10 PM - 19 Apr 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Corbyn attacking May for u-turn on election and for trying to duck TV debates. #PMQs
-
-
The Conservatives have broken every promise over the last 7 years, why should anyone believe a word they say in next 7 weeks? says Corbyn12:16 PM - 19 Apr 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Corbyn calls for May to take part in TV debates. She has already ruled it out. #GE201712:14 PM - 19 Apr 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
-
Ides of May - UK election will test markets’ Brexit optimism @swahapattanaik https://t.co/7cKWxzBBNh https://t.co/NgguHNGCzk
-
First #PMQs since May announced a snap general election getting underway now12:04 PM - 19 Apr 2017
May says Corbyn would bankrupt the economy and is not fit to lead #GE201712:05 PM - 19 Apr 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
Corbyn says May cannot be trusted12:07 PM - 19 Apr 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
Facing parliament vote, May says early election will boost her in EU talksReuters UKPrime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday an early election would strengthen her at the "most crucial point" in Britain's divorce talks with the EU, as she prepared to ask parliament to approve a vote in just seven weeks' time.
-
-
-
Early British election won't affect Brexit talks, says Germany
A planned early election in Britain, announced by Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday, will not delay negotiations on its withdrawal from the European Union, German Chancellor Angela Merkel's government said on Wednesday.
"The German government does not expect the election to interfere with the process of negotiations with Britain on leaving the EU," said government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer, adding Merkel and May had spoken by telephone on Tuesday.
-
-
I will stand again. My constituents & millions across UK deserve better than Theresa May’s hard Brexit & Jeremy Corbyn’s hapless leadership9:47 AM - 19 Apr 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
France fights to keep Macron email hack from distorting election
PARIS France sought to keep a computer hack of frontrunner Emmanuel Macron's campaign emails from influencing the outcome of the country's presidential election with a warning on Saturday it could be a criminal offence to republish the data.