UK general election 2017

Britain's parliament voted by 522 to 13 on Wednesday in favor of Prime Minister Theresa May's plan to hold an early national election.

Britain had not been due to hold a national election until 2020 but May said on Tuesday she wanted to bring that forward to June 8 this year in order to strengthen her hand in Brexit negotiations with the European Union.

She needed to win the backing of more than two thirds of parliament's 650 members in order to hold an early election.