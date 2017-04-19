UK general election 2017 | Reuters.com
Edition:
United States

UK general election 2017

The latest updates on the UK general election.

Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform

World News

Photo

France fights to keep Macron email hack from distorting election

PARIS France sought to keep a computer hack of frontrunner Emmanuel Macron's campaign emails from influencing the outcome of the country's presidential election with a warning on Saturday it could be a criminal offence to republish the data.

» More News