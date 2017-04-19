UK general election 2017
The latest updates on the UK general election.
Inflation eats into British household budgets in April - MarkitReuters UKInflation ate further into the budgets of British households last month, according to a survey of consumers, adding to signs that households will be feeling under pressure in the run-up to the June snap election planned by Prime Minister Theresa May.
May says early election averts clash with end of Brexit talksReuters UKBritish Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday that holding an early election on June 8 rather than waiting until 2020 would avert a situation where she would face a crunch time in EU talks and a domestic election at the same time.
May’s election gamble offers longer-term turnaround for sterling, but at FTSE’s expenseRunning contrary to the norm on shock election announcements, the pound's steep gains on Tuesday point to hope among investors that the June poll may stabilize domestic UK politics as the country faces its biggest challenges in half a century.
Ireland fears UK election could damage talks to ease Northern Ireland impasseIreland fears British Prime Minister Theresa May's call for an early general election in June could damage chances of resolving the political crisis in Northern Ireland, the Irish Republic's foreign minister said.
May could win 114-seat majority in June 8 election - paperBritish Prime Minister Theresa May could win a landslide majority of 114 seats in a June 8 election, The Times newspaper reported, citing YouGov polling data.
May's Conservatives take 21-point lead ahead of UK snap election - ICM poll
British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party has a 21 point lead over the main opposition Labour, the joint highest on record, according to an opinion poll on Tuesday conducted after May announced a June 8 election.
The ICM/Guardian poll of 1,000 people showed the Conservatives' vote share stood at 46 percent, up 2 points from a poll conducted over the weekend, with Labour on 25 percent and the Liberal Democrats on 8 percent.
"As we enter this campaign it's clear that Labour have an electoral mountain top climb, and its leadership appears to have left its ropes and crampons at base camp," said Martin Boon, director of ICM Research, in a statement.
Around three in five respondents said May was right to call a general election, the poll showed. ICM's survey dates back to the early 1980s.
British Prime Minister Theresa May had earlier on Tuesday called for a snap election, saying she needed to strengthen her hand in divorce talks with the European Union by bolstering support for her Brexit plan
British PM calls election: What next?ReutersBritish Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday called for an early election on June 8. Here are the steps needed before the vote happens.
May decided on early election during holiday in Wales - ITV
British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday that it was during a walking holiday in Wales when she decided she would hold an early election to strengthen her hand in talks with the European Union.
May told ITV news: "Before Easter I spent a few days walking in Wales with my husband, thought about this long and hard and came to the decision that to provide that stability and certainty for the future that this was the way to do it, to have an election."
Britons can show EU preferences in election: EU's VerhofstadtReutersBritish voters can use a snap election called on Tuesday to show what kind of relationship they want with the European Union, the European Parliament's point-man on Brexit, Guy Verhofstadt, said in a statement.
May's vote call a 'Hitchcock' twist to Brexit story: EU's TuskTheresa's May's call for a snap election is a Brexit plot twist worthy of master of suspense Alfred Hitchcock, the EU official running negotiations on Britain's withdrawal said on Tuesday.
British PM trying to force "hard Brexit" with election call -Scotland's Sturgeon
Prime Minister Theresa May is trying to force Britain into a "hard Brexit" by calling for an early election on June 8, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Tuesday.
"The (Conservatives) see a chance to move the UK to the right, force through a hard Brexit and impose deeper (public spending) cuts. Let's stand up for Scotland," Sturgeon, whose party seeks independence from the United Kingdom and opposes Brexit, said on Twitter.
May announced earlier she would seek an early election on June 8, saying the government had the right plan for negotiating the terms of Britain's exit from the European Union and she needed political unity in London.
The Tories see a chance to move the UK to the right, force through a hard Brexit and impose deeper cuts. Let's stand up for Scotland. #GE1711:50 AM - 18 Apr 2017
Brave - and right - decision by PM @Theresa_May. My very best wishes to all Conservative candidates. @Conservatives11:45 AM - 18 Apr 2017
British Prime Minister Theresa May called on Tuesday for an early election on June 8, saying the government had the right plan for negotiating the terms of Britain's exit from the European Union and that she needed political unity in London..
Below is a reaction from a selection of experts on politics and financial markets:
JOHN CURTICE, POLLING EXPERT AND PROFESSOR AT UNIVERSITY OF STRATHCLYDE
"There is no doubt that the Conservatives are in a strong position in the opinion polls..."
"That clearly would be enough to give Theresa May a quite substantial majority."
"In a sense she's essentially saying the reason we need to have this (election) is because 'we need a government that has a clear majority that's committed to the version of Brexit I want'."
SIMON DERRICK, HEAD OF GLOBAL RESEARCH AT BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON IN LONDON:
"For the moment at least it is not being seen as particularly a negative."
"I guess people see that this may give Theresa May a better majority. It is a politically astute move and it should provide more stability going over the immediate aftermath of the exit from the EU."
PHILIP SHAW, CHIEF ECONOMIST AT INVESTEC
Asked: Is the prospect of a slowing economy a reason for an early vote?
"That probably is a factor in the sense that although the formal negotiations under Article 50 will have concluded by May 2020, we would most likely still be in a 'phased implementation' phase, which would indicate there would be a considerable degree of uncertainty about the fine print of trade prospects."
"The economy may well be a factor, but I suspect the Conservatives' lead in the opinion poll ranks above that."
France fights to keep Macron email hack from distorting election
