UK Elections 2016
We are going to announce the London-wide Assembly members shortly, follow us for more information, #LondonVotes11:10 PM - 06 May 2016
There's a rabbit in the audience! #LondonElects https://t.co/p3UNn4bbdq11:12 PM - 06 May 2016Delete
Stand by! The London list announcements seems to be coming up. Let's just not think about the counting of the mayoral ballots...11:17 PM - 06 May 2016
LIVE on #Periscope: Watch the London-wide Assembly Member declaration now #LondonVotes https://t.co/AhYTO0WPdK11:17 PM - 06 May 2016
Labour's Khan becomes first Muslim mayor of LondonHere's what we know so far:
- Khan wins, according to Sky
- Mayoral election one bright spot for Labour
- Results not bad enough to trigger a coup against Corbyn
Sadiq Khan, the son of a bus driver, became London's first Muslim mayor on Friday, seeing off a Conservative challenger who attempted to link him to extremism and securing a much-needed victory for his opposition Labour Party.
As New York mayor Bill de Blasio sent his congratulations, Khan had yet to receive official notification of his victory, which would go some way to soothing the wounds of Labour which suffered losses in Thursday's other local elections.
Dealt a crushing blow in Scotland, where it came third behind the Scottish National Party and Britain's ruling Conservatives, Labour did better than expected in England, saving its left-leaning leader from an early challenge.
But the big prize was the London mayor vote, which pitted Khan, 45, who grew up in public housing in inner city London, against Conservative Zac Goldsmith, 41, the son of a billionaire financier.
A source close to the count said Khan could not now be beaten in the race.
An update on the London Mayoral announcement -
"The Greater London Returning Officer Jeff Jacobs has just updated (9.50pm) London Mayoral candidates and agents.
There were some minor discrepancies with the Mayoral figures and we have to take the time to check them. We are doing this in conjunction with the Electoral Commission. We are working towards an announcement at around midnight. "
-
10:49 PM - 06 May 2016
Sian Berry, Green Party has been elected as a London-wide Assembly Member #LondonVotes11:22 PM - 06 May 2016
Peter Whittle, UKIP, has been elected as a London-wide Assembly Member #LondonVotes11:23 PM - 06 May 2016
11:10 PM - 06 May 2016
Caroline Pidgeon, Liberal Democrats, has been elected as a London-wide Assembly Member #LondonVotesKemi Badenoch, Conservative Party, has been elected as a London-wide Assembly Member #LondonVotesAndrew Boff, Conservative Party, has been elected as a London-wide Assembly Member #LondonVotesFiona Twygross, Labour Party, has been elected as a London-wide Assembly Member #LondonVotesCaroline Russell, Green Party, has been elected as a London-wide Assembly Member #LondonVotes
Tom Copley, Labour party, has been elected as a London-wide Assembly Member #LondonVotesShaun Bailey, Conservative Party, has been elected as a London-wide Assembly Member #LondonVotes11:28 PM - 06 May 2016
Nicky Gavron, Labour Party, has been elected as a London-wide Assembly Member #LondonVotes11:29 PM - 06 May 2016
David Michael Kurten, UKIP, has been elected as a London-wide Assembly Member #LondonVotes11:30 PM - 06 May 2016
Huge breakthrough for @UKIP onto the London Assembly. Proud that me and @davidkurten will be the voice for ordinary LondonersRetweeted by Nigel_Farage11:40 PM - 06 May 2016
Another big breakthrough for UKIP, winning two seats on the London Assembly. Huge congratulations to @prwhittle and @davidkurten.11:38 PM - 06 May 2016
All of the London Assembly List has been announced. Huge congratulations to @CarolinePidgeon who is re-elected to the London Assembly!11:32 PM - 06 May 2016
#London has elected 2 new Green AMs. @LonGreenParty have fought a bold & brave campaign - congrats! #LondonElects https://t.co/sewvvgfmDi
Congratulations to our twelve @CityHallLabour London Assembly members https://t.co/nnqRxG8RtF11:49 PM - 06 May 2016
Fiona Twycross, Labour Party, has been elected as a London-wide Assembly Member #LondonVotes11:53 PM - 06 May 2016
Big cheer as the tannoy announces that the mayoral declaration will take place shortly #LondonElects11:58 PM - 06 May 2016
The #LondonMayor2016 declaration will be made shortly. Follow along on Periscope #LondonVotes https://t.co/0j4GZaGeri12:12 AM - 07 May 2016
The mayoral candidates are filing out and onto the stage #LondonElects12:18 AM - 07 May 2016
And the new Mayor of London is Sadiq Khan #LondonVotes https://t.co/d43BCqJiF912:22 AM - 07 May 2016Delete
