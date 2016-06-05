UK Elections 2016
"Our appalling dog whistle campaign"Ex-Conservative Party chairman Sayeeda Warsi has been tweeting on the lessons to be learned from what she called Goldsmith's "appalling dog whistle campaign".Lessons for us @Conservatives to learn about campaigning after awful #LondonMayor2016
1."Where there is discord, may we bring harmony"."6:42 PM - 06 May 2016
2."Where there is error, may we bring truth."
3."And where there is despair, may we bring hope"
Mrs Ts advice needed as much today as 19796:42 PM - 06 May 2016
Our appalling dog whistle campaign for #LondonMayor2016 lost us the election, our reputation & credibility on issues of race and religion.6:50 PM - 06 May 2016
London Mayoralty, first preferences:
Khan: 44.2%
Goldsmith: 35.0%
Berry: 5.8%
Pidgeon: 4.7%
Whittle: 3.6%
Walker: 2.0%
Galloway: 1.4%7:19 PM - 06 May 2016
Even without he official announcement, Twitter users are marking the occasion of the London mayoral election with the hashtag #YesWeKhan
Labour's Khan becomes first Muslim mayor of London after bitter campaign https://t.co/UIbZ0cq84a #LondonElects7:23 PM - 06 May 2016
Congratulations to @sadiqkhan-1st Muslim Mayor of London- a city for all cultures, backgrounds & religions. A great example to young Muslims7:20 PM - 06 May 2016
Sad that Zac's campaign did not reflect who I know him to be- an eco friendly, independent- minded politician with integrity.7:21 PM - 06 May 2016
Won't be long til sun sets on London as we await the official announcement at City Hall #LondonVotes #LondonElects https://t.co/DnwP5fhVKt7:36 PM - 06 May 2016
After a surge of excitement when news of Khan's victory unofficially broke, morale in the press room has dropped. #LondonElects7:59 PM - 06 May 2016
Reporters are queuing to get to the coffee and asking 'When are they going to announce it?' in increasingly desperate tones #LondonElects8:00 PM - 06 May 2016
As we wait for the #LondonElects results spare a thought for our poor neighbours at @BristolCouncil who have to wait all weekend!8:02 PM - 06 May 2016
Overheard in City Hall:
"Are you press?"
"No, media"
#LondonElects8:10 PM - 06 May 2016
Here's where the #LondonElects announcement will take place. They won't let me in yet. https://t.co/x2RKUsTaFQ8:21 PM - 06 May 2016
Starting to feel slightly delirious here at City Hall. If anyone could send some pizza to floor 9 it would be appreciated. #londonelects8:28 PM - 06 May 2016
Waiting for the #LondonElects official result is slow. And nothing is reportedly happening at City Hall. https://t.co/mkFkGjO6eG8:24 PM - 06 May 2016
The waiting goes on at City Hall for London mayoral result...#LondonElects https://t.co/A1HT9vhvGk8:37 PM - 06 May 2016
Beautiful evening. #CityHall #LondonElects https://t.co/c1Q4oLzLJg8:42 PM - 06 May 2016
Happy photographers waiting for the London elections official results. #londonelects https://t.co/wBm3loFO408:26 PM - 06 May 2016
In an attempt to goad City Hall into action, I left the press room and bought dinner. It didn't work, but food was good #LondonElects8:47 PM - 06 May 2016
Waiting for Sadiq #LondonElects #mayoralelections https://t.co/nM2BA6rq4q8:22 PM - 06 May 2016
Some old school number crunching at City Hall. 'Cheap Version of Jeremy Vine'
#LondonElectsby Joe Twyman via Instagram 5/6/2016 7:55:46 PM
Great views from the count.
#LondonElectsby Joe Twyman via Instagram 5/6/2016 7:56:01 PM
-
A fair few foreign news crews here too, more often than not employing the iPhone / branded mic combo.
#LondonElects #stillcountingby Joe Twyman via Instagram 5/6/2016 7:56:05 PM
-
Lots of hanging around. No announcement of the winner yet, but everyone agrees it's Sadiq wot won it.
#stillwaiting #LondonElectsby Joe Twyman via Instagram 5/6/2016 7:56:07 PM
-
We're still waiting for the official #LondonMayor2016 winner announcement at #CityHall chamber... #londonelects https://t.co/TvnsZSqWSv8:54 PM - 06 May 2016
Ok... There are worse places to wait for a #LondonMayor2016 announcement, but I'm starting to hallucinate curry now. https://t.co/r8VwDlx7Se9:00 PM - 06 May 2016
Very much enjoying my visit to 7th floor of City Hall, but also rather wishing it would end with the #LondonElects declaration sometime soon9:09 PM - 06 May 2016
.@SadiqKhan from one son of a Pakistani bus driver to another, congratulations9:08 PM - 06 May 2016
Being kept waiting for the declaration at #cityhall. Will it make @NewsAtTen? @itvlondon #londonvotes #londonelects https://t.co/9xssgwZ15E9:37 PM - 06 May 2016
Discrepancy between votes cast and votes counted causing delay according to senior officials. #LondonElectionsSWL #LondonMayor20169:36 PM - 06 May 2016
Talk of a recount at City Hall #LondonElectionsSWL #LondonMayor20169:37 PM - 06 May 2016
There's been an announcement at City Hall! Mayoral candidates called to a briefing room for an update #LondonElects9:40 PM - 06 May 2016
"Small discrepancies in regard to the Mayoral figures" being checked with Electoral Commission. Declaration expected midnight. #LondonElects9:41 PM - 06 May 2016Delete
Mayor of London election declaration now expected at midnight #LondonElects9:42 PM - 06 May 2016
Delay down to 'small discrepancies' with the vote, organisers say #LondonElects9:46 PM - 06 May 2016
The returning officer is sorry for the delay but makes it clear the votes must be counted thoroughly. #londonelects https://t.co/SIADp9FPnm9:50 PM - 06 May 2016
London unquestionably the greatest city on earth but when it comes to counting votes...not so much9:49 PM - 06 May 2016
This seems like such a simpler, happier time. https://t.co/jDrD7WC8Vb10:14 PM - 06 May 2016
"There were some minor discrepancies with the Mayoral figures... we are working towards an announcement at around midnight" #LondonElects10:17 PM - 06 May 2016
10:20 PM - 06 May 2016
Things are getting desperate in the City Hall cafe as rations start to run low. #LondonSlowlyElects https://t.co/sDwL63twKI10:20 PM - 06 May 2016
#Patchworkers waiting for the official announcement for @londonelects #CityHall #GetInvolved2016 #12am https://t.co/fJ5HD1YIx510:38 PM - 06 May 2016Delete
"Last updated 18:22" The big screen in the press room offers a brutal truth about how I've spent the last 4 hours https://t.co/kTMctsozMb10:47 PM - 06 May 2016
List candidates finally about to be announced #LondonElects https://t.co/DFwPurMqQg11:03 PM - 06 May 2016
Press assembling in City Hall chamber for imminent London Assembly list result #LondonElectionsSWL #MayorLondon2016 https://t.co/AZa0xz3bb411:05 PM - 06 May 2016
We have been called into the chamber for a declaration, but it's not the big Mayor announcement just yet. #LondonElects11:06 PM - 06 May 2016
Instead we will find out which candidates from 'the list' have been successfully elected to the London assembly #LondonElects11:07 PM - 06 May 2016Delete
Needless to say, excitement levels are through the roof for an announcement many wouldn't have left their chair for earlier #LondonElects11:09 PM - 06 May 2016
11:10 PM - 06 May 2016Delete
