UK Elections 2016
Will James is Reuters political correspondent in Westminster - here's his view at the moment.Quite the view from City Hall, where the count to decide the next London mayor is taking place #LondonElects https://t.co/GDgMiTBaHf1:20 PM - 06 May 2016
It's our man at the Excel centreHere's Jacob Greaves tweeting behind-the-scenes as he films for Reuters TV:Filming with @ReutersTV at Excel Centre as ballots are counted in vote to decide next Mayor of #London https://t.co/UvsyCyUY9d11:14 AM - 06 May 2016
Meanwhile, in IrelandAs votes in the UK (England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland) are counted for local and mayoral elections, in Ireland Enda Kenny is re-elected Prime Minister by Parliament to head new minority government.REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Sturgeon speaksSNP leader Nicola Sturgeon delivers her post-results statement:Nicola Sturgeon promises to work with parties across the parliament, mentions climate change in particular https://t.co/BWlo9Wn33D2:11 PM - 06 May 2016
SNP's Nicola Sturgeon, ruling out a coalition government in Scotland:.@NicolaSturgeon says she's got "personal mandate" sought in #SP16 but won't seek a formal deal with any other party https://t.co/EUDb903x6q2:09 PM - 06 May 2016
Lots of empty ballot boxes up in #AlexandraPalace showing how they're getting with the count #LondonVotes https://t.co/Q8ioXV7maN12:00 PM - 06 May 2016
It's goodbye from BorisAnd the Twitter handle comes with the job. You'll have to find him on @BorisJohnson from now on...1/2 Great to have looked back on Mayoralty this AM & taken your final questions on @LBC #AskBoris – thank you London for the last 8 years1:33 PM - 06 May 2016
2/2 It’s time to sign off from City Hall – it’s been the most amazing privilege to be your Mayor. You can follow me on @BorisJohnson1:34 PM - 06 May 2016
Dave calls NicolaPM David Cameron and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon spoke on the phone this morning.Here's what a Downing Street spokesperson said.
The Prime Minister telephoned Nicola Sturgeon today, following the election results confirmed in Scotland overnight. The Prime Minister congratulated Ms Sturgeon on her party having the largest representation in the Scottish Parliament and, in return, Ms Sturgeon congratulated the Prime Minister on the gains made in Scotland by his party.
The Prime Minister and Ms Sturgeon agreed that the UK and Scottish governments must continue to work together constructively, most crucially in the short term on the future of the steel industry. It was noted that the 2 governments sharing information and experience could be of benefit to the steel industry across the UK and they agreed to keep in touch on this issue.
This Twitter user poked fun at the abbreviations used for the London mayoral candidates' parties:Do women respect Brit cannabis? I think we should be told... #londonmayor2016 #londonelects #londonvotes https://t.co/J686AA99Kc3:17 PM - 06 May 2016
London Elects is periscoping results:LIVE on #Periscope: Watch Olympia's first constituency result for West Central now https://t.co/BRpSBghBjx3:45 PM - 06 May 2016
Insight: Labour slips in UK votes and eyes London winThe UK's main opposition Labour Party lost less ground than expected and is leading the race for London's mayor, giving new leader Jeremy Corbyn enough ammunition to brush off his critics.Here's Reuters senior UK correspondent Estelle Shirborn on what's been happening:I think the emerging consensus is that while it's not a catastrophic result, and it's not enough to trigger a coup against Jeremy Corbyn any time soon, nor is it a surprisingly positive result that could have silenced the naysayers within the party."It was Scotland that provided the big shock of the night, with the Conservatives overtaking Labour as the second party in the Edinburgh parliament.
John Mann, a Labour member of parliament, has described the Scottish result as cataclysmic for Labour because Ruth Davidson, the very strong personality who leads the Conservative party up in Scotland, has really had a successful night for that party. It was really in the wilderness in Scotland for a very, very long time - a very unpopular party north of the border really going back to the days of Mrs Thatcher."
Follow @LondonElects on #Periscope now to get notifications of all the #LondonVotes results. https://t.co/y8Dh1XAebZ3:26 PM - 06 May 2016
UK chief political correspondent Liz Piper:Reuters correspondent Liz Piper has been talking to a Labour source and Corbyn critic who called the election results "frustrating", said should be doing better against a divided government.Richard Angell, director of the Labour activist group Progress, also told Reuters that he was "relieved dire poll projections have not come true, but disappointed that we are losing...councillors."
Liz O'Leary is Reuters Scotland correspondent. She tweets at @OlearyLiz.Scotland's re-elected SNP: aims to persuade not divide on independence. New oppo leader @Ruth_E_Davidson says they have no indyref mandate3:57 PM - 06 May 2016
4:03 PM - 06 May 2016
The Great British Mayor OffThis Twitter user has endorsed Great British Bake Off host Mary Berry as Boris's successor, after seeing the Green Party's Sian Berry on the ballot:When I saw Berry on the London Mayor Ballot Paper I assumed Mary Berry.
She would be the best Mayor. #LondonMayor20162:00 PM - 06 May 2016
Time for some graphsTake a look at @instituteforgov for the animated versions:How the composition of the Scottish government has changed from 1999–2016 – in GIF form. #Elections2016 https://t.co/GnEKdZrM532:10 PM - 06 May 2016
And onto #Wales... The composition of the Welsh government following elections 1999–2016 #Elections2016 https://t.co/4gvDKEJGo43:05 PM - 06 May 2016
The UK feminist Women's Equality Party has been tweeting:They're the UK's fastest growing political party, founded by Catherine Mayer and Sandi Toksvig.Cheers in the green room as WE appear on the TV. Still a long way to go until we have the full results #WeAreWE https://t.co/sbU3NcJVpm4:13 PM - 06 May 2016
Our co-founder @sanditoksvig & Chief of Staff Hannah enjoying the sunshine at City Hall. WE could get used to this! https://t.co/6VbFx6RA8d3:28 PM - 06 May 2016
Watch out City Hall, WE have arrived.... for the London election results #WeAreWE https://t.co/cGNghZVnM82:23 PM - 06 May 2016
London Mayoralty, provisional result so far:
Khan: 44%
Goldsmith: 35%
Berry: 6%
Pidgeon: 5%
Whittle: 4%
Walker: 2%
(96.6% verified)4:02 PM - 06 May 2016
Sadiq Khan's victory will mean an eventual by-election in his Westminster seat of Tooting, a seat with a Labour majority of 2,800 (5%).4:10 PM - 06 May 2016
When will we know London's mayoral result?Here are the basics:
- We're waiting on the results of London's Mayoral election to see who will replace Boris Johnson
- Leading candidates are Conservative Zac Goldsmith and Labour's Sadiq Khan
- The result is expected approximately between 1800-2100 GMT
-
The media room here at City Hall for the mayoral count has filled up dramatically in the last hour. #LondonElects https://t.co/WbueBRMJpO4:02 PM - 06 May 2016
Thankfully, your Reuters correspondent has been here for hours, diligently testing the food in the canteen #LondonElects4:04 PM - 06 May 2016
The London what?These journalists have noticed the misspelled wristbands at the GLA count - a few hours in.Five hours after putting it on, I've realised my wristband for media entry has misspelled Assembly #GLAcount https://t.co/xHJDMheD9m12:20 PM - 06 May 2016
It's taken approx 6 hours but I've Just realised they've spelt London Assembly wrong on our wristbands #londonelects https://t.co/xm1Hd7VQnQ3:58 PM - 06 May 2016
This was David Cameron on the local electionsPM David Cameron speaking in Peterborough:It is remarkable that six years into government, six years into running our country we have got more councillors than any other political party.Now local election day for sitting prime ministers is meant to be a day of dread. It's meant to be a day when you're sitting there waiting for someone to knock on the door like the condemned man waiting for the hangman. But that wasn't what it was like last night and wasn't what it was like today.We have held councils right across the country, we've won seats in England and of course here in Peterborough we've taken control of a really important city council for the first time in ages and a huge congratulations to John Holdich to the team."REUTERS/Rick Findler
Updates from our man at City Hall
"It’s standing room only in the media room at City Hall now.
A couple of hours ago there were just a few technicians setting up broadcasting equipment, now the place is thronging with politicians, academic experts and journalists. Lots of journalists.
We haven’t yet reached the stage where they are interviewing each other in a bid to fill airtime, but I can’t help feeling it’s only a matter of time before they do.
It’s also not just British media here, there are lots of reporters from Pakistan who are interested in how Sadiq Khan, who is the son of Pakistani migrants, gets on."
-
The fight for LondonHere are some of the candidates battling it out to replace Boris Johnson:Conservative Zac Goldsmith, 41. Elite-educated son of a billionaire financier and Sadiq Khan's biggest rival.DeleteEdit ImageReorderLabour's Sadiq Khan, 45, the son of an immigrant bus driver who looks to take the lead and become the first Muslim elected mayor of London.Liberal Democrat Party candidate Caroline Pidgeon, currently Lib Dem Leader on the London Assembly.Respect party candidate George Galloway, formerly of Labour.Green Party candidate Sian Berry, Councillor for Highgate in Camden.
1 of 5
The art of colour-coding in City HallOur politics correspondent takes an over-the-shoulder peek:I'm not sure what any of this means, but this man is working very hard on it. #LondonElects #LondonMayor2016 https://t.co/UdJ1Px3Pb85:53 PM - 06 May 2016
What ended up happening in Barnet?After reports of many Barnet voters without polling cards (which you don't have to bring) being turned away yesterday morning, we pop back to check what happened. Barnet and Camden is trending on Twitter in the UK at the moment.The assembly race in Barnet and Camden seems incredibly tight. Not ideal given the fiasco there yesterday morning https://t.co/siPzNkUpuq12:14 PM - 06 May 2016
Congratulations @Andrew_Dismore on winning Barnet and Camden. A Labour HOLD. https://t.co/XyDhERVKAE5:45 PM - 06 May 2016
Barnet Council slammed by @andrewdismore in his victory speech for Barnet and Camden; outsourcing put the democratic process at risk.5:26 PM - 06 May 2016
People are twitchy now. Media are being held 7 floors above the room where the result is announced. There are only two lifts. #LondonElects6:16 PM - 06 May 2016
Calm before the stormHere's BBC journalist Susana Mendonca, with an inside look at where the London mayoral result will be announced:All quiet in the chamber now but this is where the result will be announced #LondonMayor2016 @BBCRadioLondon @Eds30 https://t.co/pdxSassRZ76:05 PM - 06 May 2016
Labour suffers losses in regions but leads in London mayoral race
Britain's main opposition Labour Party lost less ground than expected in local elections on Friday and was leading the race for London's mayor, giving new leader Jeremy Corbyn enough ammunition to brush off his critics.
Labour officials said the party's overall performance - though poor - was strong enough to stop any immediate challenge to Corbyn, who opponents criticise for pressing a leftist agenda that lacks broad appeal.
Labour was forced into third place behind the Conservative Party in Scotland for the first time since the country was granted its own assembly, a crushing blow for a party which counted on it as a traditional stronghold for decades.
It also lost seats in England and Wales, while avoiding the catastrophic defeat some had predicted. There was little change for the ruling Conservatives in England and Wales but a stronger showing for smaller parties, such as the anti-EU UK Independence Party before a referendum on the bloc on June 23. Read more.
-
Son of a Pakistani bus-driver beats the son of an Anglo-French billionaire to become Mayor of London. Quite a fairytale ending to the day :)6:14 PM - 06 May 2016
Congratulations from across the pondNew York Mayor Bill de Blasio has already tweeted his congrats to Khan before the official announcement:Sending congratulations to London's new Mayor and fellow affordable housing advocate, @SadiqKhan. Look forward to working together!6:41 PM - 06 May 2016
REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Congratulations @SadiqKhan. Can't wait to work with you to create a London that is fair for all! #YesWeKhan https://t.co/FqRjfY1xNT7:00 PM - 06 May 2016
Sky News reports a Khan winLabour lawmaker Sadiq Khan was elected mayor of London on Friday, beating the ruling Conservatives' candidate Zac Goldsmith to the coveted position, Sky News reported.
The official result was due to be announced shortly and Sky based the report on its own calculations.
The position of London mayor provides an influential platform to lobby the government in the interests of London's 8.6 million residents.
-
Former Labour leader Ed Miliband congratulates Sadiq Khan on his win:Congratulations @SadiqKhan. You will be an outstanding Mayor of London. Your positive vision & dignity beat a campaign of fear and division.7:02 PM - 06 May 2016
