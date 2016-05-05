UK Elections 2016
ITV Wales pollHere's the ITV Cymru Wales poll, predicting Labour losing seats. It's not technically an exit poll but an 'on the day poll'.Have a look at the figures:Exclusive poll predicts Labour losing seats #wales2016 #walesdecides2016 https://t.co/20RXUOwOUa https://t.co/yTbJPfzW0q10:36 PM - 05 May 2016
London: Three different systems
- The Mayor of London is elected by the supplementary vote system.
- The 14 Constituency London Assembly Member results are elcted using the first past the post system.
- The 11 London-wide Assembly Members are elected using a form of ‘proportional representation’.
Let the counting begin. Cowdenbeath polling station votes #sp16 https://t.co/MCR5axtOPq10:50 PM - 05 May 2016
1st result Labour holds Sunderland11:06 PM - 05 May 2016
Getting a good idea now of how many #KingstonVotes have made it to the Guildhall and how many are left to come https://t.co/W9dHVSqxuz10:54 PM - 05 May 2016
Here's one of the three count centres where votes for the London Assembly and for Boris Johnson's replacement will be e-counted:Getting ready for the count in @olympia_london #LondonVotes https://t.co/NMLMqli37t11:00 PM - 05 May 2016
Barnet aftermathLib Dem parliamentary candidate for Hendon in last year’s general election Alasdair Hill called for a full public enquiry into what happened in the London borough of Barnet this morning:"Printing error" is simply not enough for the #votingshambles in #barnet today. The full list is pages long and the amended list only......2:38 PM - 05 May 2016
... a couple of pages. They should have noticed. We need to get down to the bottom of this - back @libdems call for a public inquiry #barnet2:39 PM - 05 May 2016
Travesty having voters turnd away4inexcusable admin errors,we need2know how this h'pnd.More ppl bck r call 4 inquiry https://t.co/saHmphwQQh5:18 PM - 05 May 2016
The controversially-named 'Super Thursday' is now overNigel Farage did his best:Tomorrow is the British Super Thursday and every one of you has a vote. Make it count. Vote UKIP for #Brexit.8:32 AM - 04 May 2016
But the name never really caught on.This is Britain. Nothing is ever super. Especially not a Thursday #PollingDay11:17 PM - 05 May 2016
And can someone kill the person who came up with the term #superthursday #election2016 #wales201611:48 PM - 05 May 2016
Who exactly and unforgivably has "dubbed this Super Thursday"? - I want a name https://t.co/wr0nzCIPFT11:54 AM - 05 May 2016
And ICYMI, take a wander through today's live blog to see what people on the streets of London thought about polling day's new name. We'll be back on Super Friday...
#LondonVotes: Here's what happens next...
The counting of votes for the Mayor of London and the London Assembly elections will begin on Friday.
Votes will be counted electronically, due to the scale and complexity of London elections. There are three ballot papers and three different voting systems.
The three London count centres are Alexandra Palace, Excel and Olympia.
- The 14 Constituency London Assembly Members will be announced by the relevant Constituency Returning Officers, in the count centre.
The 11 London-wide Assembly Members and the Mayor of London will be announced by the Greater London Returning Officer. This will happen at City Hall.
This is how it looks at 9.33am https://t.co/KSj3zg0dtY9:37 AM - 06 May 2016
Look who's back in politics...
Former Tory Neil Hamilton returns for UKIP in Wales
https://t.co/KeCTtq0ajB https://t.co/tM80J7RuBK10:14 AM - 06 May 2016
The Scottish National Party has won a third time as Scotland's government but falls short of an overall majority:The SNP has tonight won an historic third term as Scotland's government. I pledge to be First Minister for all of Scotland. #SP166:07 AM - 06 May 2016
The SNP loses its majority, but with the Greens, there is still a pro-indy majority in Holyrood. Path to new #indyref complex but possible9:48 AM - 06 May 2016
Easy to see this as a setback for the SNP but strategically it might suit them, in many ways. Can bide time over pushing for next #indyref9:56 AM - 06 May 2016
PM David Cameron tweets congratulations to Ruth Davidson on becoming Scotland's opposition leader:Congratulations to @Ruth_E_Davidson on this historic result: she is a leader who will stand up to the SNP & give Scotland strong opposition.9:23 AM - 06 May 2016
REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Based on London Mayoral counting so far it look as though Khan is clear https://t.co/J2d7HnJeHH10:17 AM - 06 May 2016
#Usepens: Some voters didn't trust polling booth pencils. And some were just having a giggle.The #UsePens lot have found their way to Hackney. https://t.co/78Wm3E97w37:16 PM - 05 May 2016
Remember in Skyfall when Q gave Bond his rubber to erase SNP votes? #UsePens https://t.co/At95miyVEW5:58 PM - 05 May 2016
Witnessed a man in the polling station aggressively demand a pen because "they" could rub out his pencil vote. This country is weird now.7:21 PM - 05 May 2016
Pen ink is NOT SAFE for voting. It is easily changed with a special rubber. Use lemon juice and give the returning officer a candle #usepens2:13 PM - 05 May 2016
@trewloy Everyone knows you can get ink erasers? That's why I cast my vote with a branding-iron.2:19 PM - 05 May 2016
The London mayor and London Assembly website has a live count graph running today - londonelects.org.uk
Here are some of the London mayoral candidates you might not have heard about, including those standing for the Cannabis is Safer than Alcohol party and the One Love Party:Bottom half of graphic from first choice votes tracker on Mayor of London & London Assembly Elections website: londonelects.org.uk/im-voter/election-results/live-count-progress-2016?contest=23
The UK Independence Party (UKIP) has won its first seats in the Welsh Assembly, in a sign of anti-EU sentiment:Congratulations to @NathanGillMEP! @AssemblyWales is going to be very different now! https://t.co/BEvSVFpXPj7:57 AM - 06 May 2016
"This is history in the making" - UKIP's @GouldSam tells BBC after the party enters the assembly #Wales20168:02 AM - 06 May 2016
Why is Neil Hamilton trending on Twitter?Ex-Conservative MP Neil Hamilton has made a comeback by being elected to the Welsh Assembly as a UKIP candidate.He dropped out of the public eye after he was implicated in a 'cash for questions' scandal in the 1990s. Now, he's trending again.Neil Hamilton?
Wales? Are you quite sure you're feeling OK?11:05 AM - 06 May 2016
A reminder of new Welsh Assembly member Neil Hamilton's England World Cup song https://t.co/yH7M4OsZgw11:31 AM - 06 May 2016
No doubt Neil Hamilton will bring experience & skill to the job and will be an excellent Assembly member, Well done https://t.co/vDLR0fLrUh11:04 AM - 06 May 2016
Here's Hamilton back in the day, with wife Christine at their Cheshire home in 1994:
2016 Jexit odds out to 3/1. London, Wales, Locals make Corbyn safer, say Ladbrokes. https://t.co/I3S06IOaHL11:18 AM - 06 May 2016
PHOTOS: The best of BorisFrom tugs of war to taking out 10-year-old rugby players, and from cycling around London with Arnold Schwarzenegger to squeezing onto a children's rope bridge at the Olympic Park - here are some of the outgoing Mayor of London's best bits.London's Mayor Boris Johnson (front R) collides with 10-year-old Toki Sekiguchi during a game of Street Rugby with a group of Tokyo children, outside the Tokyo Square Gardens building October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Issei KatoLondon mayor Boris Johnson arrives to speak at a Conservative Party election rally in Hendon in north London, Britain May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Toby MelvilleLondon Mayor Boris Johnson takes part in a tug of war with members of the armed services to launch the London Poppy Day, outside City Hall, in London, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan WermuthLondon Mayor Boris Johnson blows a vuvuzela during his visit to Waterfront in Cape Town, June 16, 2010 REUTERS/Oleg PopovFormer California Governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger (R), and London Mayor Boris Johnson pose for photographers, in London March 31, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan WermuthMayor of London Boris Johnson squeezes onto a children's play rope bridge when he and Prince Harry (not pictured) viewed the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park ahead of its opening at Stratford in east London April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregorLondon mayor Boris Johnson gestures as he plants waterlilies at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew, west London March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan WermuthBritish actress Barbara Windsor (L) and London Mayor Boris Johnson play sitting volleyball at the London 2012 Paralympic Games August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Slideshow: Electoral staff work at a count centre during the London mayoral and London Assembly elections in London, Britain May 6, 2016. Images: REUTERS/Toby Melville
-
Neil Hamilton: “I did not anticipate I would be returned to public office after I was relieved of it so spectacularly.” Nor did we mate.9:26 AM - 06 May 2016
From 2.36am to 11.30am - how Wales's 60 AMs were elected #Wales2016 walesonline.co.uk/news/politics/… http://pbs.twimg.com/tweet_video_thumb/ChxHKxjXEAEYYk5.jpgby WalesOnline via twitter 5/6/2016 11:40:22 AM
-
Here's Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, sounding positive:Corbyn says today's results have seen "a significant swing to Labour" and are something to be pleased about. https://t.co/0NfOFhl29v11:22 AM - 06 May 2016
"The media seem utterly obsessed with bars, which they falsely place and then claim they haven't been reached," Corbyn tells me.11:35 AM - 06 May 2016
"I'm brunette."ICYMI, here was Ruth Davidson, the Scottish Conservative leader who just won the Edinburgh Central seat, replying to journalist Andrew Pierce:Ruth Davidson triumphs for Tories in Scotland. Another blonde bombshell delivering for Tories. Is she the new Maggie7:54 AM - 06 May 2016
I'm brunette. https://t.co/N4xWRFd5ME8:09 AM - 06 May 2016
Jeremy Corbyn's view
All across England last night we were getting predictions that Labour was going to lose councils, we didn't. We hung on and we grew support in a lot of places. Our party is standing up."
- Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, speaking in the northern city of Sheffield, where Labour won a parliamentary by-election
-
Labour and ScotlandWith nearly two-thirds of the results declared, there's little change in England, but Labour has lost nine percent of its share of the vote in Scotland and some ground in Wales.Here was Scotland's First Minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon, talking to media at a count centre in Glasgow:REUTERS/Russell CheyneAnd here's Anas Sarwar, a newly elected Scottish lawmaker, on how Labour needs to broaden its appeal in Scotland:
"I think that the reality is that people aren't listening to us any more ... and we have to earn that right again."
-
Outgoing Mayor of London Boris Johnson takes to the saddle on his last day in office:On yer bikeEarlier I rode the newly opened E/W cycle superhighway - reflects growing popularity of bike & safety investment https://t.co/UY8nFXyFun10:48 AM - 06 May 2016
UK's Cameron says if someone had told him 6 yrs ago Tories would be Scotland's 2nd biggest party he would have said: "Go away and lie down".1:23 PM - 06 May 2016
Jeremy Corbyn chat in Sheffield. @Telegraph: Have you thought of resigning at all or standing down? Corbyn: No of course not, why would I?12:36 PM - 06 May 2016
Vote tracker: Sadiq is looking to be aheadHere's the latest update from the London Elects website, showing the first choice votes counted so far across London for each Mayoral candidate.
Who will replace Boris Johnson? With counting underway we're looking at impact of #LondonMayor vote https://t.co/gc4XItmOjC via @ReutersTV1:46 PM - 06 May 2016
There's a real innie v outie going on in #LondonVotes with the inner London areas saying yes we Khan and outer London backing Zac.2:02 PM - 06 May 2016
