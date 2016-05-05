UK Elections 2016
Met one chap selling riverboat tickets who explained he couldn't decide whether to vote for Galloway or Women's Equality Party2:03 PM - 05 May 2016
He said the two main candidates, Khan and Goldsmith, had turned him off with rows about religion. #Elections20162:05 PM - 05 May 2016
Lastly, I spoke to my four month-old son who was outraged that he couldn't vote: "Uaaghhhh!" he said #Elections2016 https://t.co/DVW1uamEDx2:11 PM - 05 May 2016
"We must tell those millennials not to use their Xbox or post a selfie to LinkedIn in the polling station" http://pbs.twimg.com/media/ChrhRufVAAAyWu3.jpgby Alex Holmes via twitter retweeted by eculliford 5/5/2016 1:34:20 PM
Whatever your politics...make sure you get out and vote today! Without politicians our comics have much less to write about. #PollingDay2:21 PM - 05 May 2016
Outside City Hall as #Londonvotes for new Mayor of Ldnby Elizabeth Culliford via twitter 5/5/2016 1:43:03 PM
The Sport Wales National Centre getting ready for tonight's Cardiff counts #Wales2016 #politicalgeek #pollingday https://t.co/HM6LC56FZz2:44 PM - 05 May 2016
UK voter Gino on calling today 'Super Thursday' (he isn't convinced + wants polls open earlier for commuters)by Elizabeth Culliford via twitter 5/5/2016 2:07:20 PM
I couldn't resist #dogsatpollingstations #PollingDay https://t.co/GQrusjcFIS3:09 PM - 05 May 2016
3:27 PM - 05 May 2016
I spoke to Andrea from Canada about her thoughts on polling day's makeover to 'Super Thursday':by Elizabeth Culliford via twitter 5/5/2016 2:44:20 PM
This is James - he's had enough of politicians (and so doesn't care what we call polling day)by Elizabeth Culliford via twitter 5/5/2016 2:49:08 PM
One-man demonstration outside City Hall as London votes on its new mayor: http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Chs2JqlWMAAkL7c.jpgby Elizabeth Culliford via twitter 5/5/2016 2:50:18 PM
Benedictine Monks from Pluscarden Abbey arrive to vote in the Scottish elections #PollingDay https://t.co/tDqQcbtGjo12:33 PM - 05 May 2016
Britain's Labour set to take London after bitter mayoral campaignReuters UKSadiq Khan, a Muslim opposition lawmaker, is on course to be elected London's mayor on Thursday, loosening the ruling Conservatives' hold on Britain's financial center after a campaign marred by charges of anti-Semitism and extremism.
Kipper reminding me to vote before 10pm!#dogsatpollingstations #vote https://t.co/O694SPqyyz6:08 PM - 05 May 2016
Jewish leaders call for Labour Party to act on anti-Semitism 'cancer'Reuters UKAlmost half a century ago, when he first became an active supporter of Britain's Labour Party, Rabbi Abraham Pinter said it had far less of a problem with anti-Semitism than the country as a whole.
Generic #iVoted Tweet. It's like getting a sticker after the dentist but grown up edition. http://pbs.twimg.com/tweet_video_thumb/ChtVfycWMAEq88M.jpgby naomi_havergal via twitter edited by elizabeth.culliford 5/5/2016 6:07:04 PM
Here was Boris Johnson yesterday, thanking City Hall staff for the last eight years:A privilege to say thanks to the wonderful staff at City Hall for all their hard work over the last 8 years #GLAxit https://t.co/cEXDq7P7VE2:22 PM - 03 May 2016
Green candidate for Mayor of London Sian Berry retweeted this screenshot, said to be a message from a Barnet Council spokesman. It is said to refer to whether there could be a voting extension tonight after voters were turned away in Barnet this morning.A @BarnetCouncil spokesman, responding to @sianberry and @CarolinePidgeon's calls for an extension tonight. https://t.co/02qvUNZvSe6:01 PM - 05 May 2016
London's mayoral elections today will decide who ends up in this building: http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Chs2uqVW0AU7SqE.jpgby Elizabeth Culliford via twitter edited by elizabeth.culliford 5/5/2016 6:14:40 PM
London mayor may be Labour's lone bright spot in local electionsReuters UKLabour candidate Sadiq Khan looked set on Thursday to become the first Muslim elected mayor of London, loosening the ruling Conservatives' hold on Britain's financial centre after a campaign marred by charges of anti-Semitism and extremism.
1/2) What you think:In London, Khan has a big lead in the opinion polls, despite accusations by Goldsmith that he has shared platforms with radical Muslim speakers and given "oxygen" to extremists.Here's self-employed voter Ian Whisson, who described Zac Goldsmith's campaign as "disgusting and slimy'.
Yes, Goldsmith's argument on the radio made me distrust him ... I am absolutely amazed how he tried to smear by innuendo."
-
2/2) What you think:But in Scotland, where Labour led the devolved government until 2007, voters going to the polls said the left-wing leader had done little to prompt a revival in the party's fortunes.Here's Susan Williamson, a 57-year-old care worker who said she had voted for the Scottish National Party leader, Nicola Sturgeon, who led her party to a sweeping victory in a British parliamentary election in 2015.I come from a working class family and we tended to vote for Labour in the past. But there just aren't good vibes coming out of Jeremy Corbyn for the Labour Party. I just don't think he can man up enough to lead the government."
#iVoted and, apparently, so did the sky - right above the polling station https://t.co/7Z1zfWwiPq8:18 PM - 05 May 2016
Voting is so much more pleasant when the polling station is your local. Cheers! https://t.co/YS8gTUDzsY8:12 PM - 05 May 2016
Less than half an hour until polls close! Don't forget that if you're in a queue at a polling station at 10pm you can still vote.9:35 PM - 05 May 2016
Olaf the Guide Dog Puppy at his first polling station #dogsatpollingstations https://t.co/yRMbqP1P1v9:43 PM - 05 May 2016
How does today fit in?The National Democratic Institute has tweeted out an infographic putting today's elections into context:Useful #infographic timeline for seeing where today's #UKelections fall into the cycle via @DemocraticDash https://t.co/drQpcdSm7A6:11 PM - 05 May 2016
#VoteConservative hijacked on TwitterHere's David Cameron using the #VoteConservative hashtag designed to drum up support for his party on social media:#VoteConservative today to secure a better and brighter future for your local area. Polls are open until 10pm.https://t.co/u2devloR296:06 PM - 05 May 2016
The hashtag's been trending a lot of today - but many have been using it for entirely opposite reasons:Saw that #VoteConservative was trending and I panicked. But then I read the tweets and now my faith in humanity is a little less shattered.8:34 PM - 05 May 2016
Earlier today, Labour's candidate for London Mayor Sadiq Khan was back at the estate where he grew up.Khan looks set to become the first Muslim elected mayor of London, loosening the Conservatives' hold on the UK's capital.Back on the Henry Prince estate where I grew up. I'll be the council estate boy who fixes the Tory housing crisis. https://t.co/ou5Fu9iwMq4:45 PM - 05 May 2016
That's the first boxes through the door at the East Dunbartonshire count. Let's get this show on the road. https://t.co/fsIxnyJLCv10:24 PM - 05 May 2016
Ballot boxes starting to arrive at @MkStadium for #LE2016 count. Tories need 1 net gain from Lab to be biggest party https://t.co/va80ojHSZn10:29 PM - 05 May 2016
First ballot boxes arriving at the count centre #SP16 https://t.co/9cyzDMApY110:32 PM - 05 May 2016
Counters at the Edinburgh count waiting on the ballot boxes. https://t.co/XfhRalr9xU10:32 PM - 05 May 2016Delete
I'm at #Chorley Town Hall for the local election count. #LE2016 https://t.co/vgguFwzU3E10:41 PM - 05 May 2016
Ballot boxes now arriving at the count hall #LE2016 https://t.co/Afr3cy4Nnh10:41 PM - 05 May 2016
The blue bags with #Elections2016 votes in them have arrived at #Dudley Concert Hall for @dudleymbc count. @bbcwm https://t.co/Q8mGaC5XDH10:51 PM - 05 May 2016
