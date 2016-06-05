UK Elections 2016
-
Here's the breakdown of how the parties make up the @LondonAssembly #LondonVotes https://t.co/E76rx1ogmE11:49 PM - 06 May 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Khan confirmed as London mayor #LondonElects12:20 AM - 07 May 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
Britain's Labour set to take London after bitter mayoral campaignReuters UKSadiq Khan, a Muslim opposition lawmaker, is on course to be elected London's mayor on Thursday, loosening the ruling Conservatives' hold on Britain's financial centre after a campaign marred by charges of anti-Semitism and extremism.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
An electoral register error in Barnet is causing issues for voters this morning.
Voters are being turned away from polling stations in London because they have the wrong listsThe IndependentThe London mayoral election started with an “absolute shambles” in one borough as voters were turned away from polling stations given the wrong electoral lists. Hundreds of residents in Barnet said were told they could not vote without their polling card, while some carrying the document said they were also refused.
-
Male sure you all get your #vote !!! #PollingDay https://t.co/RdYdhlx7QW10:08 AM - 05 May 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
#voteymcvoteface day7:16 AM - 05 May 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
It's #PollingDay here in #Scotland, Hamish has cast his vote, and is off to work! https://t.co/vnnTQmLYhU10:13 AM - 05 May 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
It's #PollingDay! The right to vote was a hard won struggle - please exercise that right today. #SuperThursday https://t.co/GRmFeGVCq17:14 AM - 05 May 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Reports of London voters being turned away in Barnet, council said voter list problems are being resolved https://t.co/DM1XOM7JT610:35 AM - 05 May 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
I'm at East Finchley Library where now seems to be electoral business as usual, voters had brought polling cards https://t.co/Gtb6xJe9KO10:36 AM - 05 May 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
What is the #VoteyMcVoteFace hashtag about?
This is a joke based on a past poll to choose a name for a polar research ship. The UK's Natural Environment Research Council decided to open up the options for naming a new vessel to the public. Among other choices such as 'RSS I Like Big Boats & I Cannot Lie' and the more sensible 'RSS David Attenborough', 'Boaty McBoatface' was one of the public suggestions and eventually (thanks to promotion on social sites) it won the vote.
However, the suggestion was shunned in the end and a new name has yet to be announced.
As a result, the " ____Mc___Face" template has been applied to various situations and today - likely because it rhymes with the original - that means #VoteyMcVoteFace.
-
East Finchley Labour Cllr @ArjunMittra RT'd resident who said she'd been left in tears by voting list problems http://pbs.twimg.com/media/ChrzejMUUAABxHC.jpgby Elizabeth Culliford via twitter 5/5/2016 10:09:41 AM
-
London mayoral election final call: Sadiq Khan leads by 14 – https://t.co/ihfubdcYVC https://t.co/HrU5ZYhOeC11:07 AM - 05 May 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Not loving the Americanised name #SuperThursday . Nothing particularly super about my local PCC election. This is #PollingDay11:27 AM - 05 May 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
#dogsatpollingstations is a thing again
Dogs At Polling Stations Are The Best Thing About TodayThe Huffington PostSorry Fido, voting is for humans.
-
Could the polls be wrong again? Zac Goldsmith out to 7/1 to be elected London Mayor.
https://t.co/MIiopzZSAc https://t.co/aWemf1YvG011:29 AM - 05 May 2016Delete
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
At Barnet's Hoop Lane polling station where @jenlipman tweeted that she was turned away from with a polling card http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Chr9FmBWEAAEGIt.jpgby Elizabeth Culliford via twitter 5/5/2016 10:40:53 AM
-
Hoop Lane poll clerk Ashley Hamilton: This a.m 'most intense' of 3 yrs as clerk, said 1.5 hrs of problems now sorted http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Chr-QsqXAAApcrX.jpgby Elizabeth Culliford via twitter 5/5/2016 10:46:02 AM
-
29 y/o Hendon activist Ben Samuel told me he was turned away from polling station due to voter list issues this a.m., said it was 'chaos'by Elizabeth Culliford via twitter 5/5/2016 10:55:57 AM
-
Your vote counts. Your ability to vote comes from centuries of struggle that YOUR ancestors fought for!
#PollingDay https://t.co/lJV4e17vkY12:01 PM - 05 May 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Today is a VERY important day. Pickles and I are off to vote for the first time #PollingDay https://t.co/qyAVedWHex12:06 PM - 05 May 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
-
Everything you need to know about the Welsh Assembly election #Wales2016 #PollingDay https://t.co/PWTSF6sixR12:26 PM - 05 May 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
As long as you are in the queue before 10pm you can vote! Don't leave it too late https://t.co/GVuFb5TvMe10:55 AM - 05 May 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Northern Ireland First Minister, Arlene Foster (C), and Paul Robinson (L) greet Geoff Bartholomew from the Green Party after casting their votes for the Assembly Election, at Brookeborough Primary School in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
-
Tiny N. London poll station tucked away, complete with portaloo. No #dogsatpollingstations to report. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/ChsJo7NXAAQiFYa.jpgby Elizabeth Culliford via twitter 5/5/2016 11:35:46 AM
-
-
-
1/3) 28 y/o Gemma Isaacs told me she won't be able to vote today, turned away from Mill Hill East as not on list http://pbs.twimg.com/media/ChsLRtEWUAAK7zQ.jpgby Elizabeth Culliford via twitter 5/5/2016 11:42:50 AM
-
Great to bump into people from St Luke's at the polling station! Vote hopefully! #LondonMayor2016 #PollingDay https://t.co/WtfXxOHqTg12:41 PM - 05 May 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
2/3) Gemma says is registered voter but didnt tk polling card. No record of her on list, told 'sorry, you cannot vote'. Says was one of manyby Elizabeth Culliford via twitter 5/5/2016 11:48:07 AM
-
3/3) At Mill Hill East polling station. Gemma says she doesn't understand how election not now 'null and void' http://pbs.twimg.com/media/ChsN0BkWUAEc9Bj.jpgby Elizabeth Culliford via twitter 5/5/2016 11:53:58 AM
-
This little chap can't vote today - but you can! #dogsatpollingstations https://t.co/9GjVMZvmjH12:45 PM - 05 May 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Another #dogsatpollingstations, this time it’s Leo #LE2016 https://t.co/nPRUmi0ITI10:45 AM - 05 May 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Here’s Penny the Pomeranian in Greenfield, her owner just voted - you should too! #dogsatpollingstations https://t.co/jqT9jITtWa9:15 AM - 05 May 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
#PollingDay morning visit earlier today https://t.co/3QOMjsP2OE1:11 PM - 05 May 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
There were no treats #dogsatpollingstations https://t.co/EZMsjdPkRX12:07 PM - 05 May 2016
What is #dogsatpollingstations about?At some (not all) polling stations in the UK, you can't take your dog inside (unless it is a guide dog or similar companion) so people traditionally tie their pooches up outside for a few minutes while they pop inside to vote.This means that assorted cute dogs are tethered outside a newsworthy building and this is catnip to photographers who might be running out of angles to cover the paper signs and posters of a local building through the day.As a result, the tag appears on social media sites as a cuter side to the democratic process (depending on your views of the politicians involved).Woof!
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
It's boiling as #LondonVotes , think I've found the only breeze in the cityby Elizabeth Culliford via twitter 5/5/2016 12:20:49 PM
-
Popped into Greenwich to vote this morning. two people in front of me in the queue, and no-one waiting when I left. #Elections20162:02 PM - 05 May 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
Fingerprints of Tunisian suspect in Berlin attack found on truck door: media
BERLIN Investigators found fingerprints of a Tunisian suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack on the door of the truck that ploughed through the crowds, killing 12, German media said on Thursday, as a nationwide manhunt for the migrant was underway. | Video