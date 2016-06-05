What is the #VoteyMcVoteFace hashtag about?



This is a joke based on a past poll to choose a name for a polar research ship. The UK's Natural Environment Research Council decided to open up the options for naming a new vessel to the public. Among other choices such as 'RSS I Like Big Boats & I Cannot Lie' and the more sensible 'RSS David Attenborough', 'Boaty McBoatface' was one of the public suggestions and eventually (thanks to promotion on social sites) it won the vote.



However, the suggestion was shunned in the end and a new name has yet to be announced.



As a result, the " ____Mc___Face" template has been applied to various situations and today - likely because it rhymes with the original - that means #VoteyMcVoteFace.