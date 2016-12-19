Truck plows into Berlin Christmas market

Berlin Christmas markets shut, others tighten security





BERLIN, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Christmas markets in Berlin stayed shut on Tuesday as the city mourned the victims of the previous evening's truck rampage, while security measures were stepped up at similar events elsewhere in Germany and abroad.





Germany’s interior ministry said other Christmas markets and large gatherings would not be called off, and appropriate steps to increase security should be decided at each location.





Flags flew at half mast out of respect for those killed when a truck ploughed into a crowd at a market by Berlin's Kaiser Wilhelm memorial church on Monday.





"No matter what we continue to learn about the exact background and motives of the perpetrators, we . . . must not let them take away our freedom," Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said in a statement.





Michael Krzyzniewski, security a expert for big public events, said safety measures were already in place at Christmas markets though some might want to review them. He said erecting protective concrete barriers was one option.





In Dresden, the tourist information service said authorities had done that around the Striezelmarkt, one of Germany's oldest Christmas markets.





"This has several serious downsides, for example it is then no longer possible for emergency vehicles to access the market in case someone has a heart attack," Krzyzniewski said.





"We need to make sure that we don’t fall into panic and call for knee-jerk measures."





The association of German fairground exhibitors recommended markets hold a minute's silence at 1700 GMT and refrain from playing music on Tuesday.



