Truck plows into Berlin Christmas market | Reuters.com
Edition:
United States

Truck plows into Berlin Christmas market

Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform

World News

Photo

Exclusive: Dashcam shows truck speed into Berlin Christmas market

BERLIN A video clip from a car-mounted dashcam appears to show the moment a truck drove into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday in an attack that killed 12 people. | Video

» More News