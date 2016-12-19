Truck plows into Berlin Christmas market
-
UPDATE: Berlin police said on Twitter on Tuesday that investigators assume that the driver of a truck that plowed into a crowd at a Berlin Christmas market, killing 12 people and injuring 48 others, did so intentionally.German magazine Focus said on Tuesday that police special forces were storming a hangar at Berlin's defunct Tempelhof airport, which now houses a refugee accommodation centre.
-
SLIDESHOW: Photos from the sceneParts of a Christmas market decoration stick in the windscreen of the truck. REUTERS/Fabrizio BenschRescue workers stand at the scene. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A tow truck operates at the scene. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Candles and flowers are seen near the site. REUTERS/Fabrizio BenschCovered dead bodies lie on the ground of the Christmas market. REUTERS/Pawel KopczynskiA general view shows the site where the truck ploughed through the crowd at a Christmas market. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
1 of 6
-
German magazine Focus said on Tuesday that police special forces were storming a hangar at Berlin's defunct Tempelhof airport
Police storm Berlin's former airport used as refugee home: mediaReutersGerman magazine Focus said on Tuesday that police special forces were storming a hangar at Berlin's defunct Tempelhof airport, which now houses a refugee accommodation center.
-
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Monday condemned the attack at a Christmas market in Berlin, linking the attack to "Islamist terrorists" before German police officials had said who was responsible.
Trump condemns Berlin attack, says things 'only getting worse'ReutersU.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Monday condemned an attack at a Christmas market in Berlin that killed nine people and injured dozens more, linking the attack to "Islamist terrorists" before German police officials had said who was responsible.
-
UPDATE: Police said that the man found dead in the truck was a Polish citizen but added he was not in control of the vehicle. The nationality of the suspected driver, who fled the crash scene and was later arrested, was unclear, they said.
German media cited local security sources as saying that there was evidence suggesting the arrested suspect was from Afghanistan or Pakistan and had entered Germany in February as a refugee.
-
SLIDESHOW: Truck plows into Berlin Christmas market
-
VIDEO: German firefighting press spokesman Sven Gerling says rescuers were shocked when they arrived on the scene
-
-
A candle is burning on a German national flag near the site where a truck ploughed through a crowd at a Berlin Christmas market on Breitscheidplatz square near the fashionable Kurfuerstendamm avenue in the west of Berlin, Germany, December 20, 2016 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
-
Mulled wine, Christmas cheer precedes carnage in BerlinReuters IndiaThe Berlin evening air was cool, the mulled wine warm and festive spirits high. Then, suddenly, chaos: A truck ploughed into the Christmas market, making no obvious attempt to stop, and smashing revellers in its path.
-
The circumstances of Monday's deadly truck crash at a Christmas market in Berlin is still unclear, a senior German official said, dismissing as speculation reports that the truck could have been hijacked by militants.REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
-
-
The nationality of the suspected truck driver who ploughed into a Christmas market in Berlin is still unclear, a police spokesman said.
The suspect, who fled the crash scene and was later arrested, was being interrogated by officers, police spokesman Thomas Neuendorf told reporters.
He added that the crashed truck had a Polish license plate and that German officials were in contact with Polish authorities.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Paul Carrel)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Global stocks, dollar edge higher but safe havens get bid after Turkey, Germany incidentsReutersDeadly attacks late in the trading day in Turkey and Germany made stocks pare their gains, while Treasuries prices rose and the safe-haven yen firmed.
-
The circumstances of Monday's deadly truck crash at a Christmas market in Berlin is still unclear, a senior German official said, dismissing as speculation reports that the lorry could have been hijacked by militants.
"The sequence of events point to either an accident or an attack," Berlin State Interior Minister Andreas Geisel said.
German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said in a statement it was still unclear exactly what had happened. Security officials are trying to secure the site and find those responsible, he said.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Fingerprints of Tunisian suspect in Berlin attack found on truck door: media
BERLIN Investigators found fingerprints of a Tunisian suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack on the door of the truck that ploughed through the crowds, killing 12, German media said on Thursday, as a nationwide manhunt for the migrant was underway. | Video