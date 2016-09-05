Timeline: Legal challenges to LGBT rights
A U.S. appeals court ruling for a Virginia student on transgender bathroom access is just one of the latest developments in a battle between LGBT supporters and their socially conservative opponents over the rights of states to enforce anti-discrimination policy.
May 9, 2016 - A wedding suitThe American Civil Liberties Union said it filed a lawsuit in federal court to block a Mississippi law allowing people to deny wedding services to same-sex couples based on religious objections.REUTERS/Mick Tsikas
May 9, 2016 - North Carolina sues
North Carolina officials sued the U.S. Justice Department to defend a law that restricts use of public restrooms, escalating a fight over the rights of transgender Americans. North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory accused the agency of "baseless and blatant overreach."
In March, the state became the first in the country to ban people from using restrooms that do not match the sex on their birth certificate.
Our lawsuit seeks to ensure that NC continues to receive federal funding until the courts clarify federal law & resolve this national issue.3:51 PM - 09 May 2016
April 26, 2016 - Things get criminal
An Alabama city appears to be the first in the country to specify criminal penalties for those who violate an ordinance that requires people to use bathrooms matching the gender on their birth certificates.
The law passed carries a possible punishment of a $500 fine or six months in jail, and raises the stakes in the U.S. bathroom wars.REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
April 19, 2016 - Getting the go-aheadA U.S. appeals court ruled in favor of a Virginia transgender student seeking access to the bathroom of his gender identity. Student Gavin Grimm, who was born a female but identifies as a male, was barred from using the boys’ bathroom at his local high school in Gloucester County, Virginia.The decision marked the first time a federal appeals court has found Title IX rights protect transgender students, the ACLU said in a statement.REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
April 13, 2016 - A Beatle bails
Ringo Starr canceled a show in North Carolina to protest the state's new law. "I'm sorry to disappoint my fans in the area, but we need to take a stand against this hatred," the former drummer for The Beatles said in a statement. "Spread peace and love."REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
April 13, 2016 - Louisiana aligns left
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards signed an anti-discrimination executive order to protect LGBT citizens. The Democrat's executive order rescinds one by his immediate predecessor, Republican Bobby Jindal. "The previous administration's executive (order) I am rescinding was meant to serve a narrow political agenda," Edwards said.REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
April 12, 2016 - Deutsche Bank job freezeDeutsche Bank halted plans to create 250 new jobs at its Cary, North Carolina, location after the state's passing of the controversial locker room and bathroom law.CEO John Cryan said Germany's largest lender took its "commitment to building inclusive work environments seriously."REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
APRIL 6, 2016 - Closed-door policies
The Tennessee House of Representatives passed a bill that protects counselors, therapists and other mental health providers from lawsuits if they refuse to serve clients whose religious beliefs conflict with their own. The state is considering similar legislation related to school bathrooms.REUTERS/Mike Theiler
April 8-11, 2016 - Musicians boycott: Bruce and Bryan
Bruce Springsteen canceled a show in North Carolina in response to a state law forcing transgender individuals to use bathrooms of the gender they were assigned at birth.
Canadian singer Bryan Adams also canceled a show in Mississippi three days later to protest a law allowing citizens to cite religion when denying services to same-sex couples and dictating employee dress codes, grooming and bathroom access.REUTERS/Stian Lysberg Solum/NTB Scanpix
April 5, 2016 - Left at the Altar
Although gay marriage is legal in all 50 states, Mississippi passed a law that would allow individuals to deny wedding services on religious grounds. The law, passed by Republican Governor Phil Bryant, also allows employers to cite religion to justify workplace policies on dress code, grooming, bathroom and locker access.REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
April 5, 2016 - PayPal's purse protest
PayPal cancelled plans to open a global operations center in North Carolina after the state’s legislature passed a law requiring individuals to use locker rooms or bathrooms in public facilities that match the gender assigned to them at birth, rather than the gender they identify with. Paypal’s facility would have meant $3.6 million in investments in the state.REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
March 30, 2016 – Letter of the law
Arkansas’ attorney general Leslie Rutledge, a Republican, said she would appeal a judge’s decision to uphold a Fayetteville ordinance that forbids discrimination against LGBT individuals.REUTERS/Kham
March 30, 2016 - Finding the 'Potty Police'
Transgender advocacy groups ramped up their fight against ‘bathroom bills’ across the U.S. that force individuals to use bathrooms according to their assigned gender at birth, rather than their gender identity. Civil rights organizers are tracking nearly 200 of these proposals, nearly twice as many as there were in 2015.REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
March 30, 2016 - "Couched as a 'religious freedom' bill"
Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat, vetoed a bill that would have allowed wedding officiators to refuse to marry gay couples if doing so would run counter to their religious beliefs. "Although couched as a 'religious freedom' bill, this legislation is nothing more than an attempt to stigmatize," he said.REUTERS/Mike Theiler
March 28, 2016 - Deal stands up
Republican Governor Nathan Deal of Georgia vetoed a bill that allowed religious groups to fire employees whose beliefs run counter to the organization. The bill also would have allowed religious schools to reject holding events for individuals whose beliefs they reject.REUTERS/Tami Chappell
March 17, 2016 - Parading with pride
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio ended a two-year boycott of New York’s St. Patrick’s Day parade. The Democratic mayor avoided the annual celebration in the past because organizers would not allow gay groups to march under their own banners.REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
March 7, 2016 - In service
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio signed an executive order allowing a person of any gender to use a restroom based on their gender identity in all municipal properties, including pools, public parks, playgrounds and city offices.REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
March 3, 2016 - Bathroom brakes
The South Dakota House of Representatives failed to override a veto of a bill that would have required students in public schools to use bathrooms according to their gender assigned at birth, rather than their gender identity.MB/RCS
Religion-based legal challenges cramp LGBT rights
