May 9, 2016 - North Carolina sues



North Carolina officials sued the U.S. Justice Department to defend a law that restricts use of public restrooms, escalating a fight over the rights of transgender Americans. North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory accused the agency of "baseless and blatant overreach."

In March, the state became the first in the country to ban people from using restrooms that do not match the sex on their birth certificate.



