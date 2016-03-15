



Robert Scheuer claims he was injured in May 2014 when his 2003 Saturn Ion ran off the highway, became airborne and then struck the ground and trees in May 2014.





The front air bag did not deploy, which Scheuer blamed on the switch despite having followed GM's instructions to remove all but a single key from his key ring.





Scheuer's case will now be the first of of six trials to be heard in 2016 before U. S. District Judge Jesse Furman in the Southern District of New York.



