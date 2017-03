First 100 days of Trump

DAY 31: FEBRUARY 19

A day after falsely suggesting there was an immigration-related security incident in Sweden , Trump said his comment at a rally was based on a television report he had seen.

"You look at what's happening last night in Sweden," Trump had said. "Sweden. Who would believe this? Sweden. They took in large numbers. They're having problems like they never thought possible."

Trump later said he was talking about a Fox News program highlighting allegedly surging crime statistics in Sweden and linking them to rising immigrant numbers, after a record 163,000 asylum seekers arrived in 2015.