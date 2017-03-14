First 100 days of Trump
-
DAY 31: FEBRUARY 19A day after falsely suggesting there was an immigration-related security incident in Sweden, Trump said his comment at a rally was based on a television report he had seen."You look at what's happening last night in Sweden," Trump had said. "Sweden. Who would believe this? Sweden. They took in large numbers. They're having problems like they never thought possible."Trump later said he was talking about a Fox News program highlighting allegedly surging crime statistics in Sweden and linking them to rising immigrant numbers, after a record 163,000 asylum seekers arrived in 2015.
-
-
DAY 33 / FEBRUARY 21: New official guidelines showed that the Trump administration plans to consider almost all illegal immigrants subject to deportation, but will leave protections in place for immigrants known as "dreamers" who entered the United States illegally as children.
-
-
DAY 35: FEBRUARY 23In a Reuters interview, President Trump was asked about a December tweet in which he said the United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capacity "until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes."Trump he would like to see a world with no nuclear weapons but expressed concern that the United States has "fallen behind on nuclear weapon capacity."
-
DAY 36: FEBRUARY 24Trump said he would make a massive budget request for one of the "greatest military buildups in American history" in a feisty, campaign-style CPAC speech.Trump outlined plans for strengthening the military, already the world's most powerful fighting force, and other initiatives such as tax reform and regulatory rollback. He offered few specifics on the budget request that is likely to face a harsh reality on Capitol Hill."And, hopefully, we’ll never have to use it, but nobody is going to mess with us. Nobody. It will be one of the greatest military buildups in American history."
-
DAY 37: FEBRUARY 25Trump announced that he would not attend the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner, a high-profile event that draws celebrities, politicians and journalists.A day earlier, the White House excluded several major U.S. news organizations, including some it has criticized, from an off-camera briefing held by the White House press secretary.DAY 38: FEBRUARY 26President Trump's pick for secretary of the Navy, Philip Bilden, withdrew from consideration, the second time a Trump nominee to lead one of the armed services bowed out because of government conflict-of-interest rules.DAY 39: FEBRUARY 27
Republican former U.S. President George W. Bush diverged from Trump's administration by saying he supports a welcoming immigration policy and praising the media as "indispensable to democracy."
-
-
-
DAY 40: FEBRUARY 28President Trump told Congress that he was open to immigration reform, shifting from his harsh rhetoric on illegal immigration in a speech that offered a more restrained tone than his election campaign and first month in the White House.Trump, in a prime-time address, called for national unity and emphasized his desire to focus on problems at home by boosting the U.S. economy with tax reform, a $1 trillion infrastructure effort and an overhaul of Obamacare.
-
DAY 41/ MARCH 1: The White House told a government watchdog agency that Kellyanne Conway, a senior Trump aide, acted "inadvertently" when she publicly endorsed the clothing and jewelry line of Trump's daughter Ivanka, according to a letter from the administration.
-
-
-
DAY 44: MARCH 4
In a series of early morning tweets, Trump accused predecessor Barack Obama of wiretapping him during the late stages of the 2016 election campaign, but offered no evidence for an allegation which an Obama spokesman said was "simply false."DAY 45: MARCH 5Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper rejected President Donald Trump's accusation of wiretapping, even as the White House urged Congress to investigate Trump's allegation.Clapper, who left his post at the end of Obama's term, said on NBC's "Meet the Press":"There was no such wiretap activity mounted against the president-elect at the time, or as a candidate or against his campaign."
-
DAY 46: MARCH 6Trump signs a revised executive order banning citizens from six Muslim-majority nations from traveling to the United States but removing Iraq from the list, after his controversial first attempt was blocked in the courts.Iraq expresses "deep relief" at Trump's decision to remove it from a list of countries targeted in the U.S. travel ban.
-
-
Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives unveil long-awaited legislation to repeal much of the Obamacare healthcare law, including its expansion of the Medicaid program for the poor.The plan would eliminate the requirement that most Americans obtain medical insurance and create a system of tax credits to coax people to purchase private insurance on the open market.DAY 47: MARCH 7Trump endorsed Republican legislation to replace the Obamacare healthcare law but it faced a rebellion by conservative groups and lawmakers who denounced it, complicating its chances for passage in Congress.Vice President Mike Pence described it as a "framework," signaling it was far from its final form, and Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price called it "a work in progress."DAY 48: MARCH 8Two senior senators, Republican Lindsey Graham and Democrat Sheldon Whitehouse, asked the FBI and Justice Department for any information they have on Trump's unsubstantiated wiretapping claim, writing:"We request that the Department of Justice provide us copies of any warrant applications and court orders ... related to wiretaps of President Trump, the Trump campaign, or Trump Tower."
-
DAY 49: MARCH 9A Reuters investigation shows that Trump's plan to boost military spending comes amid mounting evidence that potential enemies have new weapons that are able to destroy much of the United States' expensive fleet of aircraft carriers, just a week after the president chose the deck of the newest U.S. aircraft carrier, the $13 billion USS Gerald R. Ford, for a speech extolling his planned build-up.
-
-
EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt says he is not convinced carbon dioxide from human activity is the main driver of climate change and wants Congress to weigh in on whether it is a harmful pollutant that should be regulated.DAY 50: MARCH 10A series of tweets by White House spokesman Sean Spicer commenting on strong February job creation figures may have run afoul of federal guidance barring most officials from commenting on key economic data within an hour of its release.
-
-
-
DAY 51 / MARCH 11: New York U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, a prominent U.S. prosecutor, said the Trump administration fired him after he refused to step down, adding a discordant note to what is normally a routine changing of top attorneys when a new president takes office.
-
DAY 52 / MARCH 12: Trump senior counselor Kellyanne Conway doubled down on the president's wiretapping claim in an interview with the Bergen Record. Conway suggested that monitoring can be done in many ways, including through phones, TV sets or microwaves that turn into cameras.
-
DAY 53: MARCH 13Fourteen million Americans would lose medical insurance by next year under a Republican plan to dismantle Obamacare, the nonpartisan U.S. Congressional Budget Office said in a report that dealt a potential setback to Trump's first major legislative initiative.DAY 54: MARCH 14MSNBC host Rachel Maddow said on Twitter she had obtained Donald Trump's 2005 tax returns, causing the White House to respond by saying the president had paid $38 million in taxes on more than $150 million in income.
-
DAY 55/ MARCH 15: A key Republican lawmaker says he does not believe the Obama administration wiretapped Trump Tower during the 2016 election campaign, adding to pressure on FBI Director James Comey to provide evidence supporting or debunking Trump's claim.
-
-
DAY 56: MARCH 16
Trump's first budget outline, calling for a security-heavy realignment of federal spending, drew quick resistance from Congress, with especially strong criticism of proposed deep cuts to diplomatic and foreign aid programs.
Republicans applauded Trump's call for a 10 percent increase in military spending next year in a budget that would also finance construction of a wall on the border with Mexico.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said his department's current spending was not sustainable, and he willingly accepts the "challenge" Trump is proposing in cutting more than a quarter of his agency's budget.
The Trump administration also wants a 31 percent cut to the EPA's budget, eliminating its climate change programs and trimming core initiatives aimed at protecting air and water.
-
-
DAY 57: MARCH 17A spokesman for British PM Theresa May said the White House assured her it would not repeat what Britain said were false allegations that its GCHQ spy agency helped Obama eavesdrop on Trump.The Justice Department said it has delivered documents to congressional committees, responding to their request for information that could shed light on Trump's wiretap claims.Trump himself brushed off questions about the accusations at his joint news conference with German Chancellor Merkel, saying he "very seldom" regrets anything he tweets.He also suggested that he and Merkel had "something in common," apparently referring to reports during Obama's presidency that the U.S. bugged her phone.Watch here:
-
-
-
-
DAY 60: MARCH 20
FBI Director James Comey confirms for the first time that the bureau is investigating possible ties between Trump's presidential campaign and Russia as Moscow sought to influence the 2016 election.
Appearing before a congressional panel, Comey also publicly challenged Trump's claim that former President Obama wiretapped his campaign headquarters in Manhattan's Trump Tower.
See a timeline of Trump's wiretap claim:
-
Iran denies harassing U.S. warships in Gulf, warns of clashes
DUBAI Iran denied on Saturday U.S. accusations that its fast-attack boats were "harassing" warships at the mouth of the Gulf, and said Washington would be responsible for any clashes in the key oil shipping route.