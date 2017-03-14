First 100 days of Trump

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives unveil long-awaited legislation to repeal much of the Obamacare healthcare law, including its expansion of the Medicaid program for the poor.

The plan would eliminate the requirement that most Americans obtain medical insurance and create a system of tax credits to coax people to purchase private insurance on the open market.

DAY 47: MARCH 7

Trump endorsed Republican legislation to replace the Obamacare healthcare law but it faced a rebellion by conservative groups and lawmakers who denounced it, complicating its chances for passage in Congress.

Vice President Mike Pence described it as a "framework," signaling it was far from its final form, and Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price called it "a work in progress."

DAY 48: MARCH 8

Two senior senators, Republican Lindsey Graham and Democrat Sheldon Whitehouse, asked the FBI and Justice Department for any information they have on Trump's unsubstantiated wiretapping claim, writing: