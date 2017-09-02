First 100 days of Trump

DAY 6: JANUARY 25

President Trump signed directives to build a wall along the 2,000-mile U.S.-Mexican border and strip federal funding from sanctuary cities that shield illegal immigrants.

"I believe the steps we will take starting right now will improve the safety in both of our countries." Trump said in remarks at the Department of Homeland Security, adding: "A nation without borders is not a nation."

His plans prompted an immediate outcry from immigrant advocates and others who said Trump was jeopardizing the rights and freedoms of millions of people while treating Mexico as an enemy, not an ally.

A day later, Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto scrapped plans to meet with Trump after Trump tweeted Mexico should cancel the meeting if it was not prepared to pay for his proposed border wall.

The White House on that day also said a southern border wall could be paid for with a new 20 percent tax on goods from Mexico.