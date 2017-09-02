First 100 days of Trump
Trump signed his first executive order the same day, directing government agencies to freeze regulations and take steps to weaken Obamacare.
Meanwhile, underscoring the deep divisions in the country, Inauguration Day protests against Trump turned ugly in downtown Washington.
Black-clad activists smashed store windows, blocked traffic and fought with police in riot gear who responded with tear gas and stun grenades. Police said more than 200 people were arrested.
DAY 2: JANUARY 21
-
-
Hundreds of thousands of women filled the streets of major American cities to lead an unprecedented wave of international protests against President Trump, one day after his inauguration. Organizers said they drew nearly 5 million protesters in all, far surpassing expectations.On Saturday, Trump met with CIA employees where he denied criticizing intelligence agencies in the past.
-
DAY 3: JANUARY 22
These side-by-side images (one taken by Reuters photographers at President Trump's inauguration and one at former President Obama's first inauguration) went viral on social media sites, where people added commentary about the relative size of the crowds.
The controversy dominated Trump's first weekend in office.
DAY 3 / JANUARY 22: White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway responded to criticism that the new administration was focusing too much on the size of crowds at Trump's inauguration by saying they felt compelled to "put alternative facts out there."
DAY 4 / JANUARY 23: President Trump signed an executive order to reinstate the Mexico City Policy, a global gag rule that bans U.S.-funded groups around the world from discussing abortion. Also, fulfilling a campaign pledge, Trump formally withdrew the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal.
DAY 6: JANUARY 25
President Trump signed directives to build a wall along the 2,000-mile U.S.-Mexican border and strip federal funding from sanctuary cities that shield illegal immigrants.
"I believe the steps we will take starting right now will improve the safety in both of our countries." Trump said in remarks at the Department of Homeland Security, adding: "A nation without borders is not a nation."
His plans prompted an immediate outcry from immigrant advocates and others who said Trump was jeopardizing the rights and freedoms of millions of people while treating Mexico as an enemy, not an ally.
A day later, Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto scrapped plans to meet with Trump after Trump tweeted Mexico should cancel the meeting if it was not prepared to pay for his proposed border wall.
The White House on that day also said a southern border wall could be paid for with a new 20 percent tax on goods from Mexico.
DAY 7: JANUARY 26Rogue Twitter feeds voicing employee concerns at more than a dozen U.S. government agencies were launched in defiance of what they saw as President Trump's attempts to muzzle federal climate change research and other efforts.Representing scientists at the Environmental Protection Agency, NASA and other bureaus, either directly or through friends and supporters, the accounts protest restrictions they view as censorship since Trump took office.
DAY 8/ JANUARY 27: Trump met with British Prime Minister Theresa May in his first face-to-face encounter with a foreign leader. Joking that "opposites attract," May called on the president to renew the "special relationship" between Britain and the United States.
DAY 8 / JANUARY 27: Trump signed an executive order to restrict people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States. The order put a four-month hold on allowing refugees into the U.S. and temporarily barred travelers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.
DAY 10 / JANUARY 29: President Trump fought back amid growing criticism of his temporary travel ban and confusion over the details of its implementation. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said that people from the seven countries with green cards would not be blocked from returning to the United States from overseas, as some had been after the directive. U.S. judges in at least five states blocked federal authorities from enforcing the order.
DAY 11 / JANUARY 30: President Trump signed an order that will seek to dramatically reduce federal regulations, but the policy will not apply to most of the financial reform rules introduced by the Obama administration. This action will require that agencies cut two existing regulations for every new rule introduced and it will set an annual cap on the cost of new regulations.
DAY 11: JANUARY 30Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, an Obama appointee, ordered the Justice Department not to enforce the Trump travel ban, calling it unlawful.She was summarily fired and replaced with Dana Boente, a U.S. Attorney in Virginia.
DAY 12: JANUARY 31President Trump nominated Neil Gorsuch for a lifetime job on the U.S. Supreme Court, picking the 49-year-old federal appeals court judge to restore the court's conservative majority.Gorsuch will help shape rulings on divisive issues such as abortion, gun control, the death penalty and religious rights. Considered a conservative intellectual, he is seen in the mold of his predecessor Antonin Scalia.
DAY 13 / FEBRUARY 1: President Trump met with Wayne LaPierre (R), executive vice president of the National Rifle Association and Paula White (L) from the New Christian Destiny Center regarding the Supreme Court nomination of Neil Gorsuch. Later that day, Trump urged Senate Republicans to "go nuclear" and impose a rule change to force a simple majority vote on confirmation if Democrats tried to block his nominee.
DAY 14 / FEBRUARY 2: Ties with ally Australia were strained over a reported acrimonious phone call between Trump and Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, during which Trump described an existing resettlement plan as "dumb" and "the worst deal ever," the Washington Post reported.
DAY 15 / FEBRUARY 3: A federal judge in Seattle put a nationwide block on the week-old executive order temporarily barring refugees and nationals from seven countries from entering the United States. Trump’s adviser Kellyanne Conway, during an interview with MSNBC, cited the nonexistent “Bowling Green Massacre” as justification for the travel ban.
Trump reacted to Seattle's Judge James Robart's nationwide block of his travel ban by attacking him as a "so-called judge" whose "ridiculous" opinion "essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country."The Trump administration's request for an immediate stay of the federal judge's temporary restraining was denied by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco. Trump then broadened his Twitter attacks to include the "court system".
DAY 16 / FEBRUARY 4: Tensions between Tehran and Washington rose after an Iranian ballistic missile test prompted the Trump administration to impose sanctions on individuals and entities linked to the Revolutionary Guards. Trump's national security adviser Michael Flynn said Washington was putting Iran on notice over its "destabilizing activity," and Trump tweeted Tehran was "playing with fire."
DAY 17 / FEBRUARY 5: Donald Trump continues to defend Vladimir Putin. In his pre-Super Bowl interview with Bill O'Reilly, the U.S. president dismissed the Fox News host's description of the Russian president as a "killer." "There are a lot of killers," said Trump. "What do you think? Our country's so innocent?"
DAY 18 / FEBRUARY 6: Trump accused the news media of ignoring attacks by Islamist militants in Europe, without giving further details. "All over Europe, it's happening. It's gotten to a point where it's not even being reported," he said. The White House later released a list of 78 attacks around the world from September 2014 to December 2016.
DAY 19: FEBRUARY 7Vice President Mike Pence was called in to break a Senate vote tie that threatened to defeat the confirmation of billionaire Betsy DeVos as education secretary.The vote, which Senate officials said was unprecedented to confirm a Cabinet nominee, followed an all-night debate on DeVos as Senate Democrats tried to pressure at least one more Republican to oppose her and defeat the nomination. Under the Constitution, the vice president also serves as president of the Senate, with the power to cast votes only when there are ties on nominations or legislation.
DAY 20: FEBRUARY 8
A bitterly divided Senate confirmed Republican Senator Jeff Sessions as the next attorney general of the United States.
The day before, Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren was silenced in the Senate for reading a 1986 letter from Coretta Scott King, the widow of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., that criticized Sessions for his civil rights record.
Warren took her criticism out into the hallway - and found a much larger platform, meeting with a tide of support on social media under the hashtag #LetLizSpeak.
Nordstrom is one of many retailers targeted by the #grabyourwallet campaign that urges consumers to shun businesses associated with the Trump family.White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer characterized Nordstrom's move as a "direct attack" on the president's policies.Since winning the election, Trump has targeted specific companies on Twitter, but this was his first tweet criticizing a business tied to his family since the victory.
DAY 21: FEBRUARY 9President Trump suffered a legal blow when a federal appeals court refused to reinstate the temporary travel ban he had ordered on people from seven Muslim-majority countries.A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously ruled that the Trump administration failed to offer any evidence that national security concerns justified immediately restoring the ban, which he launched two weeks earlier.After the court issued its 29-page ruling, Trump tweeted:
DAY 24 / FEBRUARY 12: Trump said he would deal with North Korea "very strongly," after that country said it successfully test-fired a new type of medium- to long-range ballistic missile. "Obviously North Korea is a big, big problem and we will deal with that very strongly," said Trump, but did not detail how he would respond to North Korea's actions.
DAY 25: FEBRUARY 13Trump's national security adviser, Michael Flynn, resigned after revelations that he had discussed U.S. sanctions on Russia with the Russian ambassador to the United States before Trump took office and misled Vice President Mike Pence about the conversations.DAY 26: FEBRUARY 14It was revealed Trump knew for weeks Flynn had misled the White House about his contacts with Russia but did not immediately force him out. Lawmakers, including some leading Republicans, called for a deeper inquiry into potential broader White House ties to Russia.
DAY 27: FEBRUARY 15In a blow to Trump, his labor secretary nominee Andrew Puzder withdrew his name for consideration amid concerns that he could not garner enough Senate votes to be confirmed.Puzder, the chief executive officer of CKE Restaurants Inc, admitted earlier in the month that he and his wife had employed an undocumented person as a housekeeper. He also faced a flurry of complaints and legal cases brought by workers against his business and its franchises.DAY 28: FEBRUARY 16Trump bashed the media in a combative news conference, saying "The press is out of control. The level of dishonesty is out of control."
