First words as president

The day started early. Journalists gathered near the Obamas' temporary quarters at 7:15 a.m. for a security sweep and then watched as family members left the house on their way to an early service at St John's Church.

When the future president came out with his wife, he helped her into the waiting limo before walking to his side to get in.

Beneath the stained glass windows of the Episcopal church, Joel Hunter, one of the pastors who spoke, exhorted people sitting near Obama to reach out and touch his arm or shoulder as part of a physical blessing.

I bet the Secret Service loved that.