Timeline: The trial of Oscar Pistorius
South African Paralympic gold medalist Oscar Pistorius has been sent back to prison for six years for the 2013 murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, ending years of legal twists and turns.
September 2014High court judge Masipa convicts Pistorius of culpable homicide after sensational seven-month trial. Pistorius is also convicted of firing a pistol under the table of a packed restaurant but cleared of the illegal possession of ammunition and firing a pistol out of the sun-roof of a car.
December 2014
State lawyers file an appeal against both the culpable homicide verdict and five-year jail sentence in early November and Pistorius' lawyers oppose the motion. Prosecutors win their bid in December after Masipa rules that she "cannot say the prospect of success at the Supreme Court is remote".
June 2016A psychologist at Pistorius's sentencing hearing says the athlete is a "broken" man whose current condition warrants hospitalization. Jonathan Scholtz, called by Pistorius's lawyer, says Pistorius is on medication for depression, anxiety and insomnia. Read more.
July 2016Pistorius is sent back to jail for six years for murdering Steenkamp, less than half the 15 year minimum term sought by prosecutors.The athlete, who stood impassively as the sentence was read out, hugged members of his legal team and chatted briefly with his sister Aimee before being led away by police.
