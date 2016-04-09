In early 1929 she moved to Calcutta, now known as Kolkata, where she became a teacher and, 15 years on, headmistress at a convent school.

In 1946 she received "a call within a call" to found the Missionaries of Charity, officially established as a religious congregation in 1950.

Nuns of the order began calling her Mother Teresa.

The Indian government granted her citizenship in 1951.