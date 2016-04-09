The canonization of Mother Teresa
Pope Francis proclaimed Mother Teresa of Calcutta a saint of the Roman Catholic Church on Sunday, 19 years after her death.
-
Pope proclaims "dispenser of mercy" Mother Teresa a saint | Images from canonization ceremony | Video | Facebook Live from the Vatican
-
-
Pope proclaims 'dispenser of mercy' Mother Teresa a saintReuters IndiaMother Teresa of Calcutta, known as the "saint of the gutters" during her life, was declared a saint of the Roman Catholic Church by Pope Francis on Sunday, fast-tracked to canonisation just 19 years after her death.
-
In case you missed it, Reuters senior producer Eleanor Biles was #FacebookLive at the Vatican ahead of the canonization of #MotherTeresa
-
Pope Francis made Mother Teresa, the world's most famous nun, a saint on Sunday. Here are some key facts about her life:
HER BEGINNING
- Mother Teresa was born to ethnic Albanian parents on August 26, 1910 in Skopje, now the capital of Macedonia, and named Gonxha Agnes Bojaxhiu.
- Deeply religious, she became a nun at the age of 16, joining the Loreto abbey in Ireland.
'A CALL WITHIN A CALL' IN CALCUTTA
- Two years later she was given the name Sister Teresa.
'I AM UNWORTHY': WORK SPREADS WORLDWIDE
In early 1929 she moved to Calcutta, now known as Kolkata, where she became a teacher and, 15 years on, headmistress at a convent school.
- In 1946 she received "a call within a call" to found the Missionaries of Charity, officially established as a religious congregation in 1950. Nuns of the order began calling her Mother Teresa. The Indian government granted her citizenship in 1951.
The following year Mother Teresa opened her first home for the dying, and in 1957 her first mobile leprosy clinic. She worked for three decades in India before leaving for the first time in 1960, going to the United States to address the National Council of Catholic Women.
- In 1965, Pope Paul VI granted the Decree of Praise to Mother Teresa's religious order, bringing it directly under Vatican jurisdiction. That same year the first Missionaries of Charity house outside India was founded, in Venezuela. Others later opened in Italy, Tanzania, Australia and the United States.
- In 1979 Mother Teresa was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her work for the world's destitute. "I am unworthy," she said.
- Despite declining health, including arthritis, failing eyesight and heart problems, she continued to work. Pope John Paul granted her request to open a shelter for vagrants inside the walls of the Vatican. In 1988 she opened her first communities in the former Soviet Union.
In March 1997 Sister Nirmala, a former Hindu who converted to Roman Catholicism, succeeded Mother Teresa as leader of the Missionaries of Charity.
On September 5, 1997, Mother Teresa died of a heart attack at her order's headquarters in Kolkata. An array of world dignitaries attended her funeral.
SPEEDY PATH TO CANONIZATION
In October Archbishop Henry D'Souza successfully petitioned the Vatican to waive the usual delay of five years after death before initiating the beatification process.
- In late 2002, the Vatican ruled that an Indian woman's stomach tumor had been miraculously cured after prayers to Mother Teresa. Pope John Paul wanted to declare her a saint immediately, bypassing the beatification process, but was dissuaded by cardinals.
In December 2015, Pope Francis opened the way for her canonization by approving a decree recognizing a second miracle attributed to her intercession with God -- the healing of a Brazilian who recovered from a severe brain infection in 2008.
-
After lifetime with the poor, Mother Teresa speeds to sainthoodReutersAffectionately called the "saint of the gutters" during her lifetime, Mother Teresa of Calcutta will be made an official saint of the Roman Catholic Church on Sunday, just 19 years after her death.
-
Mother Teresa borne to sainthood by complex, mysterious processReutersThe canonization of Mother Teresa of Calcutta on Sunday will be the culmination of a process - sometimes called "the saint-making machine" - that is long, complex, expensive, opaque and often contentious.
-
Let us imitate Mother Teresa who made works of mercy the guide of her life and the path towards holiness.7:31 PM - 03 Sep 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Rahul Gandhi, the vice president of main opposition Congress party, on Twitter:A symbol of service&compassion.Mother Teresa showed the world the extraordinary power of love.We celebrate 2day that enduring legacy of love11:25 AM - 04 Sep 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
Pranab Mukherjee, the president of India, released a statement on Saturday on the canonisation of Teresa. Here are some excerpts:
Mother Teresa believed that giving something of our self is what confers real joy and the person who is allowed to give is the one who receives the most precious gift. She glorified her life with the dignity of humble service. In recognition of Mother Teresa’s selfless and dedicated services, a grateful nation conferred on her India’s highest civilian award ‘Bharat Ratna’ in 1980.
Every citizen of India will take pride in the recognition being accorded to Mother Teresa for her service to humanity and God through this Canonization. Let the example of Mother Teresa inspire all of us to dedicate ourselves to the welfare of mankind”.
-
Mother Teresa to be made saint at Vatican ceremonyReuters IndiaMother Teresa of Calcutta, a Nobel peace laureate known as the "saint of the gutters" during her lifetime, will be made a saint of the Roman Catholic Church on Sunday.
-
Senior Indian leaders like External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, chief ministers of Delhi and West Bengal are at the Vatican for the canonisation. Here are a few tweets by them:Indian delegation leaving for Rome to attend the canonisation of Mother Teresa. https://t.co/Z3eEz07PRQ12:26 PM - 02 Sep 2016
I visited the Vatican and some historical places of Rome. Some pictures are uploaded here for all of you https://t.co/0953r3MOSP6:22 AM - 04 Sep 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
Off to Mother Teresa's Canonization. Feeling blessed to be a part of invited attendees! https://t.co/rbNTBXBw0G2:43 PM - 02 Sep 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
1 of 3
-
Mother Teresa was awarded the highest Indian civilian honour in 1980. Here are some more facts about her.
Factbox: Key facts about Mother TeresaReuters IndiaPope Francis will make Mother Teresa, the world's most famous nun, a saint on Sunday. Following are key facts about her life.
-
In Skopje, the Macedonian capital and city of Teresa's birth, masses and other celebratory events will be held in honour of her canonization.
In Skopje, residents proud of native Mother Teresa canonizationReuters IndiaWhen Mother Teresa is made an official saint of the Roman Catholic Church on Sunday, one city will be particularly proud of its famous native, Skopje.
-
Crowds flock to Vatican for Mother Teresa sainthood ceremony reut.rs/2cjImT5 #MotherTeresa
-
Although criticized both during her life and following her death, Mother Teresa is revered by Catholics as a model of compassion who brought relief to the sick and dying, opening branches of her Missionaries of Charity (MoC) order around the world.
"Even in popular culture she's identified with goodness, kindness, charity," said Father Brian Kolodiejchuk, the MoC priest who campaigned for her sainthood.
In novels or movies often characters say, "'Oh, who do you think I am? Mother Teresa?'" he told Reuters.
After lifetime with the poor, Mother Teresa speeds to sainthoodReuters IndiaAffectionately called the "saint of the gutters" during her lifetime, Mother Teresa of Calcutta will be made an official saint of the Roman Catholic Church on Sunday, just 19 years after her death.
-
Visitors from U.S.A, Poland, India, Albania, across Italy at Vatican for #MotherTeresa sainthood ceremonyby Isla Binnie via twitter 9/4/2016 8:04:54 AM
-
Polish nun Sister Leandra says she got up at 4 am to get to Vatican bright and early for #MotherTeresa sainthood ceremonyby Isla Binnie via twitter 9/4/2016 8:06:04 AM
-
First arrivals heading to St.Peter's square on day of #MotherTeresa canonisation http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CrfKOQVUIAAqdro.jpgby eleanor biles via twitter 9/4/2016 8:10:53 AM
-
Security will be tight at the Vatican for #MotherTeresa canonisation http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CrfKibaUsAA42Sp.jpgby eleanor biles via twitter 9/4/2016 8:10:54 AM
-
Indian flag flying infront of Vatican ahead of #MotherTeresa canonisation http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CrffLrZXEAAPYKW.jpgby eleanor biles via twitter 9/4/2016 8:10:59 AM
-
Indian family excited about being at Vatican for #MotherTeresa canonisation http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CrfO7WaVYAAA4sM.jpgby eleanor biles via twitter 9/4/2016 8:10:59 AM
-
#MotherTeresa is "symbol of Catholicism and spirituality", "it's important to be here" at Vatican says Mary Saunders from Portland, Oregonby Isla Binnie via twitter 9/4/2016 8:11:08 AM
-
Crowds flock to Vatican for Mother Teresa sainthood ceremonyReuters IndiaMother Teresa of Calcutta, known as the "saint of the gutters" during her life, will be made a saint of the Roman Catholic Church on Sunday, just 19 years after her death.
-
-
Volunteers at Vatican for #MotherTeresa sainthood ceremony http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CrfpL0KWIAEyeLK.jpgby Isla Binnie via twitter 9/4/2016 8:12:38 AM
-
Visitors from Kerala at Vatican for #MotherTeresa sainthood ceremony http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Crfo6hDWAAAwmO_.jpgby Isla Binnie via twitter 9/4/2016 8:12:50 AM
-
As announced at St. Peter's Square, Vatican, the entrance procession is now about to commence.Crowds arrive to attend a mass celebrated by Pope Francis for the canonisation of Mother Teresa of Calcutta in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican September 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
-
#PopeFrancis emerges from St Peter's Basilica at #VaticanCity to lead #MotherTeresa sainthood ceremonyby Isla Binnie via twitter 9/4/2016 8:22:02 AM
-
PATH TO CANONISATION
In late 2002, the Vatican ruled that an Indian woman's stomach tumour had been miraculously cured after prayers to Mother Teresa. Pope John Paul wanted to declare her a saint immediately, bypassing the beatification process, but was dissuaded by cardinals.
In December 2015, Pope Francis opened the way for her canonisation by approving a decree recognising a second miracle attributed to her intercession with God -- the healing of a Brazilian who recovered from a severe brain infection in 2008. But the man she is believed to have miraculously intervened to rescue from the brink of death said on Friday he does not think she chose him specifically.
Mother Teresa miracle recipient feels grateful, not specialReuters IndiaAs the Roman Catholic Church prepares to declare Mother Teresa of Calcutta officially a saint, the man she is believed to have miraculously intervened to rescue from the brink of death says he does not think she chose him specifically.
-
-
"You always saw her with children in her arms" says Italian Luisa Sulla, at the Vatican for the first time for #MotherTeresa sainthoodby Isla Binnie via twitter 9/4/2016 8:43:19 AM
-
-
-
The Missionaries of Charity gained world renown, and Mother Teresa a Nobel peace prize, by caring for the dying, the homeless and orphans gathered from the teeming streets of Kolkata in India.
They also drew criticism for propagating what one skeptic has called a cult of suffering; for failing to treat people whose lives might have been saved with hospital care; and for trying to convert the destitute to Christianity.
Mother Teresa's mission lives on in Kolkata, grows worldwideReuters IndiaOn the eve of her canonization as a Roman Catholic saint, and 19 years after her death, the order founded by Mother Teresa of Calcutta is going strong - even without her charismatic leadership.
-
-
-
Nuns from #MotherTeresa's Missionaries of Charity looking for a good spot at the Vatican http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Crf6BlIWcAEdAzf.jpgby eleanor biles via twitter 9/4/2016 9:15:16 AM
-
Solemn prayers are currently taking place at the Vatican following #MotherTeresa canonisation http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Crf5tdvWIAAt1OI.jpgby eleanor biles via twitter 9/4/2016 9:15:42 AM
-
Mother Teresa sainthood: Here are 5 other saints from the Catholic Church in IndiaInternational Business Times, India EditionIndia has had a long history of Christianity, and produced several saints.
-
#MotherTeresa was a generous giver of mercy, Pope Francis tells crowds in St.Peter's squareby eleanor biles via twitter 9/4/2016 9:27:49 AM
-
The Catholic Church posthumously confers sainthood on people considered so holy during their lives that they are now believed to be with God and can intercede with him to perform miracles. Such is the status of the nun acclaimed for her work in the slums of the Indian city now known as Kolkata.
But the path to sainthood is often more bureaucratic than beatific.
Mother Teresa borne to sainthood by complex, mysterious processReuters IndiaThe canonization of Mother Teresa of Calcutta on Sunday will be the culmination of a process - sometimes called "the saint-making machine" - that is long, complex, expensive, opaque and often contentious.
-
India's minister of external affairs attends the canonisation of Mother Teresa at the Vatican.EAM Sushma Swaraj & Indian delegation attend #MotherTeresa's canonisation ceremony at St. Peter's Square in Vatican https://t.co/TzKGW6GxrR3:02 PM - 04 Sep 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Thousands of pilgrims in St. Peter's Square applauded as the tiny nun known as the "saint of the gutters" in her lifetime was officially elevated to join the Church's more than 10,000 saints. in.reuters.com
-
-
-
-
Mother Teresa's life of work | Pictures | ReutersReuters IndiaMother Teresa is welcomed by lepers as she arrives at St. Lazarus Leprosy Village's church in Shinhung, Korea on January 27, 1985. REUTERS/Tony Chung
-
-
Canonisation of Mother Teresa | Pictures | ReutersReuters IndiaPope Francis blesses with an incense burner as he leads a mass for the canonisation of Mother Teresa of Calcutta in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican September 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
-
-
by Reuters_TonyTharakan via Fingfx.thomsonreuters 9/4/2016 12:41:23 PM
-
Mother Teresa borne to sainthood by complex, mysterious processReuters IndiaThe canonization of Mother Teresa of Calcutta marked the culmination of a process - sometimes called "the saint-making machine" - that is long, complex, expensive, opaque and often contentious.
-
-
Mother Teresa is now a saint, fast-tracked to canonization just 19 years after her death: https://t.co/KpfSxeqoLV https://t.co/gFtB1DNbr04:13 PM - 04 Sep 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
As the Pope proclaims Mother Teresa a saint, @ReutersPictures looks back: https://t.co/9FZBQTaQNy https://t.co/N0svSqslVJ4:16 PM - 04 Sep 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Five facts about Mother Teresa's journey to sainthood
- Pope John Paul II, who met her often, put Mother Teresa on the route to canonization two years after her death instead of the usual five.
- She is credited with healing an Indian woman from stomach cancer in 1998 and a Brazilian man from a brain infection in 2008. The Brazilian, Marcilio Andrino, and his wife attended the ceremony and were blessed by the pope.
- Pope Francis said it might be difficult to call Mother Teresa "Saint" as people felt so close to her they spontaneously used "Mother".
- The Vatican estimates that around 120,000 people attended the canonization ceremony.
- After the canonization service, the pope treated 1,500 homeless people from across Italy to Neapolitan pizza served by members of Mother Teresa's order.
Fingerprints of Tunisian suspect in Berlin attack found on truck door: media
BERLIN Investigators found fingerprints of a Tunisian suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack on the door of the truck that ploughed through the crowds, killing 12, German media said on Thursday, as a nationwide manhunt for the migrant was underway. | Video