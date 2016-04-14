DANMARKS NATIONALBANK: PEGGING THE CROWN

The Danish central bank cut its key deposit rate to -0.75 percent in early 2015 before a hike to -0.65 in January, fighting to keep the crown currency from firming and keeping it pegged to the euro in a narrow range.

Investors poured cash into Danish assets in January and February last year, betting that the country would abandon its three-decade-old currency peg. However, the central bank held steady.

The result? Banks haven't passed the negative rates onto households, there's been no unusual increase in the demand for cash and the central bank made a profit of $336.60 million in 2015, mostly as a result of pressure on the crown.



