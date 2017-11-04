Syria conflict | Reuters.com
Edition:
United States

Syria conflict

Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform

World News

Photo

North Korean missile 'blows up' on test launch as Pence heads for South

SEOUL/PYONGYANG A North Korean missile "blew up almost immediately" on its test launch on Sunday, the U.S. Pacific Command said, hours before U.S. Vice President Mike Pence was due in South Korea for talks on the North's increasingly defiant arms program.

» More News