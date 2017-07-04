Syria conflict
-
-
-
U.S., Russia military communications channel still open: U.S. officials
Russia has not suspended a military communications channel meant to help U.S. and Russian forces to avoid inadvertent clashes in Syria, despite a U.S. cruise missile strike on a Syrian airbase that has angered Moscow, senior U.S. officials said on Friday.
The senior U.S. military officials, who spoke to Pentagon reporters on condition of anonymity, also said U.S. military operations against Islamic State in Syria were unchanged following the cruise missile strike.
The officials said there had been no retaliatory action by Syria or Russia taken against American forces in Syria since the strikes against the Syrian airbase.
-
-
Russia says Moscow visit by U.S.' Tillerson scheduled for next week -Interfax
A visit to Moscow by U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is on the agenda for the coming week, Interfax news agency cited a Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman as saying on Friday.
Maria Zakharova said the ministry expected Tillerson to explain Washington's stance in light of the U.S. missile strike on Syria.
"Let him come (to Moscow) and tell what strange things they did," she said, according to Interfax
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WH photo (ed for security): @potus receives briefing on #syria military strike fr Nat Security team, inc @vp , SECDEF, CJCS via secure VTC pic.twitter.com/aaCnR7xomR— Sean Spicer (@PressSec) April 7, 2017
Photo taken, after strike, approximately 9:15pm ET on Thursday April 6, 2017 in SCIF at Mar-a-Lago https://t.co/PlEsbjIcxy— Sean Spicer (@PressSec) April 7, 2017
-
U.S. strikes on Syria came close to clash with Russia: MedvedevU.S. cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base were one step away from clashing with the Russian military, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev charged on Friday, underscoring the risks in U.S. President Donald Trump's first major foray into the Syrian civil war.
-
U.N. says Syria action must abide by international law
Immediate action is needed to protect the Syrian people but it should be "rooted in the principles of the United Nations and international law," U.N. political affairs chief Jeffrey Feltman said on Friday.
"There can be no genuine protection if the parties to the conflict, government and opposition alike, are permitted to act with impunity and if the Syrian government continues to commit human rights violations against its own citizens," he told the U.N. Security Council.
U.S. cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base were one step away from clashing with the Russian military, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev charged on Friday, underscoring the risks in U.S. President Donald Trump's first major foray into the Syrian civil war.
-
-
-
-
U.S. allies show support for strikes on SyriaReutersU.S. allies around the world expressedsupport on Friday for Washington's missile strikes on Syria,calling them a proportionate response to Syria's suspected useof chemical weapons.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
In divided Syria, U.S. strike both welcomed and condemnedReutersPolarized by years of civil war, Syrians were split on Friday over a U.S. strike on a government airbase, with those in rebel-held areas cautiously welcoming it but Damascus residents decrying it as Western aggression.
-
Lebanon's Hezbollah calls U.S. strike on Syria "idiotic step"
Lebanese Shi'ite group Hezbollah said on Friday a U.S. cruise missile strike on a Syrian airbase was an "idiotic step" which would lead to "great and dangerous tensions" in the Middle East.
Hezbollah, which supports Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the six-year-old conflict, said in a statement the strike would not demoralize the Syrian army or negatively affect its allies.
The U.S. military action was a "service" to Israel and its "ambitions in the region," Hezbollah added, without elaborating.
-
U.S. lawmakers back Syria strikes, ask for broader strategyU.S. lawmakers from both parties on Friday backed President Donald Trump's cruise missile strikes on Syria, while urging him to spell out a broader strategy for dealing with the conflict.
North Korean missile 'blows up' on test launch as Pence heads for South
SEOUL/PYONGYANG A North Korean missile "blew up almost immediately" on its test launch on Sunday, the U.S. Pacific Command said, hours before U.S. Vice President Mike Pence was due in South Korea for talks on the North's increasingly defiant arms program.