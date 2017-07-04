Syria conflict
Putin, security council discuss keeping Russia air force presence in SyriaReutersRussian President Vladimir Putin met with the country's security council on Friday and discussed keeping Russia's air force presence in Syria following the U.S. missile strikes, the Kremlin said.
Syrian presidency vows to step up campaign against militants
The Syrian presidency said a U.S. missile attack on a Syrian army air base in Homs had increased Syria's resolve to defeat insurgent groups, vowing to step up the pace of operations against them.
"This aggression has increased Syria's resolve to hit those terrorist agents, to continue to crush them, and to raise the pace of action to that end wherever they area," a statement from the presidency said.
The statement described the U.S. attack as rash and irresponsible and showing Washington was "naively pulled behind a false propaganda campaign" - a reference to accusations that the Syrian government carried out a chemical attack this week.
The U.S. missile strike came in response to the chemical attack, which Washington says was carried out by the Syrian government. The Syrian government has strongly denied launching such an attack.
Merkel: U.S. attack on Syria is understandable given Syrian sufferingReutersGerman Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday an attack by the United States on a Syrian airbase from which it said a chemical weapons attack was launched this week was understandable given the Syrian people's suffering.
U.S. fires missiles at Assad airbase; Russia denounces 'aggression'The United States fired cruise missiles on Friday at a Syrian airbase from which President Donald Trump said a deadly chemical weapons attack had been launched, the first direct U.S. assault on the government of Bashar al-Assad in six years of civil war.
Top EU officials offer cautious endorsement of Trump strikes in SyriaReutersTwo top EU officials on Fridayoffered cautious endorsement of U.S. President Donald Trump'smissile strikes on a Syrian airbase.
Nine civilians including four children were killed in the U.S. missile attack on a Syrian airbase near the city of Homs on Friday, the Syrian state news agency said. Read more here
Syrian regime bears 'full responsibility' for U.S. strikes: NATONATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad "bears full responsibility" for the U.S. airstrikes against an air base in Syria.
EU's Juncker says of U.S. Syria strikes: 'Use of chemical arms must be answered'The head of the European Union's executive arm said on Friday that use of chemical arms in Syria "must be answered", after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a missile strike on an airbase in Syria that Washington said was used for such attacks.
UPDATE: Warplane hits Syrian town where gas attack killed scores: witness, ObservatoryA warplane on Friday bombed the Syrian town of Khan Sheikhoun, where a chemical attack killed scores of people this week and prompted U.S. missile strikes, a witness in the rebel-held area and a war monitoring group said.
Italy gave its support to a U.S. air strike against a Syrian airfield on Friday, saying it was a suitable response to Syrian aggression and a deterrent against the use of chemical weapons by its leader Bashar al-Assad. Read more here
Russia's Lavrov says hopes Syria strikes won't irreparably hurt U.S. tiesRussian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday he hoped U.S. missile strikes on Syria would not irreparably damage relations between Moscow and Washington.
Global stocks off lows, oil rallies after U.S. missile strike on SyriaReuters UKOil prices held near one-month highs on Friday after the United States attacked a Syrian air base but stocks and the dollar recovered early falls when a U.S. official played down the risks of an escalation.
Air strikes hit Syrian town where gas attack took place: witness, ObservatoryAir strikes on Friday hit the Syrian town of Khan Sheikhoun, where a chemical attack killed scores of people this week, a witness in the rebel-held area and a war monitoring group said.
The U.S. missile attack on a Syrian airbase will elevate political tensions but is not expected to lead to a military escalation, said a senior official in the military alliance supporting President Bashar al-Assad. Read more here
U.S. fires missiles at Assad airbase, escalating tensions with RussiaReutersThe United States on Friday fired dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched this week, an escalation of the U.S. military role in Syria that immediately raised tension with Russia.
Turkey's foreign minister calls for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's immediate removal. Read more here
