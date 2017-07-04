Syria conflict
Israel welcomes U.S. airstrikes in Syria, will keep to sidelinesIsraeli leaders welcomed the U.S. airstrikes in Syria, saying they sent a strong message that the Trump administration would not accept the use of chemical weapons and was a warning to other hostile states, including Iran and North Korea.
France said on Friday it had been informed by the United States before the U.S. military strikes on Syrian military positions and that Russia should use this "warning" to push for a political solution to the Syrian conflict. Read more here
Syria says U.S. attack killed six, caused extensive damageThe Syrian army said a U.S. missile attack on one of its airbases killed six people and caused extensive damage, adding it would respond by continuing its campaign to "crush terrorism" and restore peace and security to all of Syria.
Turkey's foreign minister called for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's immediate removal on Friday, saying a transitional government must be established and voicing support for a U.S. missile strike overnight on one of his air bases.
"It is necessary to oust this regime as soon as possible from the leadership of Syria," Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters in the southern town of Alanya in comments broadcast live.
"If he doesn't want to go, if there is no transition government, and if he continues committing humanitarian crimes, the necessary steps to oust him should be taken," he said.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande spoke about the situation in Syria on Friday and want to continue efforts to hold Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to account for "criminal acts", a statement from Berlin said.
Russian state TV said on Friday that U.S. air strikes on a Syrian air base had destroyed nine planes, but had left the main runway relatively unscathed.
The Rossiya 24 channel showed footage of the base after it was struck by U.S. cruise missiles. Craters, debris and rubble was visible, but the main runway looked largely intact.
It was unclear whether the channel was showing all or just part of the base.
In abrupt shift on Syria, Trump turns to military advisersHours after a poison gas attack in Syria killed dozens of civilians on Tuesday, President Donald Trump's intelligence advisers provided evidence Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad was behind the atrocity, officials said.
Russia calls for emergency U.N. meeting after U.S. strikes on SyriaRussia wants an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council to discuss U.S. missile strikes on Syria, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday, describing the action as "thoughtless".
The U.S. military strike on a Syrian airbase was "understandable", German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Friday, given that the U.N. Security Council had failed to take decisive action after a deadly chemical weapons attack in Syria. Read more here
The U.S. missile strikes on a Syrian air base are unlikely to halt U.S. Secretary of state Rex Tillerson's planned visit to Moscow next week, the head of the Russian lower house of parliament's international affairs committee said. Read more here
Syrian army says U.S. attack kills six, causes extensive damageThe Syrian army said a U.S. missile attack on one of its air bases had killed six people and caused extensive damage, adding that it would respond by continuing its campaign to "crush terrorism" and restore peace and security to all of Syria.
Syria's information minister says the U.S. strike that hit a Syrian army airbase in Homs province was "limited" and he did not expect any further military escalation. Read more here
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman said on Friday it was necessary to enforce a no-fly zone and create safe zones in Syria without delay, calling U.S. missile strikes against a Syrian air base a positive response to "war crimes".
"The destruction of Sharyat airbase marks an important step to ensure that chemical and conventional attacks against the civilian population do not go unpunished," spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said in a written statement.
A senior Syrian rebel official called for international air strikes against all Syrian air bases. Read more here
Syrian opposition welcomes U.S. strike on army airbaseThe Syrian opposition welcomed U.S. strikes against a Syrian government airbase on Friday and called for more after two American warships fired dozens of missiles at the airfield in a sharp escalation of the U.S. military role in Syria.
Russia's embassy in Damascus said on Friday it has no information yet on whether Russian citizens were hurt as a result of U.S. missile strikes on a Syrian airbase, the RIA news agency reported. Read more here
Turkey views the U.S. missile strike against a Syrian air base positively and the international community should sustain its stance against the "barbarity" of the Syrian government, Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said. Read more here
