Syria conflict
Trump says chemical attack in Syria crossed many linesU.S. President Donald Trump accused Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government of going "beyond a red line" with a poison gas attack on civilians and said his attitude towards Syria and Assad had changed, but gave no indication of how he would respond.
JUST IN: Trump says that Syrian chemical attack on children yesterday 'had a big impact on me.'President Donald Trump (R) and Jordan's King Abdullah II hold a joint news conference in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 5, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
White smoke signaled gas attack on Syrian townThe Syrian army jet that hit the town of Khan Sheikhoun at dawn dropped three conventional bombs and a fourth one that made little sound at impact but produced a cloud of white smoke, according to an activist observing from a nearby hilltop.
U.S. dismisses Russian assertion rebels to blame for Syria gas attackRussia denied on Wednesday that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was to blame for a poison gas attack and said it would continue to back him, widening a rift between the Kremlin and Donald Trump's White House, which initially sought warmer ties.
Commentary: The worrying lessons of the Syria chemical attackBy Peter Apps In terms of raw casualty numbers, Tuesday’s apparent nerve gas attack near the Syrian city of
Russia says Obama 'red line' on Syria provoked attacksRussia said former U.S.President Barack Obama's threat of military action if a "redline" was crossed and chemical weapons were used in Syria had provoked such attacks.
Trump calls chemical attack in Syria 'terrible affront to humanity"
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday described a poison gas attack in Syria as "horrible" and "unspeakable" and called it a "terrible affront to humanity."
Asked during a meeting with Jordan's King Abdullah in the Oval Office whether he was formulating a new policy towards Syria, Trump told reporters: "You'll see."
SLIDESHOW: AFTER THE AIR STRIKES IN KHAN SHEIKHOUNA view shows damage at the emergency's entrance of a medical point near a site hit by airstrikes on Tuesday in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar AbdullahMen ride a motorbike past a hazard sign at a site hit by an airstrike on Tuesday in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria. The hazard sign reads, "Danger, unexploded ammunition". REUTERS/Ammar AbdullahA general view shows damage at a site hit by airstrikes on Tuesday in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar AbdullahCivil defense members inspect the damage at a site hit by airstrikes on Tuesday, in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar AbdullahMen salvage a motorbike amid the damage inside a medical point at a site hit by airstrikes on Tuesday, in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar AbdullahMen salvage a motorbike amid the damage from inside a medical point at a site hit by airstrikes on Tuesday, in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Russia denies Assad to blame for chemical attack, on course for collision with TrumpRussia denied on Wednesday that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was to blame for a poison gas attack and said it would continue to back him, setting the Kremlin on course for its biggest diplomatic collision yet with Donald Trump's White House.
Medical charity MSF says treated patients for nerve agents after Syria attackReutersMedical charity Medicins Sans Frontieres said on Wednesday eight people it treated following a suspected chemical attack in northern Syria had symptoms consistent with nerve agents like Sarin.
Russia to argue at U.N. Syria rebels to blame for gas contamination: spokesmanReutersRussia will argue at the United Nations that an apparent chemical attack that left scores dead in Syria was in fact contamination caused by rebels' chemical munitions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
More than 100 people killed in Idlib chemical attack, Turkey's Erdogan says
The chemical attack in Syria's northwestern Idlib province killed more than 100 people, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, without saying where the death toll number came from.
Erdogan, who was speaking at a rally in the northwestern province of Bursa, also called Syrian President Bashar al-Assad a "murderer". Ankara has long been one of Assad's most steadfast critics and has repeatedly called for his ouster.
Western countries, including the United States, have blamed Assad's armed forces for the chemical attack that choked scores of people to death in the town of Khan Seikhoun in a rebel-held area of northern Syria on Tuesday.
Russia, which backs Assad, denied on Wednesday the Syrian president was to blame for the attack, and said it would continue to support him.
Around 270,000 Syrians have right to bring families to Germany: reportAround 270,000 Syrians in Germany have the right to bring in their family members, a newspaper said on Wednesday - a statistic that could fuel the debate about migration less than six months before a national election.
Britain, France renew call for Assad to go after Syria chemical attackBritain and France on Wednesday renewed their call for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to leave office, after a suspected chemical attack by Damascus killed scores of people in a rebel-held area, eclipsing an international conference to promote peace.
Russia: proposed U.N. Syria resolution based on 'fake information'A proposed United Nations resolution on a chemical weapons attack in Syria is "unacceptable" for Moscow and based on "fake information", Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
Trump blames Assad for deadly chemical attack in Syria, U.S. under pressureU.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday condemned a Syrian chemical weapons attack that killed dozens and blamed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, but did not say how he would respond despite calls from France for stronger U.S. leadership.
Medical charity MSF says treated patients for nerve agents after Syria attack
Medical charity Medicins Sans Frontieres said on Wednesday eight people it treated following a suspected chemical attack in northern Syria had symptoms consistent with nerve agents like Sarin.
"Among the victims of the attack on the town of Khan Sheikhoun who were transferred to the Bab al-Hawa hospital ... near the Turkish border, MSF saw eight patients with symptoms - dilated pupils, muscle spasms, involuntary defection - consistent with exposure to neuro-toxic agents such as Sarin," the group said in a statement.
MSF, which has teams at the hospital, said it had provided antidotes and protective equipment for personnel on site.
"The MSF team also accessed other hospitals treating victims and noted a strong smell of chlorine, suggesting they had been exposed to this toxic agent," MSF said.
Britain, France renew call for Assad to go after Syria chemical attackReutersBritain and France on Wednesday renewed their call for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to go, after a suspected chemical weapons attack by Damascus killed scores of people in a rebel-held area.
Moscow says its position on Syria's Assad unchangedRussian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that Moscow's position on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad remained unchanged.
