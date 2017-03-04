St Petersburg metro
-
-
-
-
At least 10 people were killed in explosions in two train carriages at metro stations in St. Petersburg on Monday, Russian authorities said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is in St. Petersburg for a meeting with Belarussian leader Alexander Lukashenko, said the cause of the blasts was not clear and efforts were underway to find out. He said he was considering all possibilities including terrorism.
A Reuters witness saw eight ambulances near the Sennaya
Ploshchad metro station. Three stations have been closed, local media outlet Fontanka reported.
Video showed injured people lying bleeding on a platform, some being treated by emergency services. Others ran away from the platform amid clouds of smoke.
Russia has been the target of attacks by Chechen militants in past years. Chechen rebel leaders have frequently threatened further attacks.
At least 38 people were killed in 2010 when two female suicide bombers detonated bombs on packed Moscow metro trains.
-
-
-
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday the government was considering all possible causes for the blasts in St Petersburg's metro system, including terrorism.
"I have already spoken to the head of our special services, they are working to ascertain the cause (of the blasts)," Putin, at a meeting with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, said.
"The causes are not clear, it's too early. We will look at all possible causes, terrorism as well as common crime," he added.
-
-
At least 10 people were killed in explosions in two train carriages at metro stations in St. Petersburg on Monday, Russian authorities said.
Interfax news agency quoted an unnamed source as saying one of the blasts was caused by a bomb filled with shrapnel.
President Vladimir Putin, who was in St. Petersburg for a meeting with Belarussian leader Alexander Lukashenko, said the cause of the blasts was not yet clear and efforts were underway to find out. He said he was considering all possibilities including terrorism.
A Reuters witness saw eight ambulances near the Sennaya Ploshchad metro station.
Video showed injured people lying bleeding on a platform, some being treated by emergency services. Others ran away from the platform amid clouds of smoke.
A huge whole was blasted in the side of one carriage with mangled metal wreckage strewn around the platform. Passengers were seen hammering at the windows of one closed carriage.
Authorities closed all St. Petersburg metro stations. The Moscow metro said it was taking unspecified additional security measures in case of an attack there.
Russia has been the target of attacks by Chechen militants in past years. Chechen rebel leaders have frequently threatened further attacks.
At least 38 people were killed in 2010 when two female suicide bombers detonated bombs on packed Moscow metro trains.
Over 330 people, half of them children, were killed in 2004 when police stormed a school in southern Russia after a hostage taking by islamist militants. In 2002, 120 hostages were killed when police stormed a Moscow theatre to end another hostage taking.
Putin, as prime minister, launched a 1999 campaign to crush a separatist government in the muslim southern region of Chechnya, and as president continued a hard line in suppressing rebellion.
-
-
-
-
-
-
There was only one blast in St Peterburg's metro system which happened in a train in between two stations, a source in Russia's emergency services said on Monday.
"There was one blast in one site in between (stations) as the train arrived at the Technology Institute station from Sennaya (Ploshchad) station," the source told Reuters.
Russian media reported earlier that there were two blasts. Ten people have been killed in the incident, authorities said.
-
-
-
-
At least 10 people were killed and 50 were injured when an explosion tore through a train carriage in the St.Petersburg metro system on Monday, Russian authorities said.
Interfax news agency quoted an unnamed source as saying the blast, which occurred when the train was between two stations, was caused by a bomb filled with shrapnel.
President Vladimir Putin, whowas in the city for a meeting with Belarus's leader, said he was considering all possible causes for the blast, including terrorism. He was consulting with security services.
Ambulances and fire engines descended on the concrete-and-glass Sennaya Ploshchad metro station near the centre of the former Russian imperial capital. A helicopter hovered overhead as crowds gathered.
"I appeal to you citizens of St. Petersburg and guests of our city to be alert, attentive and cautious and to behave in a responsible matter in light of events," St Petersburg Governor Georgy Poltavchenko said in an address.
Video showed injured people lying bleeding on a platform, some being treated by emergency services and fellow passengers. Others ran away from the platform amid clouds of smoke, some screaming or holding their hands to their faces.
A huge hole was blasted in the side of a carriage with metal wreckage strewn across the platform. Passengers were seen hammering at the windows of one closed carriage. Russian TV said many had suffered lacerations from glass shards and metal.
Russia has been the target of attacks by separatist Islamist Chechen militants in past years. Islamic State, which has drawn recruits from the ranks of Chechen rebels, has also threatened attacks across Russia in retaliation for Russian military intervention in Syria.
Russian airforce and special forces have been backing President Bashar al-Assad in fighting rebel groups and Islamic State fighters now being driven out of their Syrian strongholds.
ALL STATIONS CLOSED
St. Petersburg emergency services at first said that there had been two explosions. But a source in the emergency services later said that there had been only one but that the explosion had occurred in a tunnel between stations.
The blast occurred at 2.40 p.m., well shy of the evening rush hour.
Authorities closed all St. Petersburg metro stations. The Moscow metro said it was taking unspecified additional security measures in case of an attack there.
Russia has been on particular alert against Chechen rebels returning from Syria and wary of any attempts to resume attacks that dogged the country several years ago.
At least 38 people were killed in 2010 when two female suicide bombers detonated bombs on packed Moscow metro trains.
Over 330 people, half of them children, were killed in 2004 when police stormed a school in southern Russia after a hostage taking by Islamist militants. In 2002, 120 hostages were killed when police stormed a Moscow theatre to end another hostage taking.
Putin, as prime minister, launched a 1999 campaign to crush a separatist government in the Muslim southern region of Chechnya, and as president continued a hard line in suppressing rebellion.
-
-
Blast in St. Petersburg metro station kills 10: authoritiesAt least 10 people were killed and 50 were injured when an explosion tore through a train carriage in the St.Petersburg metro system on Monday, Russian authorities said.
-
At least nine people were killed and 20 were injured when an explosion tore through a train carriage in the St.Petersburg metro system on Monday, the Russian National Anti-Terrorist Committee said.
Interfax news agency quoted an unnamed source as saying the blast, which occurred when the train was between two stations, was caused by a bomb filled with shrapnel.
President Vladimir Putin, who was in the city for a meeting with Belarus's leader, said he was considering all possible causes for the blast, including terrorism and was consulting with security services.
Ambulances and fire engines descended on the concrete-and-glass Sennaya Ploshchad metro station. A helicopter hovered overhead as crowds gathered to observe rescue operations.
"I appeal to you citizens of St. Petersburg and guests of our city to be alert, attentive and cautious and to behave in a responsible matter in light of events," St Petersburg Governor Georgy Poltavchenko said in an address.
An attack on St Petersburg, Russia's old imperial capital, would have some symbolic force for any militant group, especially Islamic State or Chechen secessionist rebels. Attacks in the past have largely concentrated on Moscow, including an attack on an airport, a theatre and in 2010 a metro train.
Video showed injured people lying bleeding on a platform, some being treated by emergency services and fellow passengers. Others ran away from the platform amid clouds of smoke, some screaming or holding their hands to their faces.
A huge hole was blown open in the side of a carriage with metal wreckage strewn across the platform. Passengers were seen hammering at the windows of one closed carriage. Russian TV said many had suffered lacerations from glass shards and metal.
Russia has been the target of attacks by separatist Islamist Chechen militants in past years. Islamic State, which has drawn recruits from the ranks of Chechen rebels, has also threatened attacks across Russia in retaliation for Russian military intervention in Syria.
The Russian air force and special forces have been supporting President Bashar al-Assad in fighting rebel groups and Islamic State fighters now being driven out of their Syrian strongholds.
ALL STATIONS CLOSED
St. Petersburg emergency services at first said that there had been two explosions. But a source in the emergency services later said that there had been only one but that the explosion had occurred in a tunnel between stations.
The blast occurred at 2.40 p.m., well shy of the evening rush hour.
Authorities closed all St. Petersburg metro stations. The Moscow metro said it was taking unspecified additional security measures in case of an attack there.
Russia has been on particular alert against Chechen rebels returning from Syria and wary of any attempts to resume attacks that dogged the country several years ago.
At least 38 people were killed in 2010 when two female suicide bombers detonated bombs on packed Moscow metro trains.
Over 330 people, half of them children, were killed in 2004 when police stormed a school in southern Russia after a hostage taking by Islamist militants. In 2002, 120 hostages were killed when police stormed a Moscow theatre to end another hostage-taking.
Putin, as prime minister, launched a 1999 campaign to crush a separatist government in the Muslim southern region of Chechnya, and as president continued a hard line in suppressing rebellion.
-
Russian security agencies found an explosive device at a metro station in central St Petersburg and made it safe, the National Anti-Terrorist Committee said in a statement on Monday.
The device was found at the "Ploshchad Vosstaniya" metro station, a different location from where a blast earlier took place.
The Committee also said that nine people were killed and 20 injured in the blast, which took place as a train traveled between the "Sennaya Ploshchad" and "Tekhnologichesky Institut" stations.
-
Russian security agencies found an explosive device at a metro station in central St Petersburg and made it safe, the National Anti-Terrorist Committee said in a statement on Monday.
The device was found at the "Ploshchad Vosstaniya" metro station, a different location from where a blast earlier took place.
The Committee also said that nine people were killed and 20 injured in the blast, which took place as a train traveled between the "Sennaya Ploshchad" and "Tekhnologichesky Institut" stations.
-
-
Explosive device made safe in central St. Petersburg: security servicesReutersRussian security agencies found an explosive device at a metro station in central St Petersburg and made it safe, the National Anti-Terrorist Committee said in a statement on Monday.
-
-
-
-
Russia's Putin says considering all causes, including terrorism for blastRussian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday the government was considering all possible causes for the blasts in St Petersburg's metro system, including terrorism.
-
Blast in St. Petersburg metro station kills 9: authoritiesAt least nine people were killed and 20 were injured when an explosion tore through a train carriage in the St. Petersburg metro system on Monday, the Russian National Anti-Terrorist Committee said.
-
-
-
-
Surveillance cameras in St Petersburg's metro system may have captured images of the person suspected of organizing Monday's deadly train blast, Russian news agency Interfax quoted a source as saying.
"Images of the suspected organizer of the metro blast were captured on metro station cameras," the source said.
The explosive device may have been left in a briefcase in a metro train carriage, the source added.
-
-
-
Blast in St. Petersburg metro station kills 9: authoritiesReutersAt least nine people were killed and 20 were injured when an explosion tore through a train carriage in the St. Petersburg metro system on Monday, the Russian National Anti-Terrorist Committee said.
-
At least 9 dead in St Petersburg metro blast - Reuters TVReuters TVAt least 9 people were killed and 50 were injured when an explosion tore through a train carriage in the St. Petersburg metro system on Monday, Russian authorities said.
-
-
Factbox: Deadly attacks in RussiaReutersAt least ten people were killed on Monday when an explosion tore through a train carriage in a metro tunnel in the Russian city of St Petersburg. The Interfax news agency said the blast may have been caused by an explosive device hidden in a briefcase.
-
Russian news site Fontanka publishes photo of supposed blast suspectReutersRussian online news outlet Fontanka has published the photo of a person whom it said police were seeking over Monday's deadly blast on board a St Petersburg metro train.
-
-
Russian investigators open terrorism case after metro blastRussia's state investigative committee said on Monday it had opened a criminal case over the St Petersburg metro blast on charges of a terrorist act.The agency, which has sweeping powers, said it had sent a group of investigators to St Petersburg to look into the incident which killed at least nine people.It said however that while it had opened a case under charges of terrorism, it would consider all other possible causes of the incident.
-
North Korean missile 'blows up' on test launch as Pence heads for South
SEOUL/PYONGYANG A North Korean missile "blew up almost immediately" on its test launch on Sunday, the U.S. Pacific Command said, hours before U.S. Vice President Mike Pence was due in South Korea for talks on the North's increasingly defiant arms program.