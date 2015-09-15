Rugby World Cup 2015
Japan making quite a lot of mistakes in attack, but you have to admire their ambition3:16 PM - 23 Sep 2015
Brilliant try-saving tackle by Japan!3:17 PM - 23 Sep 2015
It's advantage #SCO at the interval thanks to captain Greig Laidlaw's accuracy with the boot #SCOvJPN #RWC2015 http://t.co/JATGubjp253:17 PM - 23 Sep 2015
Awesome try-saving tackle from #JPN 's Ayumu Goromaru in the final seconds, appreciated by another class 15 #SCOvJPN twitter.com/mikebrown_15/s…by Rugby World Cup via twitter 9/23/2015 2:20:10 PM
3:18 PM - 23 Sep 2015
Brilliant defence from Japan there. A bit more composure and precision on attack and they would be ahead. #RWC20153:18 PM - 23 Sep 2015
Half ends with staggering Japanese defence. This is wonderful stuff. If Japan have anything in the tank they can still win3:19 PM - 23 Sep 2015
Could be the play of the match, that tackle. Keeps Japan in touch at the break, down just 12-7. Tight game, Japan the more ambitious...3:20 PM - 23 Sep 2015
WATCH #JPN 's forwards produce a driving maul masterclass to score the opening try #SCOvJPN po.st/RWCMafi http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPmDNU6VEAA90iY.jpgby Rugby World Cup via twitter 9/23/2015 2:27:17 PM
Sir Ian McGeechan says the long floated pass cost Scotland a try - made it easy for Japan's fullback to decide who to cover. Spot on.3:28 PM - 23 Sep 2015
Have to agree with the #RWC2015 pundits. Passing straight to the winger cost the @Scotlandteam that try, however impressive the tackle was3:31 PM - 23 Sep 2015
Great Scottish defence saved a try by Japan within seconds of play resuming.3:34 PM - 23 Sep 2015
3:43 PM - 23 Sep 2015
47 | Great break from #JPN's Broadhurst and Horie, but Seymour reads well and steals possession for #SCO. [12-10] #SCOvJPN #RWC20153:44 PM - 23 Sep 2015
Kingsholm crowd showing what being a rugby supporter is about, full marks @gloucesterrugby #JPN #SCO #RWC20153:44 PM - 23 Sep 2015
Breathtaking play from Japan and for once they go for the three points rather than attempt to build for a try.3:42 PM - 23 Sep 2015
Big score for Scotland. They get the ball at last and move forward at speed, going over on the blind side. 17-10.3:47 PM - 23 Sep 2015
WATCH The tackle of the tournament? #JPN full-back Ayumu Goromaru with a last-gasp stunner po.st/RWCJPNtackle http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPmJBohWIAAEQl0.pngby Rugby World Cup via twitter 9/23/2015 2:52:46 PM
#SCO take a 24-10 lead as @MarkSBBennett scores their 2nd try after a fine StuartWHOGG_15 break #SCOvJPN #RWC2015 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPmKK-CWUAAvkU3.jpgby Rugby World Cup via twitter 9/23/2015 2:57:42 PM
Interception try by Scotland! Came off outstanding defence at a rolling maul by Japan. Is the four-day turn around hurting Japan?4:02 PM - 23 Sep 2015
TOMMY TIME 3rd try for #SCO as wing @tommy_seymour14 runs in from 60m - 31-10 #SCOvJPN Live: po.st/RWCSCOvJPN http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPmMQ5HWcAAh-lC.pngby Rugby World Cup via twitter 9/23/2015 3:06:53 PM
This is Scotland's first RWC game and it shows. They look a lot fresher than Japan.4:05 PM - 23 Sep 2015
Great play by Bennett for Scotland's fourth try and the bonus point. Japan look dead on their feet.4:07 PM - 23 Sep 2015
Score of 38 10 after 70 makes farce of the match but some really good stuff from Scotland midfield. Encouraging.4:09 PM - 23 Sep 2015
Hotfooting it to Cardiff for the third game in Pool A #AUSvFJI . Follow live; po.st/RWCAUSvFJI http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPmOQQQU8AEEta5.pngby Rugby World Cup via twitter 9/23/2015 3:15:35 PM
