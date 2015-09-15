Rugby World Cup 2015
Kicking game key for Scots against Bok-slayers JapanReuters UKScotland will need to kick well and play a clever tactical game if they are to overcome crowd favourites Japan in the Rugby World Cup Pool B clash on Wednesday, said former Scotland scrum half Mike Blair.
Day off here at @EnglandRugby HQ....looking forward to watching Japan this afternoon followed by the Aussie - Fiji game. @rugbyworldcup1:50 PM - 23 Sep 2015
Good luck to @ScotlandTeam in their #RWC2015 opener against Japan today! #AsOne #SCO http://t.co/kmvhr5wVrG2:00 PM - 23 Sep 2015
STATS: @scotlandteam open their #RWC2015 campaign today v #JPN and need 28 pts to break their 1000 RWC points barrier http://t.co/sSojVgKrMs1:50 PM - 23 Sep 2015
Nearly time for kick offGood luck #SCO in their first match of #RWC2015 against Japan at the Kingsholm Stadium, Gloucester #AsOne http://t.co/OFoX85TlqT2:01 PM - 23 Sep 2015
Rugby-Scots need cool heads to douse Japanese flame http://t.co/S6XzdCA99E via @ReutersUK2:25 PM - 23 Sep 2015
2:39 PM - 23 Sep 2015
Who'd have expected there would be such anticipation for the Scotland vs Japan game. Will Scotland learn from South Africa's mistakes?2:34 PM - 23 Sep 2015
First points to Scotland from Laidlaw, who is effectively playing at home. He's scrumhalf for Gloucester, whose ground is hosting the match.2:38 PM - 23 Sep 2015
What a score by Japan! Precision, power, speed, score. A five pointer on the first visit to Scotland's 22m line. Goromaru adds the extras.2:48 PM - 23 Sep 2015
What a drive from #JPN! Amanaki Mafi scores the opening try and #JPN take a 7-6 lead #SCOvJPN #RWC2015 http://t.co/Nq6GBZsxBk2:51 PM - 23 Sep 2015
#JPN forwards coach Steve Borthwick will be quietly satisfied with that try - what an impact he's made #SCOvJPN http://t.co/DUYubLe8le2:54 PM - 23 Sep 2015
Making more mistakes, Japan, and Scotland's kicker and captain is punishing them.2:55 PM - 23 Sep 2015
What a shame for Japan. Great offloading in attack but foul play has cost them a yellow card. Missed kick could come back to haunt Scotland.2:59 PM - 23 Sep 2015
Greig Laidlaw maintains his 100% record with 2 more penalties as #SCO lead 12-7. Live blog: http://t.co/9MNcocXeZi http://t.co/OteT0ow9xv2:57 PM - 23 Sep 2015
C'mon Japan!!!! 👏🏻👏🏻
#JPN #JPNvSCO #RWC2015 http://t.co/6i9euexPeB3:03 PM - 23 Sep 2015
Great to see Kingsholm looking amazing for Scotland v Japan this afternoon. Excited to be here! #RWC20153:06 PM - 23 Sep 2015
3:08 PM - 23 Sep 2015
#SCO lead 12-7 with 5 mins to half-time; #JPN on the attack & held up over the #line. Live: po.st/RWCSCOvJPN http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPl_wPrWgAQg0ME.jpgby Rugby World Cup via twitter 9/23/2015 2:13:18 PM
