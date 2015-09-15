Rugby World Cup 2015
Each player let himself down. It was a below-par performance from us and is not acceptable with the standards we set ourselves. I don’t want to take anything away from Japan’s victory, but we have to take ownership of this performance and make ourselves accountable, we (the) players were on the field. The coaching staff can’t do anything on the field, so we are responsible."- South Africa captain Jean de Villiers, speaking after the team's 34-32 humbling at the hands of Japan on Saturday.
Richie McCaw made most tackles for NZ on 11 versus Argentina's Joaquin Tuculet's 86... tells the story of the game really #RugbyWorldCup
Rugby-New Zealand forced to dig deep to fend off PumasReuters UKRattled holders New Zealand were forced to dig deep before subduing a fired-up Argentina 26-16 in a terrific Pool C opening match in front of an all-time record Rugby World Cup crowd at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.
Rusty All Blacks will improve for battle with Pumas - HansenReuters UKNew Zealand were rusty and will only improve as the Rugby World Cup progresses, coach Steve Hansen said as the holders needed all their guile and craft to overcome Argentina 26-16 in their Pool C opener on Sunday.
Some England players under-performed against Fiji - CattReuters UKSome England players will have been disappointed with their performances in the 35-11 win over Fiji in their Rugby World Cup Pool A opener, backs coach Mike Catt said on Sunday.
Australia pair Pocock, Hooper for Fiji as Cheika shows his handReuters UKAustralia coach Michael Cheika has opted for twin openside flankers in David Pocock and Michael Hooper for their Rugby World Cup Pool A opener against Fiji at the Millennium Stadium on Wednesday.
Samoa wary of wounded SpringboksReuters UKSamoa expect South Africa to come out all guns blazing in their Rugby World Cup encounter on Saturday as the wounded Springboks look to atone for their shocking 34-32 defeat to Japan in their Pool B opener.
Zealous video refereeing upsets England game plan - FarrellReuters UKThe constant stop-start interruptions while referees review TV footage could undermine England's challenge for the Rugby World Cup, according to flyhalf Owen Farrell.
Fofana starts as France ring changes for Romania gameReuters UKWesley Fofana is back from injury as France coach Philippe Saint-Andre rests almost all of the team from Les Bleus' opening game for Wednesday's Rugby World Cup Pool D match against Romania.
Pumas still dream of ultimate triumph after opening lossReuters UKArgentina will not be swayed from their dream of reaching the Rugby World Cup summit after losing to the All Blacks in their opening match, captain Agustin Creevy said.
Stormers announce capture of Japan coach JonesReuters UKJapan coach Eddie Jones, widely lauded for masterminding Japan’s sensational 34-32 Rugby World Cup victory over South Africa on Saturday, will take charge of Super Rugby side the Stormers next season.
Japan's Yoshikazu Fujita's tweet reads: "Brighton College students gave me a welcome ☺️ Thank you"
Día de recuperación!! / Recovery day!!
In Friday's opening match between England and Fiji, the clock was stopped for 10 minutes and eight seconds while referee Jaco Peyper referred six incidents to the TMO.World Rugby Match Officials Selection Committee chairman John Jeffrey said 28 percent of stoppage time in that game was taken up by the TMO process, adding that he was committed to reducing that while not compromising on accuracy.
Read more - World Cup organisers keen to reduce TMO delays
As of yesterday, Japan have moved above Scotland in the rugby world rankings. Ominous sign? #RugbyWorldCup9:37 AM - 22 Sep 2015
Nobody fears the Boks after Japan defeat, says former coachReuters UKSouth Africa have become a team nobody will fear anymore after their shock opening Rugby World Cup defeat against Japan, according to former Springboks coach Jake White.
If you look at history, the last two World Cup finalists also lost a game in the pool stages. France (runners-up four year ago) actually lost two games. And if you look at the soccer World Cup (in 2010) Spain actually lost their first game to Switzerland that they should never have lost and still went on to win the tournament."- South Africa hooker Bismarck Du Plessis
Read more - Wounded South Africa focus on 'new day' in redemption bid
"At the start of every test week we have bumps and bruises. JJ (England centre Jonathan Joseph) has a bit of a knock. It's nothing too serious and we are working hard to get him fit and in an England shirt this weekend."- Hosts' backs coach Andy Farrell, speaking to reporters on TuesdayEngland's Jonathan Joseph during training, Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne
Cane leads All Blacks for first time against NamibiaReuters UKFlanker Sam Cane will captain New Zealand for the first time when the All Blacks meet Rugby World Cup Pool C minnows Namibia at the Olympic Stadium on Thursday.
Eddie believes his team will come out on top, but we have our own beliefs. We will be concentrating on playing from the first minute. We haven't talked about Eddie in the squad. We've discussed their players and tactics but not about Eddie at all."
- Scotland assistant coach Matt Taylor, speaking to reporters on Tuesday about Japan coach Eddie Jones's confidence that his side can beat Scotland
-
Australia's dynamic game will suit Fiji, says McKeeReuters UKFiji may do better playing against Australia's high-tempo game in the Rugby World Cup than they did facing England's more structured approach, their coach John McKee said on Tuesday.
Genia back at Wallabies helm after lean yearsReuters UKWill Genia was being hailed as the best scrumhalf on the planet in 2011 but as recently as six months ago, it looked touch-and-go whether he would even make the Australia squad for a second crack at the Rugby World Cup.
Scotland impressed but not surprised by JapanReuters UKScotland were impressed by Japan's performance in their stunning upset win over South Africa but were not surprised by the team they face in their Rugby World Cup Pool B opener on Wednesday.
England ready to impose themselves on Welsh at TwickenhamReuters UKEngland are ready to dismantle any siege mentality brought to Twickenham by injury-hit Wales on Saturday and impose their own game on their neighbours in the first of three seismic showdowns in the Rugby World Cup's toughest pool.
England go for Farrell, Burgess, Barritt combination - reportsReuters UKEngland will start with Owen Farrell at flyhalf and a centre partnership of Sam Burgess and Brad Barritt for their pivotal Rugby World Cup Pool A game against Wales, British media reported on Tuesday.
South Africa make eight changes for Samoa matchReuters UKSouth Africa coach Heyneke Meyer rung the changes on Wednesday as he named his side for Saturday’s Rugby World Cup clash with Samoa but captain Jean de Villiers was spared the axe.
ALL DRESSED UPA selection of the Rugby World Cup teams' welcome ceremony photos:USA rugby team pose on the gangway to HMS Victory during the Rugby World Cup Welcome Ceremony, 13 September 2015. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley. LivepicScotland players pose for a group photo during the welcome ceremony at Gloucester Cathedral, 17 September 2015. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge. Livepic.Samoa's team perform for the crowd during the welcome ceremony at the Brighton Dome, 11 September 2015. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs. LivepicNew Zealand pose for a team photo during the welcome ceremony at the Tower of London, 11 September 2015. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge. LivepicAustralia pose for a photo during the welcome ceremony, 15 September 2015. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers. LivepicJapan squad pose for team photograph during the welcome ceremony, 11 September 2015. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs. LivepicFrance pose for a team group photo during the welcome ceremony at the Old Royal Navy College, Greenwich, 14 September 2015. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers. LivepicThe Ireland team during the Rugby World Cup Welcome Ceremony, 21 September 2015. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine. LivepicArgentina pose for a team group photo during the welcome ceremony, 14 September 2015. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs. LivepicSouth Africa team during the welcome ceremony, 13 September 2015. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge. LivepicEngland Rugby squad pose for a group photo at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, 12 September 2015. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne. LivepicThe Wales team and Prince William during the welcome ceremony, 21 September 2015. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs. Livepic
1 of 12
#RWC2015 kicking off vs @Scotlandteam in 2 hours! #JapanWay #rugbyjp
Kicking game key for Scots against Bok-slayers Japan, says @mikeblair9 #RugbyWorldCup
