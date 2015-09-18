Rugby World Cup 2015
Fiji tired visibly in the last 15 minutes, so it'll be interesting to see how they recover between games. Strong, well-organised, dangerous!9:59 PM - 18 Sep 2015
Post match analysis: Actually red can be quite slimming. #RWC201510:15 PM - 18 Sep 2015
Big win in the end but kudos to Fiji. No money in the world would pay me to stand in Nadolo's way. Human battering ram #RugbyWorldCup #ENG10:04 PM - 18 Sep 2015
It's full-time at Twickenham and England have defeated @fijirugby 35-11!
It's full-time at Twickenham and England have defeated @fijirugby 35-11!
#carrythemhome #ENGvFJI
England survive tough Fiji test to win World Cup opener
LONDON (Reuters) - Hosts England endured an uncomfortable night before overcoming dogged Fiji 35-11 in their Rugby World Cup Pool A opener at Twickenham on Friday.
Seeking a second World Cup triumph, England opened up an 18-8 halftime lead through a penalty try and Mike Brown's close-range effort while winger Nemani Nadolo took a high crossfield kick in the corner to get Fiji on the scoreboard.
The Pacific Islanders refused to be over-awed in front of 80,000 partisan fans, frustrating a sometimes ragged England with a succession of turnovers.
Ben Volavola's penalty put Fiji within seven points heading into the final quarter before Brown eased home nerves with his second try and replacement Billy Vunipola crossed again in the last minute.
England next face Wales at Twickenham on Sept. 26 while Fiji head to Cardiff to play Australia on Wednesday.
England triumph but TMO takes centre stageReuters UKShaven-headed Mike Brown took the man-of-the-match accolade from England's Rugby World Cup Opener on Friday but for many it was a close run contest between the flying fullback and the Television Match Official.
Try-scorer Vunipola didn't know about bonus pointReuters UKWhile Twickenham erupted to greet the all-important fourth try in England's 35-11 Rugby World Cup victory over Fiji on Friday, the man who scored it, Billy Vunipola, admitted afterwards that he did not know there was a bonus point to be had.
Japan have only ever won once in a Rugby World Cup against minnows Zimbabwe. They face a very tall task today against Group B favourites South Africa
Rugby-Springboks will warm to task despite late setbackReuters UKSouth Africa must have felt right at home as the sun shone over a green and gold-bedecked Brighton Community Stadium, though a late setback cast a slight shadow over preparations for their Rugby World Cup opener against Japan.
Ireland thump Canada 50-7 in Cardiff strollReuters UKSlick Ireland put an underwhelming warm-up campaign firmly behind them by crushing Canada 50-7 in their Rugby World Cup Pool D opener at the Millennium Stadium on Saturday.
So we kick off proceedings today with what is likely to be a bruising encounter between Tonga and Georgia in Gloucester. Keep an eye out for Georgia's scrumhalf Vasil Lobzhanidze who at the age of 18 will become the Rugby World Cup's youngest ever competitor
Georgia scrumhalf becomes youngest World Cup playerReuters UKGeorgia’s teenaged scrumhalf Vasil Lobzhanidze will become the Rugby World Cup’s youngest competitor when he plays at scrumhalf against Tonga in Gloucester on Saturday.
Someone forgot to send Japan the script. This isn't how it's supposed to go!!!! #RSAvJPN5:57 PM - 19 Sep 2015
UNBELIEVABLE! #RWC2015 #RSAvJPN http://t.co/pBJL1xCraK6:45 PM - 19 Sep 2015
#RSAvJPN #RugbyWorldCup You couldn't write this...6:39 PM - 19 Sep 2015Delete
Japan write World Cup history with sensational win against Springboks #rwc2015 #jap http://t.co/Uj2JoZUVxX9:19 PM - 19 Sep 2015
Nicolas Mas endured the longest wait of any #FRA international for his first Test try, with 80 caps before today's score #worththewait9:55 PM - 19 Sep 2015
Brighton bears witness to the bravest of BlossomsReuters UKThey came with their faces painted red and white, entire families swishing flags bearing the 'circle of the sun'. They had come, imbued by that peculiar brand of Britishness which demands neutrals cheer for the underdog.
Rugby-France ease past Italy in World Cup openerReuters UKFrance made light work of an indisciplined Italy to begin their Rugby World Cup campaign with a straightforward 32-10 Pool D victory at Twickenham on Saturday.
Samoa avoid slip-up with opening win over the U.S.Reuters UKWith tougher tests ahead, Samoa started their Rugby World Cup campaign with a 25-16 win over the United States in Pool B on Sunday and, after South Africa's shock defeat to Japan on Saturday, will be delighted to be safely over the first hurdle.
France winger Huget out of World Cup with knee injuryReuters UKFrance suffered a major setback to their Rugby World Cup campaign when winger Yoann Huget was ruled out with a knee injury on Sunday.
Allen hat-trick helps Wales hammer Uruguay in openerReuters UKCentre Cory Allen scored a hat-trick of tries as Wales opened their Rugby World Cup campaign with a 54-9 dismissal of Uruguay at the Millennium Stadium on Sunday.
Some England players under-performed against Fiji - CattReuters UKSome England players will have been disappointed with their performances in the 35-11 win over Fiji in their Rugby World Cup Pool A opener, backs coach Mike Catt said on Sunday.
Cool and misty but dry this morning in Gloucester for Pool C opener between #Georgia and #Tonga at #RWC201510:23 AM - 19 Sep 2015
Vasil Lobzhanidze of #Georgia about to become youngest player in #RWC history, weeks short of 19th birthday11:48 AM - 19 Sep 2015
Full house for #Tonga vs #Georgia at #RWC2015. Just talked to father, son and 3 grandkids who have come by camper van from Prague11:50 AM - 19 Sep 2015
Confusingly both national flags in #Georgia vs #Tonga based on red crosses. Here come the teams (cue drums) #RWC201511:54 AM - 19 Sep 2015
