Rugby World Cup 2015
England need to start offering more in attack. Too lateral at the moment ...9:18 PM - 18 Sep 2015
Trying to share more of my wife's exceptional sporting commentary, but it's mostly a series of hoots, whoops and snorts! #ENGvFIJ #RWC20159:20 PM - 18 Sep 2015
50' England make great progress from a driving maul. Ford goes for the cross-field kick but Watson can't claim the ball.by England Rugby via twitter edited by elizabeth.culliford 9/18/2015 8:23:50 PM
51' @joe_launch, @Mako_Vunipola, @bvunipola & @rwiggy9 are all now on as England make a quadruple substitution #ENGvFJIby England Rugby via twitter 9/18/2015 8:24:12 PM
This Rugby World Cup is set to have a lasting sporting legacy - my daughter just announced she wants to be a TMO operator #RWC20159:21 PM - 18 Sep 2015
9:26 PM - 18 Sep 2015
"That ones got a mullet... a fuzzy mullet... a fuzz-let," wife says of Billy Vunipola. #RWC2015 #ENGvFIJ9:27 PM - 18 Sep 2015
53' Immediate impact from Launchbury, who makes a big hit on Nadolo. Billy Vunipola follows up to challenge Qera and England have a scrum9:24 PM - 18 Sep 2015
We need to up our game, feel like the Fijians could come back with another try, they are big solid guys running at us9:27 PM - 18 Sep 2015
TWICKENHAM TENSION We're still awaiting the first points of the 2nd half with @EnglandRugby leading @fijirugby 18-8 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPNnQ6VWgAAccQT.jpgby Rugby World Cup via twitter 9/18/2015 8:35:18 PM
PENALTY! Volavola converts and Fiji now have another 3 points. England 18 - 11 Fiji. #ENGvFJI #RWC2015 #FlyingFijians9:35 PM - 18 Sep 2015
Burgess vs Nadolo... Now that would be some collision #RugbyWorldCup9:36 PM - 18 Sep 2015
Much better from England, more direct, faster ball. Then holding on. Great Fiji defence mind9:31 PM - 18 Sep 2015
The Vunipolas become the 3rd set of brothers to play for England at a Rugby World Cup - who are the other 2? #RWC2015 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPNoU00WcAA6A9h.jpgby Rugby World Cup via twitter 9/18/2015 8:39:41 PM
Can't deal with how tense this match is #ComeOnEngland #swinglow #ENGvFIJ #RWC20159:40 PM - 18 Sep 2015
71' TRY! @Mikebrown_15 goes over for for his second try over the evening.
#ENGvFJI http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPNpkbvWcAAbx-6.jpgby England Rugby via twitter 9/18/2015 8:46:34 PM
Turnover count of 4-9 to Fiji tells you a lot about why England are struggling to get behind some strong Fiji defence.9:38 PM - 18 Sep 2015
Direct rugby, fast ball, offloading to good support play = try9:44 PM - 18 Sep 2015
#RWC2015 #Nandolo impressive but #MikeBrown amazing tonight #MoM9:51 PM - 18 Sep 2015
TRY TIME @mikebrown_15 scores his 2nd try to give @EnglandRugby breathing space and a 28-11 lead #ENGvFJI #RWC2015 http://t.co/pG6UQiEBi0Retweeted by terencevincent49:48 PM - 18 Sep 2015
Stand out England player @mikebrown_15. England now need the 4th try!9:46 PM - 18 Sep 2015
80' We're going upstairs to the TMO - has @bvunipola crashed over for the crucial bonus point try?
#ENGvFJI #carrythemhomeby England Rugby via twitter 9/18/2015 8:57:00 PM
The TMO awards the try to @bvunipola!
#Carrythemhome #RWC2015 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPNslW3WgAAE3iJ.jpgby England Rugby via twitter 9/18/2015 8:57:53 PM
FULL TIME SCORE: England 35 - 11 Fiji #ENGvFJI #RWC2015 #FlyingFijians9:57 PM - 18 Sep 2015
Well done England.Bonus point much needed in this group and achieved. #RWC20159:58 PM - 18 Sep 2015
"Unlucky Mr Fiji," says wife. The scoreline didn't reflect the game, it was closer than that, is her verdict #ENGvFIJ #RWC20159:59 PM - 18 Sep 2015
My verbal commentary on #RWC2015 basically just turned into a series of terse 'oooh!'s Not terribly insightful but certainly impassioned.9:58 PM - 18 Sep 2015Delete
Big win in the end but kudos to Fiji. No money in the world would pay me to stand in Nadolo's way. Human battering ram #RugbyWorldCup #ENG10:04 PM - 18 Sep 2015
