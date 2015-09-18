Rugby World Cup 2015
-
14' England & Fiji play aerial ping pong & @George_Fordy comes out on top as he drives Fiji back into their own 22. Scrum England8:21 PM - 18 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
England have just scored the fastest try in an opening match of the @rugbyworldcup - Hosts looking very dominant so far.8:23 PM - 18 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
We might not be in the stadium but we are out in force at the Patch #WearTheRose http://t.co/4L1dOn6s798:31 PM - 18 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
ON THE CHARGE @fijirugby's @nemani_nadolo isn't an easy man to bring down... #ENGvFJI #RWC2015 http://t.co/ScTM49Vo8y pic.twitter.com/7RsF39XdNo— Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) September 18, 2015
-
-
TMO way too slow. It was obvious from the first replay Fiji's Matawalu had dropped the ball.— Paul Hayward (@_PaulHayward) September 18, 2015
-
Too much video refereeing in this #Eng v #Fiji game already. Let's hope the #RugbyWorldCup isn't spoiled by overzealous officiating :-(— Wyre Davies (@WyreDavies) September 18, 2015
-
Poor defence from England, what a let off. Extraordinary pace and strength from Fiji's number 9. Shame he dropped it...8:38 PM - 18 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Hope anyone who wants video replays in football is watching the rugby. Want games stopped every five minutes?— Ian Wilkerson (@ianwilkerson) September 18, 2015
-
Fantastic Fiji score, but poor scrum from England on their own line.8:41 PM - 18 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
30' Volavola can't convert. England leading 15-5. #ENGvFJI #carrythemhome— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) September 18, 2015
-
-
Big fan of technology/reviews but it has to move faster than the Chilcot report.— Paul Hayward (@_PaulHayward) September 18, 2015
-
-
33' @George_Fordy slots the ball between the posts and England extend their lead to 18-15 #ENGvFJI #carrythemhome8:45 PM - 18 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
-
"This is a bit boring, all these video replay things!" says my wife, of #ENGvFIJ #RWC2015 --> agreed!8:42 PM - 18 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Good seat, and some watchable rugby in between replays. http://t.co/pJEZhQ13jD8:46 PM - 18 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
England score fastest try in a World Cup opener #eng #rwc2015 http://t.co/7eBV86566k8:51 PM - 18 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
England score fastest try in a World Cup openerReuters UKEngland's 13th-minute try in Friday's Pool A match against Fiji at Twickenham was the fastest scored in a Rugby World Cup opening match.
-
8:52 PM - 18 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
#RWC2015 opener has been cracking! Fiji just being unlucky thus far8:56 PM - 18 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
That break from Fiji would have been a superb try. Great first 40 to the #RWC20158:58 PM - 18 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
England seem to be containing Fiji, but you feel the Pacific Islanders could cut loose at any time. Makes for an interesting second period.8:54 PM - 18 Sep 2015Delete
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
Amazing atmosphere @TheNorthcoteSW #RWC2015 http://t.co/vsjY26S88R9:02 PM - 18 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
-
Not a bad first half for #ENG however Fiji are trying to come back. Keep it up England! #CarryThemHome #WearTheRose #RWC20159:05 PM - 18 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
We're back underway for the second half, let's go England! #carrythemhome9:08 PM - 18 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
47' Nadolo goes for the posts from a penalty but it fades right. Ford gets us back underway with a 22 metre dropout #ENGvFJI— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) September 18, 2015
Fingerprints of Tunisian suspect in Berlin attack found on truck door: media
BERLIN Investigators found fingerprints of a Tunisian suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack on the door of the truck that ploughed through the crowds, killing 12, German media said on Thursday, as a nationwide manhunt for the migrant was underway. | Video