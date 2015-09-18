LONDON (Reuters) - England and Fiji were set to launch the 2015 World Cup on a rip-roaring opening night on Friday as 82,000 fans packed in to Twickenham and millions more around the world settled down for the first of 48 matches over almost seven weeks.





Both teams reported a clean bill of health over their final few days of preparations, with no changes to the matchday squads.





Thousands of fans were mingling outside the ground four hours before kickoff, though many more had a hair-raising matchday experience after a broken down train caused lengthy delays in journeys from central London.