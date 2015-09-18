Rugby World Cup 2015
I cant believe its finally here! The World cup is upon us. Good luck to all the starting team. @EnglandRugby 🌹12:37 PM - 18 Sep 2015
Extraordinary atmosphere at Twickenham at the start of #RWC2015 - the next 44 days promise to be best @rugbyworldcup ever.6:48 PM - 18 Sep 2015
Incredible atmosphere at Twickenham! The Duke and Duchess & Prince Harry are attending the #RWC2015 Opening Ceremony http://t.co/x9GvaFcW327:13 PM - 18 Sep 2015
-
Getting really excited about #RWC2015 so chuffed for Fiji getting to play opening match at Twickenham7:45 PM - 18 Sep 2015
THREE FACTS ABOUT THE 2015 RUGBY WORLD CUP:
REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
- The six-week event is being billed as the first billion dollar rugby festival
- More than 2.2 million tickets have been sold
- The tournament is expected to contribute some 869 million pounds to Britain's economy
Were awake! Fiji is all hyped up. Few more minutes till the #FlyingFijians play against #England this morning. #TosoViti #Bolea #RWC2015 🏃🙌7:56 PM - 18 Sep 2015
England and Fiji ready for World Cup openerLONDON (Reuters) - England and Fiji were set to launch the 2015 World Cup on a rip-roaring opening night on Friday as 82,000 fans packed in to Twickenham and millions more around the world settled down for the first of 48 matches over almost seven weeks.Both teams reported a clean bill of health over their final few days of preparations, with no changes to the matchday squads.Thousands of fans were mingling outside the ground four hours before kickoff, though many more had a hair-raising matchday experience after a broken down train caused lengthy delays in journeys from central London.
Line-ups for the World Cup 1st Round Pool A
match between England and Fiji:
ENGLAND:1-Joe Marler, 2-Tom Youngs, 3-Dan Cole, 4-Geoff Parling, 5-Courtney Lawes,
6-Tom Wood;7-Chris Robshaw (capt), 8-Ben Morgan;9-Ben Youngs, 10-George Ford,
11-Jonny May, 12-Brad Barritt, 13-Jonathan Joseph;14-Anthony Watson 15-Mike
BrownReplacements: 16-Robert Webber, 17-Mako Vunipola, 18-Kieran Brookes,
19-Joe Launchbury, 20-Billy Vunipola, 21-Richard Wigglesworth, 22-Owen Farrell,
23-Sam BurgessFIJI:
1-Campese Ma'afu, 2-Sunia Koto, 3-Manasa Saulo, 4-Apisalome Ratuniyarawa,
5-Leone Nakarawa, 6-Dominiko Waqaniburotu;7-Akapusi Qera (capt), 8-Sakiusa
Matadigo;9-Nikola Matawalu, 10-Ben Volavola, 11-Nemani Nadolo, 12-Gabiriele
Lovobalavu, 13-Vereniki Goneva;14-Waisea Nayacalevu Vuidravuwalu 15-Metuisela
TalebulaReplacements: 16-Talemaitoga Tuapati, 17-Peni Ravai, 18-Isei Colati,
19-Tevita Cavubati, 20-Peceli Yato, 21-Nemia Kenatale, 22-Josh Matavesi, 23-Asaeli
Tikoirotuma
Fiji now with the Cibi. Minutes before kick off! #ENGvFJI #RWC2015 #FlyingFijians7:59 PM - 18 Sep 2015
I'm sorry, but I just can't get over the red. It's worse than a practice strip. And somehow the red socks make it worse. Unsexy #RWC20158:11 PM - 18 Sep 2015
#RWC2015 North London gets into the spirit. http://t.co/kn8iKF67Sk8:19 PM - 18 Sep 2015
