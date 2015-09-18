The aim is simple. A group of 15 men try to get the ball to the opposite ends of the pitch to score points. The other team try to stop them.

But in order to really get to grips with this brutal but exhilarating sport, you need to master the jargon.

For a start, there are two main categories of players: the gnarled 'forwards' found in the heat of battle and the light-footed 'backs' trying to evade defenders and score 'tries'.

A try earns five points and a free shot at kicking the ball over the posts for a 'conversion' and an extra two points.