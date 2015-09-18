Rugby World Cup 2015
-
-
Samoa's quarter-final hopes under scrutinyReuters UKSamoa's quest to get out of the pool phase and into the quarter-finals of the Rugby World Cup will be placed under scrutiny when they take on United States in a Pool B contest at the Brighton Community Stadium on Sunday.
-
The aim is simple. A group of 15 men try to get the ball to the opposite ends of the pitch to score points. The other team try to stop them.
But in order to really get to grips with this brutal but exhilarating sport, you need to master the jargon.
For a start, there are two main categories of players: the gnarled 'forwards' found in the heat of battle and the light-footed 'backs' trying to evade defenders and score 'tries'.
A try earns five points and a free shot at kicking the ball over the posts for a 'conversion' and an extra two points.
-
Battered Ben Franks on the homeward path #nzl #RWC2015 http://t.co/aXly2ATM6D11:48 AM - 18 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Ben Franks against Ireland, in Dublin
Battered Ben Franks on the homeward path
-
-
The forwards often get together for a 'scrum', where they crouch down in a V-formation and crash into each other like rutting stags.
The man in the middle at front of the scrum is the 'hooker' who has to try and retrieve the ball from this melee with his feet. Doing this repeatedly sandwiched between two team mate 'props' and the opposing front row can result in your ears becoming so deformed they look like cauliflowers.
In the backs, the key man is the 'flyhalf' -- or depending on where you are in the world he may also be known as the 'standoff' or 'first five-eighth'.
He is rugby's equivalent of the quarter-back in American football -- a master tactician with a deadly accurate pass. The difference being that in rugby the ball can only be passed backwards.
-
Everything covered in World Cup preparations, Carter says
New Zealand are confident they have left nothing out of their preparations for the defence of their Rugby World Cup title, flyhalf Dan Carter said on Thursday.
About to begin his fourth World Cup, Carter is hoping to exit the international stage on a high after a successful return to form following various injury setbacks.
"I've experienced a few different preparations and when you get to a World Cup, what you want to know is that you haven't left any stone unturned and you don't want to be to be looking back at what things you would have done differently," he told Reuters in an interview.
"There's nothing that I can think of (that has been left out) so we're really happy with the preparation and have that excitement in the air and the whole squad are ready to get into it"
New Zealand begin the defence of the crown they won on home soil in 2011, against Argentina in Pool C on Sunday at Wembley.
-
All Blacks name most experienced ever XV to take on PumasReuters UKNew Zealand will field the most experienced ever XV in international history when they start their Rugby World Cup defence against Pool C rivals Argentina at Wembley on Sunday.
-
-
-
The ball can be kicked forward, though, to gain territory. And this has become an important part of modern game, where gargantuan athletes rarely let their defences slip.
The ball may be nudged along the ground in what is known as a 'grubber', launched into the air with a 'garryowen' -- a kick named after the Irish rugby club that popularised the tactic -- or struck on the half volley for a 'drop goal'.
-
Gutted I'm not involved later but excited for the start of the @rugbyworldcup - Congrats to @benyoungs09 on his 50th cap #carrythemhome 🌹— Alex Goode (@Alex_goode0) September 18, 2015
-
Pumas field seven World Cup newcomers against All BlacksArgentina have announced a young team with seven Rugby World Cup debutants for their Pool C opener against holders New Zealand at Wembley on Sunday.
Team: 1-Marcos Ayerza, 2-Agustin Creevy (captain), 3-Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 4-Guido Petti, 5-Tomas Lavanini, 6-Pablo Matera, 7-Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe, 8-Leonardo Senatore; 9-Tomas Cubelli, 10-Nicolas Sanchez, 11-Juan Imhoff, 12-Juan Martin Hernandez, 13-Marcelo Bosch, 14-Santiago Cordero, 15-Joaquin Tuculet
Replacements: 16-Julian Montoya, 17-Lucas Noguera, 18-Ramiro Herrera, 19-Mariano Galarza, 20-Juan Manuel Leguizamon, 21-Martin Landajo, 22-Jeronimo De La Fuente, 23-Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino
-
-
-
If the referee deems that a particularly heinous offence has been committed, perhaps if a player has been tackled around the neck or speared into the ground, he may award a penalty kick.
As the victim of this assault is dusting himself down, his team gets a kick at goal for an extra three points. As for the miscreant, he may spend time in the 'sin bin'.
Most of the other rules are a complete minefield -- even the most seasoned rugby critic has little idea about the dark arts of the scrum, 'ruck' or 'maul'. So if the referee starts talking about 'early engagements', 'boring in' or 'wheeling', just nod your head in approval and enjoy the rest of the bloodbath.
-
Wales look for fast start to banish injury woes #wal http://t.co/9snHVAz1xM2:20 PM - 18 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
England launch Rugby World Cup as All Blacks seek first away triumph for hat-trickReuters UKEngland get the Rugby World Cup underway on Friday with a potentially bruising encounter against Fiji, the hosts just one of a handful of teams with a realistic chance of winning the Webb Ellis Cup, currently held by favourites New Zealand.
-
Tonight @ChrisRobshaw will equal Martin Johnson's tally of appearances as England captain #leader#carrythemhome http://t.co/gggvTtQmgx2:44 PM - 18 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
England will win the Rugby World CupReutersThe quadrennial battle for the Webb Ellis Cup begins at Twickenham on Friday. The bookies’ favourite is the New Zealand team. But a Breakingviews data-driven analysis suggests the English rose could triumph – with France edging the always awe-inspiring All Blacks into third.
-
The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.
Bookmakers rate New Zealand as firm favourites to win the Rugby World Cup, which kicks off at Twickenham Stadium in London on Friday. Tackled as a data-driven number-cruncher, however, there’s a different possible outcome. An analysis by Breakingviews – which deployed a similar approach and some luck to forecast Germany as the winner of the 2014 soccer World Cup – suggests that England, the host nation, will triumph.
Fifteen-a-side Rugby Union being a less moneyed and less global game than soccer, Breakingviews has scaled down the effort to focus on the top 10 teams by betting odds among the 20 taking part. The no-hopers, ranging from Canada to Tonga, are reckoned to be no better than 1,000-to-one outsiders, according to William Hill – whereas the bookie has New Zealand not far off a 50 percent chance of winning.
-
Heading to Twickenham today for #ENGvFJI? Look out for this! #RWC2015 http://t.co/cFEusyXqri10:32 AM - 18 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
Full-strength All Blacks ready to silence Pumas snarlReuters UKIf holders New Zealand are to have their noses bloodied in the early stages of their Rugby World Cup defence then Argentina's Pumas are likely to be the side to do it at Wembley on Sunday.
-
4 years waiting, 3 months preparing, 1 chance to last a lifetime. If not now..when? If not us then ...who? let's get this on #1inallin #RWC4:31 PM - 18 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Crunch the numbers - the pointy heads think England will win the Rugby World Cup http://t.co/HkfmDwUGiA #RWC2015 #ENG4:04 PM - 18 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Rugby and football enter cosy World Cup relationship
Association football and rugby union would seem unlikely bedfellows but the two codes enter into a cosy relationship over the next six weeks as England host the Rugby World Cup -- on many of football’s hallowed grounds.
Premier League and lower division pitches are being used for pool matches, to the dismay of some of rugby union’s traditionalists, but with enthusiasm from competitors.
Among them are the iconic Wembley Stadium, Elland Road, Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium, St James’ Park, Villa Park and the homes of Brighton and Hove Albion, Leicester City and Milton Keynes Dons.
South Africa coach Heyneke Meyer believes football pitches could prove a bonus for running rugby, suggesting that England’s top rugby grounds are heavier and therefore do not offer a better viewing spectacle.
“I think we’ll see a quicker World Cup with more running because of the football fields,” he told reporters this week.Read more
-
-
-
En route to Twickenham 🚐
The England team have boarded the team bus and are on their way #carrythemhome #RWC2015 http://t.co/JZXvL8yldy5:27 PM - 18 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
England launch Rugby World Cup as All Blacks seek first away triumph for hat-trickReuters UKEngland get the Rugby World Cup underway on Friday with a potentially bruising encounter against Fiji, the hosts just one of a handful of teams with a realistic chance of winning the Webb Ellis Cup, currently held by favourites New Zealand.
-
5:53 PM - 18 Sep 2015Delete
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Scotland rugby stars Ross Ford and Stuart Hogg said they will miss the inspirational skirl of the bagpipes after World Cup organisers banned musical instruments inside stadiums - read my story
-
-
-
-
-
The only thing more exciting than the @rugbyworldcup https://t.co/1BVsxCz94W6:35 PM - 18 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
-
Scotland players lament bagpipe banReuters UKScotland's rugby stars said they will miss hearing the inspirational skirl of the bagpipes during the World Cup after tournament organisers banned musical instruments inside stadiums.
-
Fingerprints of Tunisian suspect in Berlin attack found on truck door: media
BERLIN Investigators found fingerprints of a Tunisian suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack on the door of the truck that ploughed through the crowds, killing 12, German media said on Thursday, as a nationwide manhunt for the migrant was underway. | Video