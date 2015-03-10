Rugby World Cup 2015
-
@jemimah_knight hope you're in a bar full of Poms like i am enjoying every moment. #AussiesAbroad #RugbyWorldCupby Leela de Kretser via twitter edited by elizabeth.culliford 10/3/2015 8:50:59 PM
-
#RugbyWorldCup #ENGvAUS And that is officially a rout. England gamely swing it right and left, but loose ball and Australia in the corner!!9:49 PM - 03 Oct 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
#ENGvAUS #RugbyWorldCup Matt Giteau in the corner after a flowing move, England one man down. No stopping him.9:50 PM - 03 Oct 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
-
-
-
-
Hosts England exit World Cup after losing to Australia
LONDON, Oct 3 - Hosts England were knocked out of the Rugby World Cup after losing 33-13 to Australia in Pool A on Saturday.
England's second loss in the group meant thay can no longer qualify for the last eight.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)
-
#RugbyWorldCup #ENGvAUS England heads bowed. Twickenham empties in record time. Lancaster's job doesn't look secure.9:53 PM - 03 Oct 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
England dumped out of the World Cup by Australia
LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Hosts England were knocked out of the pool stage for the first time on Saturday after suffering a humiliating 33-13 defeat to Australia, who booked their place in the quarter-finals with a clinical demolition job.
The result also ensured that Wales, victors over England last weekend, were guaranteed to emerge from Pool A into the last eight at the expense of their old rivals, who were under the cosh from the first whistle in front of a pumped-up home crowd at Twickenham.
Flyhalf Bernard Foley was the chief executioner, scoring two tries as they took a 17-3 lead into the break and then slotting over a penalty soon after the restart to leave England facing a mountain to climb.
Stuart Lancaster's side did reduce the deficit when Anthony Watson bulldozed over the line with 25 minutes to play and a penalty from Owen Farrell had the crowd on their feet, but Australia ultimately proved too canny.
They stretched their advantage with a further two Foley penalties before Matt Giteau sealed victory when he raced clear to score in the corner and Foley added the extra points.
The battle for top spot is all that remains to be decided in the pool, with Australia facing Wales at Twickenham next Saturday, while England face an anti-climactic trip to Manchester to play minnows Uruguay.
Both Australia and Wales are tied on 13 points, while England trail in third with six. (Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by David Goodman)
-
-
#ENGvAUS #RugbyWorldCup That's it! 13-33. A thrashing. Hosts out for first time at pool stage. Massive blow. Australia superb.9:51 PM - 03 Oct 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
-
Doesn't matter how far from home you get, the joy of humiliating the Poms never fades. https://t.co/2elksHbnr310:00 PM - 03 Oct 2015Delete
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
#RugbyWorldCup #ENGvAUS Stuart Lancaster urges England fans to get behind the team...A tough ask just at the moment.10:00 PM - 03 Oct 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Thanks for joining us for our live coverage of the England v Australia game, where hosts England were knocked out of the pool stages for the first time, suffering a 33-13 defeat to Australia.We'll be back soon with ongoing coverage of the 2015 Rugby World Cup!Australia's Matt Giteau scores a try. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
-
-
-
-
Ireland rob returning captain Sergio Parisse at a lineout close to the Italian line and the slick combination of Sexton and Robbie Henshaw put Keith Earls through to become Ireland's all-time leading World Cup try scorer, passing out Brian O'Driscoll. Sexton adds the two points.
-
-
-
Strangely subdued from Ireland, lots of errors or as one Irish fan passing the media tribune put it: "The All Blacks won't be too worried about that". Italy have been far better that their opening two games though and fully deserve to be in touch at halftime. 10-6, nicely poised.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
https://t.co/O75Bxzs5fk the legend celebrating in Los Pumas dressing room after the match v Tonga #ARGvTGA #VamosPumas10:26 PM - 04 Oct 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
Reuters UKIreland came through their first meaningful Rugby World Cup test by edging Italy 16-9 to reach the quarter-finals on Sunday and set up a final-game shootout with France to decide who finishes top of Pool D.
-
-
-
-
Can't wait for Saturday night. Not the circumstances we wanted but an honour to represent @EnglandRugby at a WC in a very exciting team! 🌹1:27 PM - 06 Oct 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
England demise should sharpen Bok focus, Brits saysReuters UKWatching England's painful exit from the Rugby World Cup in the pool stage has served as a motivation for South Africa to avoid such misery so early in the competition, hooker Schalk Brits has said.
Fingerprints of Tunisian suspect in Berlin attack found on truck door: media
BERLIN Investigators found fingerprints of a Tunisian suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack on the door of the truck that ploughed through the crowds, killing 12, German media said on Thursday, as a nationwide manhunt for the migrant was underway. | Video