Rugby World Cup 2015
#RugbyWorldCup #ENGvAUS BRILLIANT Australia try, Foley again. Superb inside pass does it. Just checking for forward pass, but...8:39 PM - 03 Oct 2015
#RugbyWorldCup #ENGvAUS A try it is, and England are in big, big trouble.8:40 PM - 03 Oct 2015
#RugbyWorldCup #ENGvAUS England are really all at sea. This, at the moment, is a real drubbing.8:42 PM - 03 Oct 2015
#ENGvAUS #RugbyWorldCup 81,080 is the official attendance, The vast majority will be very, very unhappy8:43 PM - 03 Oct 2015
The permutations of Rugby World Cup Pool A may seem complicated to the three teams still in with a realistic chance of progressing to the knockout stage, but for hosts England one thing is clear: lose and you're out.
#RugbyWorldCup #ENGvAUS Half time and it's 17-3. I can't see England getting back into this at the moment.8:46 PM - 03 Oct 2015
#ENGvAUS #RugbyWorldCup It's been a great world cup, and let's hope it stays that way, with or without the hosts...8:53 PM - 03 Oct 2015
Holy Foley... https://t.co/Iw4OVWzVE38:54 PM - 03 Oct 2015
Is Mourinho managing the England rugby team tonight?8:43 PM - 03 Oct 2015
#ENGvAUS #RugbyWorldCup There are a lot of glum faces, shakes of the head, muttering into plastic beer cups here at Twickenham...8:57 PM - 03 Oct 2015
#RugbyWorldCup #ENGvAUS George Ford on for Jonny May at half time. Interesting9:01 PM - 03 Oct 2015
Second half comeback? #eng v #aus #RWC2015 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CQawdKYWcAAB21W.jpgby Richard Branson via twitter 10/3/2015 8:05:53 PM
Inflatable fan settles down for second half action. Everyone a bit nervous as to whether #ENG can bring it back. http://t.co/1irlAtEfEI9:03 PM - 03 Oct 2015
#RugbyWorldCup #ENGvAUS England cannot get control of the ball. Australia are looking comfortable...9:04 PM - 03 Oct 2015
#RugbyWorldCup #ENGvAUS I can't remember Australia conceding a single turnover as yet...impressive.9:07 PM - 03 Oct 2015
