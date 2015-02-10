Rugby World Cup 2015
Not one Australia player would get in England side - CiprianiReuters UKNot one Australia player would get into the England team at the moment and the hosts should have more than enough power to win the pivotal Rugby World Cup Pool A game at Twickenham, England flyhalf Danny Cipriani said on Friday.
Wales and France make it three out of threeReuters UKA tired Wales edged past Fiji while France endured some uncomfortable moments in their win over Canada on Thursday, as both sides made it three wins out of three in the Rugby World Cup.
Thrilled to be in 23 for sat. Thanks for all the support and messages. Can't wait #RWC20155:08 PM - 01 Oct 2015
Three out of three but nagging fear remains for WalesReuters UKWales still have their Rugby World Cup destiny firmly in their own hands but there is a nagging fear that despite their heroics so far they could yet be denied a quarter-final berth.
Pumas make seven changes in youngest side since 1999Reuters UKA quartet of young Pumas will be hoping the experience of a second-string victory over Tonga six months ago will help Argentina win their Rugby World Cup Pool C clash in Leicester on Sunday.
England must beat Australia to avoid early exit: http://t.co/l7FLsQxs9R #RWC2015 http://t.co/yNp7E877bj4:10 PM - 02 Oct 2015
Labouring All Blacks beat Georgia to reach quarter-finalsReuters UKReigning champions New Zealand are the first team through to the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals but failed to impress in a stuttering 43-10 win over Georgia in Pool C at the Millennium Stadium on Friday.
#ENG and #AUS had their captain's runs at a sunny Twickenham today ahead of tomorrow's crunch match #ENGvAUS http://t.co/PyXt6DyXck4:12 PM - 02 Oct 2015
Japan rugby fans celebrate after Japan's IRB Rugby World Cup 2015 Pool B match against Samoa in Milton Keynes, England, at a public viewing event in Tokyo, Japan, October 4, 2015.Japan rekindled the belief and the fire that helped them stun South Africa to crush rudderless and ragged Samoa 26-5 on Saturday and stay in contention for the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals.REUTERS/Issei Kato
vs SAMOA 26-5◯勝利。みなさん応援ありがとうございました！そして、ご心配おかけしましたが、山田は大丈夫です👌thank you very much for your support!!
#JapanWay #JPN #RWC20157:00 PM - 03 Oct 2015
#JapanWay #JPN #RWC20157:00 PM - 03 Oct 2015
12:39 PM - 03 Oct 2015
Fantastic contest SA-Scot. Huge Bok revival but Scotland much tougher. Blair Cowan making nonsense of his non-selection in original squad6:22 PM - 03 Oct 2015
#RugbyWorldCup #ENGvAUS Blimey, getting the jitters already ahead of the big one. A packed Twickenham is some setting.6:34 PM - 03 Oct 2015
Not one Australian would get into that England team right now. The Aussies will be fired up, but when it comes down to it, head-to-head England are too strong."- England flyhalf Danny Cipriana, speaking on Friday.
During every great story, there is always a stumble or question of faith before the fairytale ending! Come on @EnglandRugby #carrythemhome6:45 PM - 03 Oct 2015
#RugbyWorldCup #ENGvAUS Best rugby memory so far - an almost empty guesthouse in central Kabul in 2003, watching THAT kick go over.6:58 PM - 03 Oct 2015
These are the games you want to play. Incredible circumstances can produce incredible performances and memories which last forever #1inAllin6:23 PM - 03 Oct 2015
