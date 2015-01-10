Rugby World Cup 2015
-
-
Wembley sets another Rugby World Cup attendance record
Ireland's Rugby World Cup clash with Romania on Sunday drew the biggest attendance in the tournament's history, with 89,267 fans packed into Wembley Stadium.
The crowd at the 90,000-capacity stadium, home to England's national football team, broke the previous record of 89,019 for New Zealand's victory over Argentina at Wembley last week.
Prior to this year's tournament, the record stood at 82,957 for the 2003 final between England and Australia at Sydney's Olympic Stadium.
-
-
-
Ireland and Romania teams line up during the national anthems at Wembley Stadium, 27 September 2015. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
-
-
-
Love is in the #Wembley #RWC2015 air as @RugbyRomania player Florin Surugiu purposes on the pitch #ROM #Rugby http://t.co/nj9kuADNTg10:54 PM - 27 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Strong @WelshRugbyUnion team for Thursday and with no Matawalu and Nadolo for Fiji it should be a comfortable win....1:02 PM - 29 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Matawalu and Nadolo "huge losses" according to Gatland1:12 PM - 29 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
Top-tier trio make serene progress, eye tougher tests aheadReuters UKFor all talk of the narrowing gulf between the top nations and Rugby World Cup stragglers, Australia, Ireland and Scotland all picked up maximum points on Sunday as they set their sights on the business end of the group stage.
-
-
-
BACK TO SCHOOL: The Japan team train at Warwick School, 29 September 2015Japan head coach Eddie Jones arrives for training. Action Images via Reuters / Darren StaplesJapan's Hendrik Tui arrives for training. Action Images via Reuters / Darren StaplesJapan's Ayumu Goromaru (C) lifts weights during training. Action Images via Reuters/ Darren StaplesJapan's Karne Hesketh wrestles a team mate during training. Action Images via Reuters/Darren StaplesJapan's Kotaro Matsushima (R) stretches during training. Action Images via Reuters / Darren StaplesJapan's Karne Hesketh stretches during training. Action Images via Reuters / Darren Staples
1 of 6
-
England dismiss critics as 'white noise'Reuters UKThe England camp are trying desperately to distance themselves from criticism of their performance against Wales last week, with skills coach Mike Catt dismissing it as "irrelevant white noise" on Tuesday.
-
-
-
Namibia bid for World Cup glory in sun-kissed Exeter http://t.co/Q5eU99x9Lp via @ReutersUK4:48 PM - 29 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
-
-
-
Rugby-Scotland need game of their lives to beat Boks, says Hastings http://t.co/QPMXVeoeOh via @ReutersUK6:56 PM - 29 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Some of the stuff being written about Burgess is just nonsense. Like he's solely to blame for England losing? #rwc9:43 AM - 30 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
England draw inspiration from Marseille '07England players celebrate their victory after winning their quarter- final Rugby World Cup match against Australia in Marseille October 6, 2007. REUTERS/Steve Holland
The return of Nick Easter to the England fold has added extra resonance to talk of "Marseille 2007" as the Rugby World Cup hosts look for inspiration ahead of Saturday's do or die clash with Australia.
Easter, now 37, played number eight in that memorable game and could feature on Saturday after being fast-tracked into the squad to replace the injured Billy Vunipola.
The seasoned campaigner wasted little time in reminding his team mates of what happened eight years ago and how a victory over Australia can change everything for a side that is now battling to avoid an ignominious pool-stage exit after losing to Wales last week.
"There are similarities. Our mind-set against Australia in Marseille was to go out and attack them," Easter said after his call-up this week. "There can be no backward step this weekend either. There just can't afford to be."
-
Sparkling Tonga keep Namibia waiting for landmark winReuters UKTonga's attacking flair proved too much for a resilient Namibia as the Pacific Islanders came out 35-21 winners in a breathless Rugby World Cup Pool C try-fest at Sandy Park on Tuesday.
-
-
Stuart Lancaster says there has been a similar mentality in camp this week to in 2012 when England lost v South Africa but beat New Zealand.12:33 PM - 01 Oct 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
Australia revert to first team for EnglandReuters UKAustralia will line up with twin openside flankers David Pocock and Michael Hooper in the back row for Saturday's crunch Rugby World Cup match against England after Michael Cheika reverted to his first choice starting side.
-
-
-
Joseph back for England, Lawes outReuters UKJonathan Joseph was named in England's team to start against Australia in their pivotal Rugby World Cup clash on Saturday, with Brad Barritt switched back to inside centre and Owen Farrell retained at flyhalf.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Wales with their noses in front at halftime against Fiji, Bradley Davies' nose that won't stop bleeding that is #RWC20155:37 PM - 01 Oct 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
Fingerprints of Tunisian suspect in Berlin attack found on truck door: media
BERLIN Investigators found fingerprints of a Tunisian suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack on the door of the truck that ploughed through the crowds, killing 12, German media said on Thursday, as a nationwide manhunt for the migrant was underway. | Video