England draw inspiration from Marseille '07 England players celebrate their victory after winning their quarter- final Rugby World Cup match against Australia in Marseille October 6, 2007. REUTERS/Steve Holland

The return of Nick Easter to the England fold has added extra resonance to talk of "Marseille 2007" as the Rugby World Cup hosts look for inspiration ahead of Saturday's do or die clash with Australia.



Easter, now 37, played number eight in that memorable game and could feature on Saturday after being fast-tracked into the squad to replace the injured Billy Vunipola.

The seasoned campaigner wasted little time in reminding his team mates of what happened eight years ago and how a victory over Australia can change everything for a side that is now battling to avoid an ignominious pool-stage exit after losing to Wales last week.

"There are similarities. Our mind-set against Australia in Marseille was to go out and attack them," Easter said after his call-up this week. "There can be no backward step this weekend either. There just can't afford to be."

