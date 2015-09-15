Rugby World Cup 2015
-
-
-
Fans prepare for the Argentina v Georgia game:Argentina fans outside the stadium before the match. Action Images via Reuters/Paul ChildsAn Argentina fan outside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/ Dylan MartinezAn Argentina fan before the match. REUTERS/Dylan MartinezAn Argentina fan outside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
1 of 4
-
-
-
-
-
Wales storm back to stun England at TwickenhamReuters UKWales produced a storming comeback to beat shell-shocked England 28-25 at Twickenham on Saturday and leave the Rugby World Cup hosts facing an almighty battle to reach the knockout stages from Pool A.
-
Farrell stands tall amid rubble of England defeatReuters UKEngland coach Stuart Lancaster broke into a pained rictus on Saturday night as he picked over the wreckage of an England performance which severely dented the hosts' dreams of World Cup glory.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Media conference room at Twickenham where the England inquest is about to start... #ENGvWAL #RWC2015 http://t.co/ZdxSACPaGs10:24 PM - 26 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
Fingerprints of Tunisian suspect in Berlin attack found on truck door: media
BERLIN Investigators found fingerprints of a Tunisian suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack on the door of the truck that ploughed through the crowds, killing 12, German media said on Thursday, as a nationwide manhunt for the migrant was underway. | Video