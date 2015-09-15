Rugby World Cup 2015
-
-
-
Try No.5 for Scotland, courtesy of birthday boy Finn Russell. Japan offering nothing now.4:13 PM - 23 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
175 tackles by Scotland, apparently. Astonishing defensive performance.4:20 PM - 23 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
-
The Cardiff fanzone has been in full swing watching #SCOvJPN and now ready for #AUSvFJI @millenniumstad #RWC2015 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPmSZZ-WsAAeGqF.jpgby Rugby World Cup via twitter 9/23/2015 3:33:42 PM
-
-
Five-try Scots see off Bok-beaters JapanReuters UKScotland brought Japan's dream Rugby World Cup start back down to earth on Wednesday as they ran in five second-half tries for a 45-10 win over the Brave Blossoms who were clearly tiring after their epic victory against the Springboks.
-
-
Impressive stuff from Fiji, despite the scoreline! #AUSvFJIby cgilroy14 via twitter retweeted by rugbyworldcup 9/23/2015 5:44:38 PM
-
Last but not least it is #FRAvROM & it's 9 years since they last met #FRAvROM http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPm7C2vWcAALPX3.pngby Rugby World Cup via twitter 9/23/2015 6:31:19 PM
-
Absolutely loving life right now @noordinarypark watching @rugbyworldcup #RWC2015 w/@sonalgohil07 #londonislovinit http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPnEG5kXAAAiY0K.jpgby Joanna Ho via twitter retweeted by rugbyworldcup 9/23/2015 7:16:06 PM
-
A nice moment post-match with @nemani_nadolo and @SekopeKepu enjoying a chinwag! #StrongerAsOne #RWC2015 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPnOQXHUEAEeNqp.jpgby Qantas Wallabies via twitter retweeted by rugbyworldcup 9/23/2015 8:02:02 PM
-
-
-
Impressive #Romania warmup at #RWC2015 with windmill arms, press-ups and sit-ups. #France just strolling around and kicking a few balls7:22 PM - 23 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
#France take risk by ringing the changes against #Romania #RWC2015 http://t.co/rzhF2tTgCq via @ReutersUK7:23 PM - 23 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
A bold bet - #France to win by 55 points or more vs #Romania !? #RWC2015 https://t.co/zga1qziprz7:27 PM - 23 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Pitch looks perfect at #olympicstadium for #FRAvsROM but you feel miles from the players compared with #Kingsholm where I was on Saturday7:35 PM - 23 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
#France a bit flattered by 17-6 HT lead after #Romania won plenty of turnovers and had more possession and territory #RWC20158:52 PM - 23 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
8:54 PM - 23 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
French first-half tries by pink-booted Guitoune, born in Algeria, and Nyanga, born in Congo #RWC20158:58 PM - 23 Sep 2015
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
-
Youthful France see off Romania to maintain winning start
A youthful French side maintained Les Blues winning start to the Rugby World Cup with a 38-11 Pool D victory over Romania at the Olympic Stadium on Wednesday, giving coach Philippe Saint-Andre plenty to ponder.
After beating Italy, Saint-Andre made 13 changes for the clash against Romania, fieldingFrance's youngest World Cup side for eight years and several players, notably two-try scorer Sofiane Guitoune, shone.
-
Scots burst Japan bubble, Australia and France winReuters UKScotland burst Japan's bubble at the Rugby World Cup on Wednesday as Australia began their campaign with a hard-fought win over Fiji while a workmanlike France made it two wins out of two by seeing off Romania.
-
The midweek #RWC2015 action continues today with a Pool C match between @AllBlacks & @RugbyNamibia #NZLvNAM #RWC2015 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CPqg7cpW8AAoIjp.pngby Rugby World Cup via twitter edited by elizabeth.culliford 9/24/2015 11:21:35 AM
-
-
-
Unbelievably excited to wear the Canadian jersey alongside my brother @jmackerdoo this weekend in our first @rugbyworldcup start together!by Phister13 via twitter retweeted by rugbyworldcup 9/24/2015 2:01:11 PM
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
No doubts for Burgess as he seeks to repay Lancaster's faith
When Sam Burgess was selected for England's Rugby World Cup squad despite never having played an international match, much was made of the mighty former rugby league man’s "aura."
Self-confidence based on his considerable achievements in the 13-man code and faith in his own ability were mixed with a healthy dose of humility as he learned the complex rules of the new game.
-
The way we put Ireland under pressure in certain phases of the game was pleasing. That is something that we need to keep working on as we move towards our second game. It has certainly helped us by playing a very good side first up."- Canada scrumhalf Gordon McRorie on the team's performance against Ireland, in which they lost 50-7
-
Pumas close ranks round banned Galarza and will appealReuters UKArgentina fully support lock Mariano Galarza, suspended for nine weeks for eye gouging at the Rugby World Cup, and will appeal against a decision they consider wrong, the Argentine Rugby Union (UAR) said on Thursday.
-
-
-
Fingerprints of Tunisian suspect in Berlin attack found on truck door: media
BERLIN Investigators found fingerprints of a Tunisian suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack on the door of the truck that ploughed through the crowds, killing 12, German media said on Thursday, as a nationwide manhunt for the migrant was underway. | Video